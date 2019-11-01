Molecular Biology of Neurodegenerative Diseases: Visions for the Future, Volume 168
1st Edition
Table of Contents
To include chapters on:
Alzheimer's disease
Prion-like propagation of alpha-synuclein
What - if anything - can we learn about neurodegenerative diseases from yeast?
Mitochondrial rejuvenation and replacement as a novel strategy for treatment of age-related neurodegenerative diseases
Propagation and removal of cerebral amyloid angiopathy
Therapeutic approaches that are likely to yield positive outcomes for Alzheimer's disease and related conditions
Axonal transport defects
Description
Molecular Biology of Neurodegenerative Diseases: Visions for the Future, Volume 168 in the Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science series, provides the most topical, informative and exciting monographs available on a wide variety of research topics. The series includes in-depth knowledge on the molecular biological aspects of organismal physiology, with this release including chapters on Alzheimer's disease, Prion-like propagation of alpha-synuclein, What - if anything - can we learn about neurodegenerative diseases from yeast?, Mitochondrial rejuvenation and replacement as a novel strategy for treatment of age-related neurodegenerative diseases, Propagation and removal of cerebral amyloid angiopathy, and much more.
Key Features
- Includes comprehensive coverage of molecular biology
- Presents ample use of tables, diagrams, schemata and color figures to enhance the reader's ability to rapidly grasp the information provided
- Contains contributions from renowned experts in the field
Readership
Scientists working actively in a field, including those at levels ranging from graduate student to senior investigator. New investigators to a field who wish to familiarize themselves with the latest work
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128178744
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
David Teplow Serial Volume Editor
Professor Teplow is a member of the Department of Neurology, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA; Director, UCLA Biopolymer Laboratory; and a member of the faculties of the Molecular Biology Institute, Brain Research Institute, Chemistry-Biology Interface Training Program, and various neuroscience graduate programs. Professor Teplow received degrees in Biochemistry, and in Bacteriology & Immunology, from UC Berkeley; a Ph.D. from the University of Washington, Seattle; and postdoctoral training at the California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA. From 1991-2005, Professor Teplow was a member of the faculty of the Department of Neurology, Harvard Medical School, Boston. Professor Teplow has published >200 peer-reviewed articles, including ~150 original articles and ~50 reviews, book chapters, and commentaries. Professor Teplow was a founding editor of the Journal of Molecular Neuroscience and Current Chemical Biology. He currently is Associate Editor-in-Chief of the American Journal of Neurodegenerative Disease. Professor Teplow is a member of numerous national and international scientific advisory and editorial boards.
Affiliations and Expertise
David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Michael Wolfe Serial Volume Editor
Michael S. Wolfe is the Mathias P. Mertes Professor of Medicinal Chemistry at the University of Kansas. He received his B.S. in chemistry in 1984 from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science and Ph.D. in medicinal chemistry in 1990 from the University of Kansas. After postdoctoral stints at the University of Kansas (medicinal chemistry) and the NIH (cell biology), he joined the faculty of the University of Tennessee in Memphis in 1994. In 1999, he joined the faculty at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston, becoming Professor of Neurology in 2008. Prof. Wolfe’s work has focused on understanding the molecular basis of Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders, and identifying effective approaches for pharmacological intervention. Awards for his work include the Sato Memorial International Award in bioorganic and medicinal chemistry from the Pharmaceutical Society of Japan (2003), the MetLife Award for Biomedical Research (2008), a Zenith Fellows Award from the Alzheimer’s Association (2008), and the Potamkin Prize from the American Academy of Neurology (2009).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology, Ann Romney Center for Neurologic Diseases, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA