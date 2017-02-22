Molecular Biology of Aging, Volume 146
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Clinical Aspects of Glucose Metabolism and Chronic Disease
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Diabetes Mellitus
- 3 Cardiovascular Disease
- 4 Chronic Kidney Disease
- 5 Sarcopenia
- 6 The Frailty Syndrome
- 7 Dementia
- 8 Exercise and Brain Metabolism
- 9 Pharmacological Treatments for Dementia
- 10 Reducing Chronic Disease Burden
Chapter Two: Therapeutic Strategies for Mitochondrial Dysfunction and Oxidative Stress in Age-Related Metabolic Disorders
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Global Prevalence of Metabolic Disorders
- 3 Structure and Functions of Mitochondria
- 4 Mitochondrial Dysfunction in Age-Related Metabolic Disorders
- 5 Strategies Directed to Target Mitochondrial Dysfunction
- 6 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Three: MicroRNAs as Peripheral Biomarkers in Aging and Age-Related Diseases
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Circulatory miRNAs
- 3 miRNAs Secretion in Circulatory Biofluids
- 4 Circulatory miRNAs as Biomarkers in Aging and Age-Associated Diseases
- 5 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Four: Molecular Links and Biomarkers of Stroke, Vascular Dementia, and Alzheimer's Disease
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Risk Factors for IS, VaD, and AD
- 3 Molecular Links and Pathways
- 4 Molecular Biomarkers
- 5 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Five: MicroRNAs, Aging, Cellular Senescence, and Alzheimer's Disease
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Biogenesis and Regulation of miRNAs
- 3 miRNA, Aging, and Cellular Senescence
- 4 miRNAs, Cellular Senescence, and Pathways
- 5 miRNAs and Neurodegenerative Diseases
- 6 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Six: Mitochondria-Targeted Molecules as Potential Drugs to Treat Patients With Alzheimer's Disease
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Aβ and Alzheimer's Disease
- 3 Phosphorylated Tau and Alzheimer's Disease
- 4 Synaptic Damage and Alzheimer's Disease
- 5 Decreased Glucose Metabolism and Alzheimer's Disease
- 6 Mitochondria and ROS in Aging and Alzheimer's Disease
- 7 Aβ and Phosphorylated Tau in Mitochondria
- 8 Natural Antioxidants and Mitochondrial Therapeutic Approaches to Alzheimer's Disease
- 9 Human Clinical Trials and Perspective Studies on Alzheimer's Disease
- 10 Therapies for Alzheimer's Disease Using Mitochondria-Targeted Molecules
- 11 Evidence Supporting Neuronal Function in MCAT Mice
- 12 Conclusions and Future Studies
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Seven: Mitochondrial-Targeted Catalase: Extended Longevity and the Roles in Various Disease Models
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Life Span and Healthspan Extension in Mice-Overexpressing Catalase
- 3 The Contribution of mCAT Mouse Models to the Study of Diseases
- 4 Pleotropic or Adverse Effects of mCAT Expression
- 5 Pharmacologic Analogs of mCAT Expression
Chapter Eight: Metabolic Syndrome and the Cellular Phase of Alzheimer's Disease
- Abstract
- 1 Alzheimer's Disease Is a Convergent Syndrome With Mixed Pathologies
- 2 Cellular Phase of AD
- 3 Cross Talk Between MetS and the Cellular Phase of AD
- 4 Targeting SIRT3 to Improve Metabolic Adaptation During the Cellular Phase of AD
- 5 Microglial Priming During MetS
- 6 Peripheral and Central Inflammation Connection
- 7 Overlap of VaD With AD
- 8 Neurovascular Unit Facilitates MetS–AD Cross Talk
- 9 Cerebral Ischemia and AD
Chapter Nine: Mitochondria, Cybrids, Aging, and Alzheimer's Disease
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Mitochondria and Aging
- 3 Mitochondria and Alzheimer's Disease
- 4 AD Cytoplasmic Hybrid (Cybrid) Studies
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
Chapter Ten: The Kidney in Aging: Physiological Changes and Pathological Implications
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Evaluation of Renal Function
- 3 Calcium, Phosphorus, and Magnesium Disorders in Aging
- 4 Conclusions
Chapter Eleven: Mitochondrial Perturbation in Alzheimer's Disease and Diabetes
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Mitochondrial Function
- 3 Synaptic Mitochondrial Pathology in AD
- 4 Impact of CypD-Dependent mPTP on Mitochondrial Defects
- 5 Effect of Neuronal PreP Activity and RAGE Signaling on Mitochondrial Dysfunction
- 6 Effects of Methionine Sulfoxide Reductase on Aβ Solubility and Mitochondrial Function
- 7 Impact of Mitochondrial Dynamics in MCI and AD
- 8 Drp1-Mediated Mitochondrial Abnormalities in Diabetes
- 9 Conclusion
Description
Molecular Biology of Aging, the latest volume in the Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science series, focuses on placental development and disease.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 22nd February 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128115336
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128115329
About the Serial Volume Editors
P.Hemachandra Reddy Serial Volume Editor
P. Hemachandra Reddy is Executive Director and Chief Scientific Officer of the Garrison Institute on Aging and Professor of Cell Biology and Biochemistry, Neuroscience/Pharmacology and Neurology, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, Texas, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, Texas, USA