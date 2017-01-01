Molecular Biology of Placental Development and Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128093276, 9780128096024

Molecular Biology of Placental Development and Disease, Volume 145

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: William Huckle
eBook ISBN: 9780128096024
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128093276
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 2017
Page Count: 274
Table of Contents

Chapter One: Comparative Placental Anatomy: Divergent Structures Serving a Common Purpose

  • Abstract
  • The Placenta
  • 1 Fetal Membranes
  • 2 Classification of Placentae
  • 3 Placenta of Humans
  • 4 Placenta of Rodents
  • 5 Placenta of Carnivores
  • 6 Placenta of Ruminants
  • 7 Placenta of the Horse
  • 8 Placenta of the Pig
  • 9 Placental Vasculature
  • 10 Summary

Chapter Two: Cell- and Tissue-Based Models for Study of Placental Development

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Simplified ex vivo Models
  • 3 Conclusions and Future Prospects

Chapter Three: Transcription Factors That Regulate Trophoblast Development and Function

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Transcription Factors Implicated in Trophoblast Development
  • 3 Conclusions
  • Acknowledgments

Chapter Four: The Phylogeny of Placental Evolution Through Dynamic Integrations of Retrotransposons

  • Abstract
  • 1 Placenta: Structural Diversity
  • 2 Placenta ERVs
  • 3 Hypothesis of Gene Evolution Through Baton Pass
  • 4 Concluding Remarks

Chapter Five: Contribution of Syncytins and Other Endogenous Retroviral Envelopes to Human Placenta Pathologies

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 So Many Human Endogenous Retroviral Loci, so Few Genes Encoding Envelopes
  • 3 Syncytin-1
  • 4 Deregulation of Syncytin-1 in Human Placenta Pathologies
  • 5 Conclusion
  • Acknowledgment

Chapter Six: Role of Exosomes in Placental Homeostasis and Pregnancy Disorders

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Influence of Oxygen Tension on Placental Exosomes Release and Content
  • 3 Effects of Placental Exosomes on Target Cells
  • 4 Circulating Exosomes Across Normal Gestation
  • 5 Exosomal Profile in GDM Pregnancies
  • 6 Exosomal Profile in PE
  • 7 Conclusions and Perspectives

Chapter Seven: Novel Regulators of Hemodynamics in the Pregnant Uterus

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 An Overview of Vascular Remodeling During Pregnancy
  • 3 Regulators of Uterine Hemodynamics
  • 4 Uterine Hemoglobin Biosynthesis During Gestation
  • 5 Concluding Remarks
  • Acknowledgments

Chapter Eight: Regulation of Placental Amino Acid Transport and Fetal Growth

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Placental Amino Acid Transport and Fetal Growth
  • 3 Physiological Regulators of Placental Amino Acid Transport
  • 4 Molecular Mechanisms Underlying Regulation of Placental Amino Acid Transport
  • 5 Conclusions and Translational Perspectives

Description

Molecular Biology of Placental Development and Disease, the latest volume in the Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science series, focuses on placental development and disease.

Key Features

  • Contains contributions from leading authorities on the topic of placental development and disease
  • Publishes cutting-edge reviews in molecular biology

Readership

Students, researchers, microbiologists, molecular biologists

Details

No. of pages:
274
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128096024
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128093276

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

William Huckle Serial Volume Editor

Dr. William Huckle works at the Department of Biomedical Sciences & Pathobiology, Virginia Tech,USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biomedical Sciences and Pathobiology, Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, VA, USA

