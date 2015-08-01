Molecular Biology of Eye Disease, Volume 134
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Overview of the Visual System
J. Fielding Hejtmancik and John M. Nickerson
2. Cornea
2.a. Overview of the Cornea: Structure, Function, and Development
Allen O. Eghrari, S. Amer Riazuddin and John D. Gottsch
2.b. Stem Cells in the Cornea
Andrew J. Hertsenberg and James L. Funderburgh
2.c. Corneal Development: Different Cells from a Common Progenitor
Peter Y. Lwigale
2.d. Corneal Epithelial Wound Healing
Chia-Yang Liu and Winston Whey-Yang Kao
2.e.i. Corneal Dystrophies: Overview and summary
Daniel Schorderet
2.e.ii. Fuchs Corneal Dystrophy
Allen O. Eghrari, S. Amer Riazuddin and John D. Gottsch
2.e.iii. Molecular Pathogensis of Corneal Dystrophies: Schnyder Dystrophy and Granular Corneal Dystrophy 2
Eung Kweon Kim, Hun Lee and Seung-il Choi
3. Lens
3.a. Overview of the Lens
J. Fielding Hejtmancik and Alan Shiels
3.b. Lens Development and Crystallin Gene Expression
Ales Cvekl, Rebecca McGreal, and Wei Liu
3.c. Lens Biology and Biochemistry
J. Fielding Hejtmancik, S. Amer Riazuddin, Rebecca McGreal, Wei Liu, Ales Cvekl, and Alan Shiels
3.d. Molecular Genetics of Cataract
Alan Shiels and J. Fielding Hejtmancik
4. Refraction
4.a. RPE and Choroid Mechanisms Underlying Ocular Growth and Myopia
Yan Zhang and Christine Wildsoet
4.b. Scleral Mechanisms Underlying Ocular Growth and Myopia
Ravi Metlapally and Christine F. Wildsoet
4.c. Molecular and Biochemical Aspects of the Retina on Refraction
Ranjay Chakraborty and Machelle T. Pardue
4.d. Genetics of Refraction and Myopia
Qingjiong Zhang
5. Ocular Immunity
5.a. Molecular Genetic Advances in Uveitis
Shengping Hou, Aize Kijlstra and Peizeng Yang
6. Aqueous Flow and Intraocular Pressure
6.a. Intraocular Pressure and the Mechanisms Involved in Resistance the Aqueous Humor Flow in the Trabecular Meshwork Outflow Pathways
Ernst R. Tamm, Barbara M. Braunger and Rudolf Fuchshofer
6.b. Glaucoma Genes and Mechanisms
Janey L. Wiggs
6.c. Neuroinflammation in Glaucoma and Optic Nerve Damage
Caitlin E. Mac Nair and Robert W. Nickells
6.d. What Animal Models Can Tell Us about Glaucoma
Felix L. Struebing and Eldon E. Geisert
7. Retina
7.a. Introduction to the Retina
Hans E. Grossniklaus, Eldon E. Geisert and John M. Nickerson
7.b. Development of the Vertebrate Eye and Retina
Deborah L. Stenkamp
7.c. Insights into the Molecular Properties of ABCA4 and its Role in the Visual Cycle and Stargardt Disease
Robert S. Molday
7.d. A History of the Classical Visual Cycle
Charles B. Wright, T. Michael Redmond and John M Nickerson
7.e. A2E and Lipofuscin
Rosalie K. Crouch, Yiannis Koutalos, Masahiro Kono, Kevin Schey and Zsolt Ablonczy
7.f. Cone Health and Retinoids
Masahiro Kono
7.g. Retinoid Processing in Induced Pluripotent Stem-Cell-Derived Retinal Pigment Epithelium Cultures
Mark A. Fields, Hannah E. Bowrey, Jie Gong, Zsolt Ablonczy and Lucian V. Del Priore
7.h. Potential Role of Exercise in Retinal Health
Machelle T. Pardue, Micah A. Chrenek, Robin H. Schmidt, John M. Nickerson and Jeffrey H. Boatright
7.i. The Biology of Retinoblastoma
Pia R. Mendoza and Hans E. Grossniklaus
e-chapter: The 11-cis Retinal Origins of Lipofuscin in the Retina
Leopold Adler IV, Nicholas P. Boyer, Chunhe Chen, Zsolt Ablonczy, Rosalie K. Crouch, Yiannis Koutalos
Description
This volume of Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science focuses on the molecular biology of eye disease.
Readership
Students, researchers, microbiologists, molecular biologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 548
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 1st August 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128012673
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128010594
About the Serial Volume Editors
J Fielding Hejtmancik Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Ophthalmic Genetics and Visual Function Branch, Ophthalmic Molecular Genetics Section, Rockville, USA
John Nickerson Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Ophthalmology, Emory University, Atlanta, USA