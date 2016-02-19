Molecular Biology and Pathology
1st Edition
A Guidebook for Quality Control
Description
This is the first handbook to provide an all-in-one guide to establishing molecular biology protocols with requisite quality control. Molecular Biology and Pathology will help professionals sift through the incredible wealth of information available on molecular biology, specifically as it relates to the clinical arena of molecular pathology. This handbook provides excellent training information, and the concern of safety is discussed extensively. The handbook can serve as a primer and reference for those interested in the technical topics described, including the brief discussion of DNA banking. Quality Control (QC) suggestions are also presented.
Readership
AUDIENCE: Clinical and research laboratory personnel, and supervisors and technologists applying molecular biology to pathologic analyses.
Table of Contents
D.H. Farkas, Establishing a Clinical Molecular Biology Laboratory.
D.H. Farkas, Safety in the Molecular Biology Laboratory.
D.H. Farkas, Specimen Procurement, Processing, Tracking, and Testing by the Southern Blot.
D.H. Farkas, Quality Control of the B/T Cell Gene Rearrangement Test.
D. Crisan, The BCR/abl Gene Rearrangement in Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia and Acute Leukemias: Clinical Perspectives and Quality Control.
J. Carr, Human Papillomavirus DNA Detection and Typing.
J.P. Spadoro and E. Dragon, Quality Control of the Polymerase Chain Reaction.
W.E. Highsmith, Jr. and K.J. Friedman, The Molecular Pathology of Cystic Fibrosis: A Clinical Laboratory Perspective.
T.W. Prior, Duchenne and Becker Muscular Dystrophy: Current Diagnostics.
M.L. Baird, Quality Control in DNA Profiling Tests.
D.D. Klosinski, Incorporating Molecular Pathology into Medical Technologist Training Programs.
D.H. Farkas, Appendix 1: Procedure Manual for the B/T Cell Gene Rearrangement Test and bcr Analysis.
D.H. Farkas, J. Carr, and N. Matta, Appendix 2: Quality Control Documentation. Chapter References. Appendixes. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 326
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 22nd February 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323137805
About the Editor
Daniel Farkas
Affiliations and Expertise
William Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Michigan, U.S.A.