This is the first handbook to provide an all-in-one guide to establishing molecular biology protocols with requisite quality control. Molecular Biology and Pathology will help professionals sift through the incredible wealth of information available on molecular biology, specifically as it relates to the clinical arena of molecular pathology. This handbook provides excellent training information, and the concern of safety is discussed extensively. The handbook can serve as a primer and reference for those interested in the technical topics described, including the brief discussion of DNA banking. Quality Control (QC) suggestions are also presented.