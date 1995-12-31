Molecular Beam Epitaxy
1st Edition
Applications to Key Materials
Description
In this volume, the editor and contributors describe the use of molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) for a range of key materials systems that are of interest for both technological and fundamental reasons. Prior books on MBE have provided an introduction to the basic concepts and techniques of MBE and emphasize growth and characterization of GaAs-based structures. The aim in this book is somewhat different; it is to demonstrate the versatility of the technique by showing how it can be utilized to prepare and explore a range of distinct and diverse materials. For each of these materials systems MBE has played a key role both in their development and application to devices.
Readership
Engineers and technologists in the semiconductor, optoelectronic, optics, cutting tool, refractory fibers, filter and other industries.
Table of Contents
- The Technology and Design of Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Molecular Beam Epitaxy 3.0 MBE System Development 4.0 Vacuum 5.0 MBE Components: Sources 6.0 MBE Components: Shutters and Beam Interruptors 7.0 MBE Components: Substrate Heater Designs 8.0 Temperature Measurement and Control 9.0 Flux Monitoring Techniques 10.0 Preparation, Diagnostics and Analysis 11.0 MBE System Design: Retrospect and Prospect 12.0 Process and System Automation References
- Molecular Beam Epitaxy of High-Quality GaAs and AlGaAs 1.0 Introduction 2.0 The Development of High Purity MBE Technology 3.0 Growth Processes 4.0 Substrate Orientation 5.0 Oval Defects 6.0 Surface Morphology and Interface Roughness 7.0 Substrate Cleaning and MBE Growth: Impurity and Defect Incorporation 8.0 Isoelectronic and Unincorporated Dopants 9.0 Surface Preservation 10.0 Preparation of an MBE System for the Growth of High Purity III/V Semiconductors 11.0 Characterization Techniques for Epitaxial Semiconductor Layers 12.0 Impurity Energy Levels in GaAs and AIGaAs Acknowledgments References
- Gas-Source Molecular Beam Epitaxy: GaxIn1-xAs1-yPy/InP MBE with Non-elemental Sources. Heterostructures and Device Properties 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Chemistry 3.0 Group V Gas Sources 4.0 The MBE and Gas Handling Systems 5.0 Procedures 6.0 Single Bulk Layers 7.0 Quantum Well and Superlattice Studies Acknowledgments References
- Molecular Beam Epitaxy of Wide Gap II-VI Semiconductor Heterostructures 1.0 General Introduction 2.0 CdTe-Based Heterostructures 3.0 ZnSe-Based Heterostructures 4.0 Summary Acknowledgment References
- Elemental Semiconductor HeterostructuresùGrowth, Properties, and Applications 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Growth of Si1-xGex Alloys 3.0 Stability of Si1-xGex Films 4.0 Long Range Order in the Si1-xGex System 5.0 Device Applications of Si1-xGex Alloys 6.0 Conclusions Acknowledgements References
- MBE Growth of High Tc Superconductors 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Oxide MBE Systems 3.0 Specific High Tc Materials and Demonstrated Synthesis Capabilities 4.0 Future Directions 5.0 Conclusions Acknowledgments References
- MBE Growth of Artificially-Layered Magnetic Metal Structures 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Seeded Epitaxy of Magnetic Metals 3.0 Structural and Magnetic Properties of Artificially-Layered Magnetic Metal Structures 4.0 Conclusions Acknowledgments References
- Reflection High Energy Electron Diffraction Studies of the Dynamics of Molecular Beam Epitaxy 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Diffraction Geometry 3.0 Diffraction Fundamentals 4.0 Diffraction Measurements 5.0 Simple Growth Models 6.0 Conclusion Acknowledgments Appendix: Two-Level Diffraction References Index
- 792
- English
- © William Andrew 1995
- 31st December 1995
- William Andrew
- 9780815518402
- 9780815513711
Robin F.C. Farrow
IBM Almaden, CA, USA
Robin F.C. Farrow
IBM Almaden, CA, USA