Molecular Biology LabFax, Volume 2
2nd Edition
Gene Analysis
Table of Contents
Abbreviations.
Nucleic Acid Blotting and Hybridization:
Membranes for Nucleic Acid Blotting.
Factors Influencing Hybridization.
Synthetic Oligonucleotide Probes.
Reagents and Conditions for Nucleic Acid Hybridization.
DNA Sequencing:
Chain Termination Sequencing.
Chemical Degradation Sequencing.
Denaturing Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis.
Troubleshooting.
DNA Databases and Software for Sequence Analysis.
Polymerase Chain Reaction:
Amplification Methodology.
Cloning PCR Products.
Sequencing PCR Products.
Troubleshooting.
Labeling Nucleic Acids:
Radiochemistry.
Labeling Procedures.
Detection of Radioactivity.
Protection from Radiochemical Hazards.
Non-Radioactive Labeling.
Agarose Gel Electrophoresis:
Agarose Gels.
Electrophoresis Systems.
DNA and RNA Markers for Agarose Gels.
Centrifugation:
Calculation of the Relative Centrifugal Force.
Density Gradient Centrifugation.
Care of Rotors.
Chemicals and Reagents:
Details of Individual Compounds.
Safety:
Protection from Chemical Hazards.
Protection from Microbiological Hazards.
Description
In the eight years since the original publication of Molecular Biology Labfax, there has been a vast proliferation of molecular biology techniques. The Second Edition has been divided into two parts: Recombinant DNA, and Gene Analysis. Together they comprise a comprehensive collection of the most up-to-date methods available in molecular biology. This second volume of the two-part Second Edition provides key information on nucleic acid blotting and hybridization, DNA sequencing, PCR, labelingnucleic acids, electrophoresis, centrifugation, chemicals and reagents, and safety. Molecular Biology Labfax will be essential for scientists of all disciplines within the life sciences who use molecular biological techniques.
Key Features
- Provides most up-to-date information on techniques, sources, and equipment for anyone using molecular biological techniques
- Clearly presented information
- Divided into two parts which together comprise a complete collection of molecular biological methods
Readership
Research scientists at the postgraduate, postdoctoral level and above working in molecular biology, recombinant DNA, gene cloning, as well as other areas within the life sciences
Details
- No. of pages:
- 255
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 6th July 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080917108
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121361105
Reviews
"The book is compiled with care and contains text that explains technical terms that then can be used with understanding...especially useful for young investigators who are new to the field...this book qualifies to be the present-day standard reference..."—Amit Gupta, University of Illinois, in ASM NEWS (1999)
About the Authors
T. Brown Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, U.K.