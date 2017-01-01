Molecular Biology of Placental Development and Disease, Volume 145
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Comparative Placental Anatomy: Divergent Structures Serving a Common Purpose
- Abstract
- The Placenta
- 1 Fetal Membranes
- 2 Classification of Placentae
- 3 Placenta of Humans
- 4 Placenta of Rodents
- 5 Placenta of Carnivores
- 6 Placenta of Ruminants
- 7 Placenta of the Horse
- 8 Placenta of the Pig
- 9 Placental Vasculature
- 10 Summary
Chapter Two: Cell- and Tissue-Based Models for Study of Placental Development
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Simplified ex vivo Models
- 3 Conclusions and Future Prospects
Chapter Three: Transcription Factors That Regulate Trophoblast Development and Function
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Transcription Factors Implicated in Trophoblast Development
- 3 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Four: The Phylogeny of Placental Evolution Through Dynamic Integrations of Retrotransposons
- Abstract
- 1 Placenta: Structural Diversity
- 2 Placenta ERVs
- 3 Hypothesis of Gene Evolution Through Baton Pass
- 4 Concluding Remarks
Chapter Five: Contribution of Syncytins and Other Endogenous Retroviral Envelopes to Human Placenta Pathologies
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 So Many Human Endogenous Retroviral Loci, so Few Genes Encoding Envelopes
- 3 Syncytin-1
- 4 Deregulation of Syncytin-1 in Human Placenta Pathologies
- 5 Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
Chapter Six: Role of Exosomes in Placental Homeostasis and Pregnancy Disorders
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Influence of Oxygen Tension on Placental Exosomes Release and Content
- 3 Effects of Placental Exosomes on Target Cells
- 4 Circulating Exosomes Across Normal Gestation
- 5 Exosomal Profile in GDM Pregnancies
- 6 Exosomal Profile in PE
- 7 Conclusions and Perspectives
Chapter Seven: Novel Regulators of Hemodynamics in the Pregnant Uterus
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 An Overview of Vascular Remodeling During Pregnancy
- 3 Regulators of Uterine Hemodynamics
- 4 Uterine Hemoglobin Biosynthesis During Gestation
- 5 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Eight: Regulation of Placental Amino Acid Transport and Fetal Growth
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Placental Amino Acid Transport and Fetal Growth
- 3 Physiological Regulators of Placental Amino Acid Transport
- 4 Molecular Mechanisms Underlying Regulation of Placental Amino Acid Transport
- 5 Conclusions and Translational Perspectives
Description
Molecular Biology of Placental Development and Disease, the latest volume in the Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science series, focuses on placental development and disease.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading authorities on the topic of placental development and disease
- Publishes cutting-edge reviews in molecular biology
Readership
Students, researchers, microbiologists, molecular biologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 274
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 1st January 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128096024
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128093276
Reviews
Praise for the Series:
"Maintains the tradition and set-up of the previous volumes and certainly provides up-to-date data on varied aspects of cytology... a valuable acquisition to any library." --The Nucleus
About the Serial Volume Editors
William Huckle Serial Volume Editor
Dr. William Huckle works at the Department of Biomedical Sciences & Pathobiology, Virginia Tech,USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biomedical Sciences and Pathobiology, Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, VA, USA