Molecular Biology and Genomics

Praise for the German edition: "This lab book illustrates ways out of experimental dead ends and teaches a feeling for doing the right experiment at the right time." - SWISS LABORATORY MAGAZINE "With innumerable tips to complete basic knowledge, Mulhardt paves the cumbersome ways from nucleic acids to their translation to gene expression, gene therapy and more." - LABORATORY JOURNAL "It’s no miracle that this book has had a major sales impact." - FOOD AND BIOTECHNOLOGY "The book reveals the laboratory secrets that are usually learned the hard way, like how not to let agarose boil over in the microwave. Besides protocols and buffer recipes, the book gives advice for setting realisitc goals and eventually becoming an independent scientist , including these encouraging words: 'The experiment will be successful, as long as you are strong enough to put up with six months of the deepest depressioin.' I wish I had this book when I started graduate school." -Wendy Chao, in THE SCIENTIST, April 1, 2007