Molecular Basis of Nutrition and Aging

Part 1: Introductory aspects on aging and nutrition

1. Molecular and Cellular Basis of Aging

2. Unraveling stochastic aging processes in mouse liver: dissecting biological from chronological age

3. Nutrigenomics and Nutrigenetics: the basis of molecular nutrition

4. Diet and Longevity Phenotype

5. Nutrition in the elderly: general aspects

6. Nutrition in the hospitalized elderly

7. Drug-nutrient interactions in the elderly

8. Nutritional Biomarkers of Aging

9. Food preferences in aging: molecular basis

Part 2: Molecular and cellular targets

10. Telomeres, Nutrition and Aging

11. MTOR, Nutrition and Aging

12. Lipid Peroxidation, Diet and Aging

13. Accumulation of Damage Due to Lifelong Exposure to Environmental Pollution as Dietary Target in Ageing

14. Nutritional impact on anabolic and catabolic signaling

15. Aging and dietary modulation of FoxO1 phosphorylation/acetylation

16. Epigenetic responses to diet in ageing

17. The controversy around sirtuins and their functions in aging

18. DNA damage, DNA repair and Nutrition in Aging

19. Neuroprotective Mechanisms of Dietary Phytochemicals: Implications For Successful Brain Aging

20. Nutritional modulation of Advanced Glycation End-Products

21. miRNAs as Nutritional Targets in Aging

22. Nutritional modulators of cellular senescence

Part 3: System and organ targets

23. Nutrition, diet quality and cardiovascular health

24. Nutrition and the Basis of Cognitive Aging and Dementia

25. Dietary factors affecting osteoporosis and bone health in elderly

26. The aging muscle and Sarcopenia: interaction with diet and nutrition

27. Nutritional status and gastrointestinal health in elderly

28. How nutritional status can affect the immune system in the elderly

29. Glucose Metabolism, Insulin and Aging: Role of Nutrition

30. Nutritional status in ageing and lung disease

31. How nutrition affects kidney function in aging

32. Role of nutrition in visual function in aging

Part 4: Health effects of dietary compounds and dietary interventions

33. Vitamin D-gene interaction and healthful aging

34. Carotenoid supplements and consumption: implications for healthy aging

35. Curcumin mechanisms and applications in aging

36. One-carbon metabolism: an unsung hero for healthy aging

37. Iron Metabolism in Aging

38. Dietary Mineral Intake (potassium, calcium and magnesium) and the biological processes of aging

39. Zinc: an essential trace element for the elderly

40. Selenium deficiency, interventions and the risk of diseases of aging

41. Iodine intake and healthy aging

42. Vitamin B status and health in aging

43. Vitamin C intake and antioxidant status and the diseases of aging

44. Omega 3 fatty acids in aging

45. Vitamin E, inflammatory/immune response and the elderly

46. Mechanisms and effects of Polyphenols in aging

47. Potential of Asian natural products for health in aging

48. Caloric restriction in humans: impact on health

49. Prebiotics and Probiotics in aging population: Effects on the immune-gut microbiota axis

50. Vegetables and fruit in the prevention of chronic age-related diseases

51. Current Nutritional Recommendations: elderly versus earlier stage of life