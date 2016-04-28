Molecular Basis of Nutrition and Aging
1st Edition
A Volume in the Molecular Nutrition Series
Description
Molecular Basis of Nutrition and Aging: A Volume in the Molecular Nutrition Series focuses on the nutritional issues associated with aging and the important metabolic consequences of diet, nutrition, and health. The book is subdivided into four parts that reflect the impact of nutrition from a biomolecular level to individual health.
In Part One, chapters explore the general aspects of aging, aging phenotypes, and relevant aspects of nutrition related to the elderly and healthy aging. Part Two includes molecular and cellular targets of nutrition in aging, with chapters exploring lipid peroxidation, inflammaging, anabolic and catabolic signaling, epigenetics, DNA damage and repair, redox homeostasis, and insulin sensitivity, among others.
Part Three looks at system-level and organ targets of nutrition in aging, including a variety of tissues, systems, and diseases, such as immune function, the cardiovascular system, the brain and dementia, muscle, bone, lung, and many others. Finally, Part Four focuses on the health effects of specific dietary compounds and dietary interventions in aging, including vitamin D, retinol, curcumin, folate, iron, potassium, calcium, magnesium, zinc, copper, selenium, iodine, vitamin B, fish oil, vitamin E, resveratrol, polyphenols, vegetables, and fruit, as well as the current nutritional recommendations.
Key Features
- Offers updated information and a perspectives on important future developments to different professionals involved in the basic and clinical research on all major nutritional aspects of aging
- Explores how nutritional factors are involved in the pathogenesis of aging across body systems
- Investigates the molecular and genetic basis of aging and cellular senescence through the lens of the rapidly evolving field of molecular nutrition
Readership
Researchers in aging, nutrition, diet, metabolism, gerontology, and endocrinology; graduate students in nutrition and public health
Table of Contents
Part 1: Introductory aspects on aging and nutrition
1. Molecular and Cellular Basis of Aging
2. Unraveling stochastic aging processes in mouse liver: dissecting biological from chronological age
3. Nutrigenomics and Nutrigenetics: the basis of molecular nutrition
4. Diet and Longevity Phenotype
5. Nutrition in the elderly: general aspects
6. Nutrition in the hospitalized elderly
7. Drug-nutrient interactions in the elderly
8. Nutritional Biomarkers of Aging
9. Food preferences in aging: molecular basis
Part 2: Molecular and cellular targets
10. Telomeres, Nutrition and Aging
11. MTOR, Nutrition and Aging
12. Lipid Peroxidation, Diet and Aging
13. Accumulation of Damage Due to Lifelong Exposure to Environmental Pollution as Dietary Target in Ageing
14. Nutritional impact on anabolic and catabolic signaling
15. Aging and dietary modulation of FoxO1 phosphorylation/acetylation
16. Epigenetic responses to diet in ageing
17. The controversy around sirtuins and their functions in aging
18. DNA damage, DNA repair and Nutrition in Aging
19. Neuroprotective Mechanisms of Dietary Phytochemicals: Implications For Successful Brain Aging
20. Nutritional modulation of Advanced Glycation End-Products
21. miRNAs as Nutritional Targets in Aging
22. Nutritional modulators of cellular senescence
Part 3: System and organ targets
23. Nutrition, diet quality and cardiovascular health
24. Nutrition and the Basis of Cognitive Aging and Dementia
25. Dietary factors affecting osteoporosis and bone health in elderly
26. The aging muscle and Sarcopenia: interaction with diet and nutrition
27. Nutritional status and gastrointestinal health in elderly
28. How nutritional status can affect the immune system in the elderly
29. Glucose Metabolism, Insulin and Aging: Role of Nutrition
30. Nutritional status in ageing and lung disease
31. How nutrition affects kidney function in aging
32. Role of nutrition in visual function in aging
Part 4: Health effects of dietary compounds and dietary interventions
33. Vitamin D-gene interaction and healthful aging
34. Carotenoid supplements and consumption: implications for healthy aging
35. Curcumin mechanisms and applications in aging
36. One-carbon metabolism: an unsung hero for healthy aging
37. Iron Metabolism in Aging
38. Dietary Mineral Intake (potassium, calcium and magnesium) and the biological processes of aging
39. Zinc: an essential trace element for the elderly
40. Selenium deficiency, interventions and the risk of diseases of aging
41. Iodine intake and healthy aging
42. Vitamin B status and health in aging
43. Vitamin C intake and antioxidant status and the diseases of aging
44. Omega 3 fatty acids in aging
45. Vitamin E, inflammatory/immune response and the elderly
46. Mechanisms and effects of Polyphenols in aging
47. Potential of Asian natural products for health in aging
48. Caloric restriction in humans: impact on health
49. Prebiotics and Probiotics in aging population: Effects on the immune-gut microbiota axis
50. Vegetables and fruit in the prevention of chronic age-related diseases
51. Current Nutritional Recommendations: elderly versus earlier stage of life
Details
- No. of pages:
- 784
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 28th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128018279
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128018163
About the Editor
Marco Malavolta
Dr. Marco Malavolta started his career as a chemist with a PhD in Nutrition and Health at the University of Ancona, but then focused his research activity specifically in biogerontology research. He has been working in this field for the last 10 years with a particular focus on the role of trace elements and other micronutrients in aging. Currently, Dr. Malavolta is involved in the identification of nutritional factors that are able to modulate cellular senescence or that can be used to selectively remove accumulating senescent cells in aged organisms. He is convinced of the existence of a causal relationship between aging and age-related diseases, and that the key to develop effective interventions for these diseases lies in the deep understanding of the biological aging process. Dr. Malavolta is author or co-author of more than 100 peer-reviewed articles in the field of nutrition and biogerontology. Additionally, he is also a member of the editorial boards of several journals dedicated to these thematic areas. Most of his research activity has been carried out and is currently conducted in the Centre of Nutrition and Ageing at INRCA, The Italian National Institute of Health and Science on Aging.
Affiliations and Expertise
Biogerontologist, INRCA (Italian National Research Centres on Aging), Advanced Technology Center for Aging Research, Scientific and Technological Pole, Ancona, Italy
Eugenio Mocchegiani
Dr. Eugenio Mocchegiani has 40 years expertise as researcher at INRCA, The Italian National Institute of Health and Science on Aging. For the past 10 years, he has been the Head of the Centre of Nutrition and Aging at INRCA. His field of research concerns the role of endocrine and nutritional factors in immunosenescence, tumurs, infectious diseases, metabolic diseases and dementia. More specifically, he has contributed to advance knowledge on zinc binding proteins as genetic and biological markers of aging. Dr. Mocchegiani has received several grants from the Italian Ministry of Health for studies around micronutrients and aging. Additionally, he was coordinator of the EU Project ZINCAGE in the FP6 program, and as Operative Unit in the EU project MARK-AGE in the FP7 program. Dr. Mocchegiani has authored or co-authored more than 200 peer-reviewed articles in the field of nutrition and gerontology and is a member of the editorial board of several journals dedicated to these thematic areas.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director Biogerontologist, INRCA (Italian National Research Centres on Aging), Nutrition and Ageing Center, Scientific and Technological Pole, Ancona, Italy