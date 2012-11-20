Molecular Beam Epitaxy
1st Edition
From Research to Mass Production
This multi-contributor handbook discusses Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE), an epitaxial deposition technique which involves laying down layers of materials with atomic thicknesses on to substrates. It summarizes MBE research and application in epitaxial growth with close discussion and a ‘how to’ on processing molecular or atomic beams that occur on a surface of a heated crystalline substrate in a vacuum.
MBE has expanded in importance over the past thirty years (in terms of unique authors, papers and conferences) from a pure research domain into commercial applications (prototype device structures and more at the advanced research stage). MBE is important because it enables new device phenomena and facilitates the production of multiple layered structures with extremely fine dimensional and compositional control. The techniques can be deployed wherever precise thin-film devices with enhanced and unique properties for computing, optics or photonics are required. This book covers the advances made by MBE both in research and mass production of electronic and optoelectronic devices. It includes new semiconductor materials, new device structures which are commercially available, and many more which are at the advanced research stage.
- Condenses fundamental science of MBE into a modern reference, speeding up literature review
- Discusses new materials, novel applications and new device structures, grounding current commercial applications with modern understanding in industry and research
- Coverage of MBE as mass production epitaxial technology enhances processing efficiency and throughput for semiconductor industry and nanostructured semiconductor materials research community
Scientists and engineers working with semiconductor materials and devices or with MBE or related deposition techniques
Preface
Contributors
Chapter 1. Molecular beam epitaxy: fundamentals, historical background and future prospects
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Basics of MBE
1.3 The technology of MBE
1.4 Diagnostic techniques available in MBE systems
1.5 The physics of MBE
1.6 Historical background
1.7 Future prospects
1.8 Conclusions
References
Chapter 2. Molecular beam epitaxy in the ultra-vacuum of space: present and near future
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Wake shield facility
2.3 SHIELD
2.4 Current status
2.5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 3. Growth of semiconductor nanowires by molecular beam epitaxy
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Nanowires grown by molecular beam epitaxy: an overview
3.3 Growth dynamics: models and experimental studies
3.4 Characterisation and structural complexity
3.5 Optical properties
3.6 MBE-grown nanowire devices: from fundamentals to applications
3.7 Conclusions
References
Chapter 4. Droplet epitaxy of nanostructures
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Droplet epitaxy
4.3 Droplet deposition
4.4 Nanostructure formation
4.5 Capping and post-growth annealing procedures
4.6 Pulsed droplet epitaxy
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 5. Migration-enhanced epitaxy for low-dimensional structures
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Area selective epitaxy by MEE
5.3 Polar diagram of the growth rate of III–V compound semiconductors
5.4 Formation of crystal facets at the boundaries of microstructures
5.5 Area selective growth on (001) GAAS substrate by MEE using AS4 and AS2
5.6 Area selective growth on (111)B GAAS substrate by MEE
5.7 Summary
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 6. MBE growth of high-mobility 2DEG
6.1 Introduction
6.2 High-mobility MBE system
6.3 Scattering mechanisms in 2D electron system
6.4 Design of high-mobility 2DEG structures
6.5 MBE process for high-mobility 2DEG
6.6 Mobility and disorder in 2D electron systems
6.7 Conclusions
References
Chapter 7. Bismuth-containing III–V semiconductors: Epitaxial growth and physical properties
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Growth of GAASBI
7.3 Surface studies of BI-terminated GAAS
7.4 Photoluminescence characterisation
7.5 Clustering effects and luminescence dynamics
7.6 Carrier trapping in GAAS1−xBIx/GAAS light-emitting diodes
7.7 Influence of band structure on device performance
7.8 Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 8. Molecular beam epitaxy of GaAsBi and related quaternary alloys
