Molecular Biology Frontiers, Volume 2
1st Edition
This second volume in the series covers such topics as DNA fingerprinting of fishes, the cytochromes P450 in fish, the molecular biology of bacterial fish diseases, and new insights into the origins of the diversity and distribution of fish antifreeze proteins. The book will be of great value to fisheries scientists, animal biochemists, physiologists and endocrinologists, and aquaculturists. It will provide researchers and students alike with a pertinent information source from theoretical and experimental angles.
English
1993
1st December 1993
Elsevier Science
- 9780080933146
- 9780444816634
@qu:Graduate students and professors in comparative molecular biology and genetics and researchers in piscine genetics will be in the audience to which this excellent quality volume will appeal. Researchers in mammalian of microbial genetics will find informative syntheses of theoretical advances. Investigators in applied fields, such as aquaculture, fish stock assessment, and aquatic toxicology, will want to add this significant reference to their libraries. @source:Fisheries Review @qu:...the considerable information content of this volume and the way this information is presented, makes this volume a standard source of information and inspiration to researchers, teachers as well as students that want to stay abreast with the rapid developments in the field of biochemistry and molecular biology of fishes. @source:Hydrobiologie
About the Editors
T.P. Mommsen Editor
University of Victoria, BC, Canada
Peter Hochachka Editor
University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada