Molecular Biology and Genomics
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- Foreword to the First Edition
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1: What Is Molecular Biology?
- 1.1 The Substrate of Molecular Biology: The Molecular World for Beginners
- 1.2 What Is Required for This Work?
- 1.3 Safety in the Laboratory
- Chapter 2: Fundamental Methods
- Chapter 3: The Tools
- Chapter 4: The Polymerase Chain Reaction
- Chapter 5: RNA
- Chapter 6: Cloning DNA Fragments
- Chapter 7: Hybridization: How to Track Down DNA
- Chapter 8: DNA Analysis
- Chapter 9: Investigating the Function of DNA Sequences
- Chapter 10: Using Computers
- Chapter 11: Suggestions for Career Planning: The Machiavelli Short Course for Young Researchers
- Chapter 12: Concluding Thoughts
- Appendix 1
- Appendix 2
- Index
Description
Never before has it been so critical for lab workers to possess the proper tools and methodologies necessary to determine the structure, function, and expression of the corresponding proteins encoded in the genome. Mulhardt's Molecular Biology and Genomics helps aid in this daunting task by providing the reader with tips and tricks for more successful lab experiments. This strategic lab guide explores the current methodological variety of molecular biology and genomics in a simple manner, addressing the assets and drawbacks as well as critical points. It also provides short and precise summaries of routine procedures as well as listings of the advantages and disadvantages of alternative methods.
Key Features
- Shows how to avoid experimental dead ends and develops an instinct for the right experiment at the right time
- Includes a handy Career Guide for researchers in the field
- Contains more than 100 extensive figures and tables
Readership
Laboratory practitioners such as professionals, managerial staff, instructors and students, conducting experiments within the field of molecular biology and/or genomics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 4th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080467665
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780120885466
Reviews
Praise for the German edition: "This lab book illustrates ways out of experimental dead ends and teaches a feeling for doing the right experiment at the right time." - SWISS LABORATORY MAGAZINE "With innumerable tips to complete basic knowledge, Mulhardt paves the cumbersome ways from nucleic acids to their translation to gene expression, gene therapy and more." - LABORATORY JOURNAL "It’s no miracle that this book has had a major sales impact." - FOOD AND BIOTECHNOLOGY "The book reveals the laboratory secrets that are usually learned the hard way, like how not to let agarose boil over in the microwave. Besides protocols and buffer recipes, the book gives advice for setting realisitc goals and eventually becoming an independent scientist , including these encouraging words: 'The experiment will be successful, as long as you are strong enough to put up with six months of the deepest depressioin.' I wish I had this book when I started graduate school." -Wendy Chao, in THE SCIENTIST, April 1, 2007
About the Authors
Cornel Mulhardt Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Hoffman-La Roche