8.1 Early days of crystal growth of Bi-containing III–V semiconductors
8.2 MBE growth of GAAS1−xBIx
8.3 MBE growth of GANyAS1−x−yBIx
8.4 MBE growth of InyGA1−yAS1−xBIx
8.5 Summary
References
Chapter 9. MBE of dilute-nitride optoelectronic devices
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Epitaxy of dilute-nitride alloys by RF-plasma-assisted MBE
9.3 Dilute-nitride heterostructures for device applications
9.4 Conclusions and future outlook
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 10. Effect of antimony coverage on InAs/GaAs (001) heteroepitaxy
10.1 Introduction
10.2 InAs growth on In-rich (4 × 2)
10.3 Surfactant effects of Sb
10.4 Analytic model for QD growth
10.5 Sb effect on InAs QD growth under reducing As pressure
10.6 Summary and outlook
Acknowledgement
References
Chapter 11. Nonpolar cubic III-nitrides: from the basics of growth to device applications
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Molecular beam epitaxy of cubic III-nitrides
11.3 Device applications of cubic III-nitrides
11.4 Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 12. Molecular beam epitaxy of low-bandgap InGaN
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Basics of wurtzite group III-nitrides by MBE
12.3 Specific challenges of high-indium-content InGaN
12.4 MBE structure and device results
12.5 Looking forward
References
Chapter 13. Molecular beam epitaxy of IV–VI semiconductors: multilayers, quantum dots and device applications
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Basic properties of IV-VI compounds
13.3 IV–VI molecular beam epitaxy
13.4 Basic growth properties
13.5 Superlattices and quantum wells
13.6 Optoelectronic device applications
13.7 Lead salt Stranski–Krastanow quantum dots
13.8 Quantum dots by phase separation and nanoprecipitation
13.9 Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 14. Epitaxial growth of thin films and quantum structures of II–VI visible-bandgap semiconductors
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Epitaxial growth methods
14.3 MBE growth of thin films of II–VI visible bandgap semiconductors
14.4 Summary
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 15. MBE of transparent semiconducting oxides
15.1 Introduction
15.2 TSO/TCO materials
15.3 An oxide MBE system and technicalities
15.4 SnO2
15.5 In2O3
15.6 Transport properties and doping in the In2O3–SnO2 system
15.7 GA2O3
References
Chapter 16. Zinc oxide materials and devices grown by MBE
16.1 Introduction
16.2 General properties of ZNO
16.3 MBE growth of ZNO
16.4 ZnO-based devices
16.5 Concluding remarks
References
Chapter 17. Molecular beam epitaxy of complex oxides
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Growth of perovskite oxides and related structures by MBE
17.3 Challenges in the growth of complex oxides
17.4 Hybrid Molecular Beam Epitaxy
17.5 Electrical transport properties of n-doped SrTiO3
17.6 Summary and Outlook
17.7 Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 18. Epitaxial systems combining oxides and semiconductors
18.1 Motivations
18.2 Epitaxy and crystallochemical heterogeneity
18.3 State of the art and perspectives
18.4 Applications
18.5 More than Moore
References
Chapter 19. Molecular beam epitaxy of III–V ferromagnetic semiconductors
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Molecular beam epitaxy of III–V magnetic semiconductors
19.3 Lattice properties of (Ga,Mn)As
19.4 Annealing effects on (Ga,Mn)As
19.5 Prospects
References
Chapter 20. Epitaxial magnetic layers grown by MBE: model systems to study the physics in nanomagnetism and spintronic
20.1 Introduction
20.2 About the growth of metallic layers by MBE
20.3 Magnetic properties of epitaxial films
20.4 MGO-based Magnetic Tunnel Junctions
20.5 Topics in progress
References
Chapter 21. Atomic layer-by-layer molecular beam epitaxy of complex oxide films and heterostructures
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Atomic layer-by-layer molecular beam epitaxy
21.3 Examples of atomic layer-by-layer molecular beam epitaxy of complex oxides
21.4 Conclusions and outlook
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 22. Molecular beam epitaxy of semi-magnetic quantum dots
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Growth of semi-magnetic quantum dots
22.3 Physics of quantum dots doped with a single Mn ion
22.4 Physics of multi-Mn quantum dots
References
Chapter 23. Graphene growth by molecular beam epitaxy
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Graphene on SIC
