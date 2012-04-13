Molecular Biology of Neurodegenerative Diseases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123858832, 9780123858849

Molecular Biology of Neurodegenerative Diseases, Volume 107

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: David Teplow
eBook ISBN: 9780123858849
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123858832
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th April 2012
Page Count: 498
Table of Contents

  1. Neuropathology and imaging

    2. Harry Vinters

  2. Neuropathology and imaging

    3. Thompson, Paul

  3. Age-dependence of neurodegenerative diseases (organismal genetics)

    4. Tanzi, Rudolph

  4. AD

    5. Dominic Walsh

  5. PD

    6. Guo, Ming

  6. PD

    7. Rochet, Chris and

  7. Prion I: Human

    8. Surewicz, Witold

  8. Prion II: Yeast

    9. Tuite, Mick

  9. Cerebral amyloid angiopathy Cerebral amyloid angiopathy

    10. Yamada, Masahito Naiki, Hironobu Tau, and Gloria Lee

  10. Membrane Pores

    11. Kagan, Bruce

  11. Unfolded protein response

  12. ALS

    13. Dokholyan, Nikolay

  13. CAG-repeat diseases

    14. Chris Ross

  14. Mitochondria

Lee Martin

Description

Neurodegenerative diseases result in progressive degeneration and / or death of nerve cells which leads to problems with movement and mental functioning. Examples include Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s disease. Much research is taking place to try to identify ways to prevent or lessen the impact of these diseases.

This volume reviews the latest research and developments in the molecular biology of neurodegenerative diseases.

Key Features

Readership

Researchers in molecular biology, biochemistry, cell biology and genetics

Details

No. of pages:
498
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123858849
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123858832

About the Serial Volume Editors

David Teplow

David Teplow Serial Volume Editor

Professor Teplow is a member of the Department of Neurology, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA; Director, UCLA Biopolymer Laboratory; and a member of the faculties of the Molecular Biology Institute, Brain Research Institute, Chemistry-Biology Interface Training Program, and various neuroscience graduate programs. Professor Teplow received degrees in Biochemistry, and in Bacteriology & Immunology, from UC Berkeley; a Ph.D. from the University of Washington, Seattle; and postdoctoral training at the California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA. From 1991-2005, Professor Teplow was a member of the faculty of the Department of Neurology, Harvard Medical School, Boston. Professor Teplow has published >200 peer-reviewed articles, including ~150 original articles and ~50 reviews, book chapters, and commentaries. Professor Teplow was a founding editor of the Journal of Molecular Neuroscience and Current Chemical Biology. He currently is Associate Editor-in-Chief of the American Journal of Neurodegenerative Disease. Professor Teplow is a member of numerous national and international scientific advisory and editorial boards.

Affiliations and Expertise

David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, CA, USA

