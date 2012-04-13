Molecular Biology of Neurodegenerative Diseases, Volume 107
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Neuropathology and imaging
- Neuropathology and imaging
- Age-dependence of neurodegenerative diseases (organismal genetics)
- AD
- PD
- PD
- Prion I: Human
- Prion II: Yeast
- Cerebral amyloid angiopathy Cerebral amyloid angiopathy
- Membrane Pores
- Unfolded protein response
- ALS
- CAG-repeat diseases
- Mitochondria
Harry Vinters
Thompson, Paul
Tanzi, Rudolph
Dominic Walsh
Guo, Ming
Rochet, Chris and
Surewicz, Witold
Tuite, Mick
Yamada, Masahito Naiki, Hironobu Tau, and Gloria Lee
Kagan, Bruce
Dokholyan, Nikolay
Chris Ross
Lee Martin
Description
Neurodegenerative diseases result in progressive degeneration and / or death of nerve cells which leads to problems with movement and mental functioning. Examples include Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s disease. Much research is taking place to try to identify ways to prevent or lessen the impact of these diseases.
This volume reviews the latest research and developments in the molecular biology of neurodegenerative diseases.
Key Features
- Contributions from leading authorities
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
Readership
Researchers in molecular biology, biochemistry, cell biology and genetics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 498
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 13th April 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123858849
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123858832
Reviews
Praise for the series:
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist--for whom the numerous references will be invaluable--but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --British Medical Journal
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
David Teplow Serial Volume Editor
Professor Teplow is a member of the Department of Neurology, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA; Director, UCLA Biopolymer Laboratory; and a member of the faculties of the Molecular Biology Institute, Brain Research Institute, Chemistry-Biology Interface Training Program, and various neuroscience graduate programs. Professor Teplow received degrees in Biochemistry, and in Bacteriology & Immunology, from UC Berkeley; a Ph.D. from the University of Washington, Seattle; and postdoctoral training at the California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA. From 1991-2005, Professor Teplow was a member of the faculty of the Department of Neurology, Harvard Medical School, Boston. Professor Teplow has published >200 peer-reviewed articles, including ~150 original articles and ~50 reviews, book chapters, and commentaries. Professor Teplow was a founding editor of the Journal of Molecular Neuroscience and Current Chemical Biology. He currently is Associate Editor-in-Chief of the American Journal of Neurodegenerative Disease. Professor Teplow is a member of numerous national and international scientific advisory and editorial boards.
Affiliations and Expertise
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, CA, USA