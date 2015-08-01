Molecular Biology of Eye Disease, Volume 134

1. Overview of the Visual System

J. Fielding Hejtmancik and John M. Nickerson

2. Cornea

2.a. Overview of the Cornea: Structure, Function, and Development

Allen O. Eghrari, S. Amer Riazuddin and John D. Gottsch

2.b. Stem Cells in the Cornea

Andrew J. Hertsenberg and James L. Funderburgh

2.c. Corneal Development: Different Cells from a Common Progenitor

Peter Y. Lwigale

2.d. Corneal Epithelial Wound Healing

Chia-Yang Liu and Winston Whey-Yang Kao

2.e.i. Corneal Dystrophies: Overview and summary

Daniel Schorderet

2.e.ii. Fuchs Corneal Dystrophy

Allen O. Eghrari, S. Amer Riazuddin and John D. Gottsch

2.e.iii. Molecular Pathogensis of Corneal Dystrophies: Schnyder Dystrophy and Granular Corneal Dystrophy 2

Eung Kweon Kim, Hun Lee and Seung-il Choi

3. Lens

3.a. Overview of the Lens

J. Fielding Hejtmancik and Alan Shiels

3.b. Lens Development and Crystallin Gene Expression

Ales Cvekl, Rebecca McGreal, and Wei Liu

3.c. Lens Biology and Biochemistry

J. Fielding Hejtmancik, S. Amer Riazuddin, Rebecca McGreal, Wei Liu, Ales Cvekl, and Alan Shiels

3.d. Molecular Genetics of Cataract

Alan Shiels and J. Fielding Hejtmancik

4. Refraction

4.a. RPE and Choroid Mechanisms Underlying Ocular Growth and Myopia

Yan Zhang and Christine Wildsoet

4.b. Scleral Mechanisms Underlying Ocular Growth and Myopia

Ravi Metlapally and Christine F. Wildsoet

4.c. Molecular and Biochemical Aspects of the Retina on Refraction

Ranjay Chakraborty and Machelle T. Pardue

4.d. Genetics of Refraction and Myopia

Qingjiong Zhang

5. Ocular Immunity

5.a. Molecular Genetic Advances in Uveitis

Shengping Hou, Aize Kijlstra and Peizeng Yang

6. Aqueous Flow and Intraocular Pressure

6.a. Intraocular Pressure and the Mechanisms Involved in Resistance the Aqueous Humor Flow in the Trabecular Meshwork Outflow Pathways

Ernst R. Tamm, Barbara M. Braunger and Rudolf Fuchshofer

6.b. Glaucoma Genes and Mechanisms

Janey L. Wiggs

6.c. Neuroinflammation in Glaucoma and Optic Nerve Damage

Caitlin E. Mac Nair and Robert W. Nickells

6.d. What Animal Models Can Tell Us about Glaucoma

Felix L. Struebing and Eldon E. Geisert

7. Retina

7.a. Introduction to the Retina

Hans E. Grossniklaus, Eldon E. Geisert and John M. Nickerson

7.b. Development of the Vertebrate Eye and Retina

Deborah L. Stenkamp

7.c. Insights into the Molecular Properties of ABCA4 and its Role in the Visual Cycle and Stargardt Disease

Robert S. Molday

7.d. A History of the Classical Visual Cycle

Charles B. Wright, T. Michael Redmond and John M Nickerson

7.e. A2E and Lipofuscin

Rosalie K. Crouch, Yiannis Koutalos, Masahiro Kono, Kevin Schey and Zsolt Ablonczy

7.f. Cone Health and Retinoids

Masahiro Kono

7.g. Retinoid Processing in Induced Pluripotent Stem-Cell-Derived Retinal Pigment Epithelium Cultures

Mark A. Fields, Hannah E. Bowrey, Jie Gong, Zsolt Ablonczy and Lucian V. Del Priore

7.h. Potential Role of Exercise in Retinal Health

Machelle T. Pardue, Micah A. Chrenek, Robin H. Schmidt, John M. Nickerson and Jeffrey H. Boatright

7.i. The Biology of Retinoblastoma

Pia R. Mendoza and Hans E. Grossniklaus

e-chapter: The 11-cis Retinal Origins of Lipofuscin in the Retina

Leopold Adler IV, Nicholas P. Boyer, Chunhe Chen, Zsolt Ablonczy, Rosalie K. Crouch, Yiannis Koutalos







