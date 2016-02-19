Molecular Biology of Receptors and Transporters: Bacterial and Glucose Transporters, Volume 137A
1st Edition
Table of Contents
H.R. Kaback, Foreword.
M. Friedlander and M. Mueckler, Preface.
G.F.-L. Ames, Bacterial Periplasmic Permeases as Model Systems for the Superfamily of Traffic ATPases Including the Multidrug Resistance Protein and the Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator.
S.A. Haney and D.L. Oxender, Amino Acid Transport in Bacteria.
H.R. Kaback, In and Out and Up and Down with Lac Permease.
B. Erni, Group Translocation of Glucose and Other Carbohydrates by the Bacterial Phosphotransferase System.
P.J.F. Henderson, S.A. Baldwin, M.T. Cairns, B.M. Charalambous, H.C. Dent, F. Gunn, W.-J. Liang, V.A. Lucas, G.E. Martin, T.P. McDonald, B.J. McKeown, J.A.R. Muiry, K.R. Petro, P.E. Roberts, K.P. Shatwell, G. Smith, and C.G. Tate, Sugar-Cation Symport Systems in Bacteria.
B. Thorens, Molecular and Cellular Physiology of GLUT-2, A High Km Facilitated Diffusion Glucose Transporter.
M.J. Birnbaum, The Insulin-Sensitive Glucose Transporter.
R.F. Gaber, Molecular Genetics of Yeast Ion Transport. Chapter References. Subject Index.
Description
This multi-volume set within International Review of Cytology encompasses the recent advances in the understanding of structure-function relationships at the molecular level of receptors, transporters, and membrane proteins. Several diverse families of membrane receptors/proteins are discussed with respect to the molecular and cellular biology of their synthesis, assembly, turnover, and function. Included are such receptor superfamilies as G-proteins, immunoglobulins, ligand-gated receptors, interleukins, and tyrosine kinases as well as such transporter/protein families as pumps, ion channels, and bacterial transporters. Each section of each volume also features a "perspectives/commentary" chapter which includes comments on the recent advances and predictions on new directions. Volume 137A highlights the recent advances in bacterial and glucose transporter mechanisms.
Readership
Cell, molecular, and developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical students, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation, and evolution.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 9th September 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080586748
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123645371
M. Friedlander Serial Volume Editor
Jules Stein Eye Institute and UCLA School of Medicine, Los Angeles, California, U.S.A.
Michael Mueckler Serial Volume Editor
Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, U.S.A.
Kwang Jeon Serial Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA