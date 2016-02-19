Molecular Biology of Receptors and Transporters: Bacterial and Glucose Transporters - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123645371, 9780080586748

Molecular Biology of Receptors and Transporters: Bacterial and Glucose Transporters, Volume 137A

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: M. Friedlander Michael Mueckler
Serial Editors: Kwang Jeon
eBook ISBN: 9780080586748
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123645371
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th September 1992
Page Count: 376
Table of Contents

H.R. Kaback, Foreword.

M. Friedlander and M. Mueckler, Preface.

G.F.-L. Ames, Bacterial Periplasmic Permeases as Model Systems for the Superfamily of Traffic ATPases Including the Multidrug Resistance Protein and the Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator.

S.A. Haney and D.L. Oxender, Amino Acid Transport in Bacteria.

H.R. Kaback, In and Out and Up and Down with Lac Permease.

B. Erni, Group Translocation of Glucose and Other Carbohydrates by the Bacterial Phosphotransferase System.

P.J.F. Henderson, S.A. Baldwin, M.T. Cairns, B.M. Charalambous, H.C. Dent, F. Gunn, W.-J. Liang, V.A. Lucas, G.E. Martin, T.P. McDonald, B.J. McKeown, J.A.R. Muiry, K.R. Petro, P.E. Roberts, K.P. Shatwell, G. Smith, and C.G. Tate, Sugar-Cation Symport Systems in Bacteria.

B. Thorens, Molecular and Cellular Physiology of GLUT-2, A High Km Facilitated Diffusion Glucose Transporter.

M.J. Birnbaum, The Insulin-Sensitive Glucose Transporter.

R.F. Gaber, Molecular Genetics of Yeast Ion Transport. Chapter References. Subject Index.

Description

This multi-volume set within International Review of Cytology encompasses the recent advances in the understanding of structure-function relationships at the molecular level of receptors, transporters, and membrane proteins. Several diverse families of membrane receptors/proteins are discussed with respect to the molecular and cellular biology of their synthesis, assembly, turnover, and function. Included are such receptor superfamilies as G-proteins, immunoglobulins, ligand-gated receptors, interleukins, and tyrosine kinases as well as such transporter/protein families as pumps, ion channels, and bacterial transporters. Each section of each volume also features a "perspectives/commentary" chapter which includes comments on the recent advances and predictions on new directions. Volume 137A highlights the recent advances in bacterial and glucose transporter mechanisms.

Readership

Cell, molecular, and developmental biologists, physiologists (organ level), biomedical students, biochemists studying cell-cell interactions, cell variation, and evolution.

Details

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080586748
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123645371

About the Serial Volume Editors

M. Friedlander Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Jules Stein Eye Institute and UCLA School of Medicine, Los Angeles, California, U.S.A.

Michael Mueckler Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, U.S.A.

About the Serial Editors

Kwang Jeon

Kwang Jeon Serial Editor

Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA

