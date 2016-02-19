Molecular Biology Frontiers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444816634, 9780080933146

Molecular Biology Frontiers, Volume 2

1st Edition

Editors: T.P. Mommsen Peter Hochachka
eBook ISBN: 9780080933146
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444816634
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st December 1993
Table of Contents

Preface. Contributors. Abbreviations. Evolution of mitochondrial DNA in fishes (A. Meyer). Growth hormone, prolactin and somatolactin: a structural overview (M. Rand-Weaver, H. Kawauchi). DNA fingerprinting of fishes (J.M. Wright). Gene mapping of fish (J.L. Goodier, W. S. Davidson). Oncogenes (R.J. van Beneden). The cytochromes P450 in fish (J.J. Stegeman). Molecular biology of bacterial fish diseases (J. Thornton, R. Garduño, W.W. Kay). Immune system (B. Pohajdak, B. Dixon, G.R. Stuart). The molecular biology of transgenic fish (P.B. Hackett). Molecular analyses of rainbow trout metallothionein and stress protein genes: structure, expression and regulation (L. Gedamu, M. Zafarullah). Metallothionein gene expression and regulation in fish (P.-E. Olsson). The diversity and distribution of fish antifreeze proteins: new insights into their origins (P.L. Davies, K. V. Ewart, G.L. Fletcher). Control of antifreeze protein gene expression in winter flounder (S.L. Chan, G.L. Fletcher, C.L. Hew). Promoter analysis of fish antifreeze protein genes (Z. Gong, C. L. Hew). Molecular analysis of corticotropin- releasing factors and related peptides in teleosts (K.P. Lederis et al.). Vasotocin neuropeptide precursors and genes of teleost and jawless fish (J. Heierhorst, K. Lederis, D. Richter). Molecular biology of fish neuropeptides (N. M. Sherwood, D.B. Parker). Estrogen receptor gene: structure and expression in rainbow trout (Y. Valotaire, M.-G. Le Roux, P. Jego). Vitellogenin gene expression in teleost fish (C. B. Lazier, M.E. MacKay). Insulin and insulin-like growth factor genes in fishes and other primitive chordates (S.J. Chan et al.). Stanniocalcin: structure, function, and regulation (G. F. Wagner). Species index. Subject index.

Description

This second volume in the series covers such topics as DNA fingerprinting of fishes, the cytochromes P450 in fish, the molecular biology of bacterial fish diseases, and new insights into the origins of the diversity and distribution of fish antifreeze proteins. The book will be of great value to fisheries scientists, animal biochemists, physiologists and endocrinologists, and aquaculturists. It will provide researchers and students alike with a pertinent information source from theoretical and experimental angles.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080933146
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444816634

@qu:Graduate students and professors in comparative molecular biology and genetics and researchers in piscine genetics will be in the audience to which this excellent quality volume will appeal. Researchers in mammalian of microbial genetics will find informative syntheses of theoretical advances. Investigators in applied fields, such as aquaculture, fish stock assessment, and aquatic toxicology, will want to add this significant reference to their libraries. @source:Fisheries Review @qu:...the considerable information content of this volume and the way this information is presented, makes this volume a standard source of information and inspiration to researchers, teachers as well as students that want to stay abreast with the rapid developments in the field of biochemistry and molecular biology of fishes. @source:Hydrobiologie

About the Editors

T.P. Mommsen Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Victoria, BC, Canada

Peter Hochachka Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

