Molecular Biology of Neurodegenerative Diseases: Visions for the Future - Part B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128241431

Molecular Biology of Neurodegenerative Diseases: Visions for the Future - Part B, Volume 177

1st Edition

Serial Editor: David Teplow
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128241431
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 2021
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

List of authors:
David Teplow
Lars Lannfelt
Eric Y. Hayden
Gianluigi Forloni
Mary Jo LaDu
Claudio Soto
Illana Gozes
Christopher Ross
John Collinge
Anthony Fitzpatrick
Bruce L. Miller
Ronald Melki
Mark Mattson,
Lawrence Goldstein
Aphrodite Kapurniotu
Christian Behl
Orly Lazarov
Robert Vassar

Description

Molecular Biology of Neurodegenerative Diseases: Visions for the Future, Volume 177 in the Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science series, provides the most topical, informative and exciting monographs available on a wide variety of research topics. The series includes in-depth knowledge on the molecular biological aspects of organismal physiology, with this release including chapters on Alzheimer's disease, Prion-like propagation of alpha-synuclein, What - if anything - can we learn about neurodegenerative diseases from yeast?, Mitochondrial rejuvenation and replacement as a novel strategy for treatment of age-related neurodegenerative diseases, Propagation and removal of cerebral amyloid angiopathy, and much more.

Key Features

  • Includes comprehensive coverage of molecular biology
  • Presents ample use of tables, diagrams, schemata and color figures to enhance the reader's ability to rapidly grasp the information provided
  • Contains contributions from renowned experts in the field

Readership

Scientists working actively in a field, including those at levels ranging from graduate student to senior investigator. New investigators to a field who wish to familiarize themselves with the latest work

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st January 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128241431

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editor

David Teplow

David Teplow

Professor Teplow is a member of the Department of Neurology, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA; Director, UCLA Biopolymer Laboratory; and a member of the faculties of the Molecular Biology Institute, Brain Research Institute, Chemistry-Biology Interface Training Program, and various neuroscience graduate programs. Professor Teplow received degrees in Biochemistry, and in Bacteriology & Immunology, from UC Berkeley; a Ph.D. from the University of Washington, Seattle; and postdoctoral training at the California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA. From 1991-2005, Professor Teplow was a member of the faculty of the Department of Neurology, Harvard Medical School, Boston. Professor Teplow has published >200 peer-reviewed articles, including ~150 original articles and ~50 reviews, book chapters, and commentaries. Professor Teplow was a founding editor of the Journal of Molecular Neuroscience and Current Chemical Biology. He currently is Associate Editor-in-Chief of the American Journal of Neurodegenerative Disease. Professor Teplow is a member of numerous national and international scientific advisory and editorial boards.

Affiliations and Expertise

David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA, Los Angeles, CA, USA