23.3 Graphene on other insulating substrates
23.4 MBE of graphene on a metallic buffer layer
23.5 Conclusion
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 24. Growth and characterisation of fullerene/GaAs interfaces and C60-doped GaAs and AlGaAs layers
24.1 Epitaxial growth of C60 crystals on GaAs substrates
24.2 Crystalline and electrical properties of C60-doped GaAs and AlGaAs layers
24.3 Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 25. Molecular beam epitaxial growth and exotic electronic structure of topological insulators
25.1 Introduction
25.2 MBE growth and electronic structure of Bi2Te3
25.3 MBE growth and electronic structure of Bi2Se3 (Sb2Te3)
25.4 Summary
References
Chapter 26. Thin films of organic molecules: interfaces and epitaxial growth
26.1 Introduction
26.2 Substrates, molecular materials and preparation techniques
26.3 Experimental methods used in this chapter
26.4 Bonding at organic–inorganic interfaces
26.5 Molecular orientation at the organic–inorganic interface
26.6 Lateral ordering at interfaces
26.7 Growth of thin organic films
26.8 Concluding remarks
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 27. Molecular beam epitaxy of wide-gap II–VI laser heterostructures
27.1 Introduction
27.2 Thermodynamic phenomenological description of MBE growth of wide-gap II–VIS and miscibility phenomena
27.3 II–VI laser diode degradation problem and ways to surmount
27.4 Alternative II–VI laser heterostructures for optical and electron beam pumping
27.5 Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 28. MBE growth of THz quantum cascade lasers
28.1 Introduction
28.2 Quantum cascade lasers – from mid-infrared to THZ
28.3 MBE as a unique device optimisation tool
28.4 THZ quantum cascade lasers – MBE growth challenges
28.5 Future prospects
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 29. Systems and technology for production-scale molecular beam epitaxy
29.1 Introduction
29.2 Applications for production MBE
29.3 MBE as a production process for materials and epiwafers
29.4 Scaling of MBE for production
29.5 Overview of current production MBE systems
29.6 Future trends for production MBE
29.7 Summary
Acknowledgements
Reference
Chapter 30. Mass production of optoelectronic devices
30.1 Introduction
30.2 VCSEL structure
30.3 Reactor calibration
30.4 Epitaxial wafer
30.5 Wafer processing
30.6 Characterisation
30.7 Lifetime, ageing and early failure tests
30.8 Outlook
References
Chapter 31. Mass production of sensors grown by MBE
31.1 Introduction
31.2 Mass production of InSb thin films by vacuum deposition and their application to Hall elements
31.3 Production MBE system for InAs Hall elements
31.4 Large-area InAs thin-film growth by MBE
31.5 Transport properties of InAs single-crystal thin films and InAs deep quantum wells grown by MBE
31.6 Fabrication of InAs single-crystal thin-film Hall elements and InAs DQW Hall elements
31.7 Growth of InSb single-crystal thin films by MBE and magnetic sensor application
31.8 Magnetoresistance effect of InSb thin films grown on GaAs substrates by MBE
31.9 Uncooled InSb photovoltaic infrared sensors
31.10 Summary
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 744
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2013
- Published:
- 20th November 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123918598
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123878397
Mohamed Henini
Dr M. Henini has over 20 years’ experience of Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) growth and has published >700 papers. He has particular interests in the MBE growth and physics of self-assembled quantum dots using electronic, optical and structural techniques. Leaders in the field of self-organisation of nanostructures will give an account on the formation, properties, and self-organization of semiconductor nanostructures.
The University of Nottingham, School of Physics and Astronomy, UK
"Molecular beam epitaxy is the process of depositing atoms or molecules onto a crystalline substrate under conditions of high or ultra-high vacuum. The substrate's crystal structure provides a template for the particles in the beam to organize themselves as they deposit onto the substrate. The technique can be put to a remarkably broad set of uses. In this 31 chapter volume, editor Henini…brings together a diverse set of physicists, electrical and mechanical engineers, and nanotechnologists to cover many of today's applications."--Reference & Research Book News, December 2013