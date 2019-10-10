Molecular Basis of Neuropsychiatric Disorders: from Bench to Bedside, Volume 167
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Models and biological targets in drug discovery for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
Linda Dwoskin
2. Novel Targets for Parkinson-Depression Co-morbidity
Yousef Tizabi
3. Utility of Cannabidiol (CBD) in Neuropsychiatric Disorders: A Short Review of the Recent Pre-clinical and Clinical Findings
Bernard Le Foll
4. The many sides of microglia in alcohol use disorders
Kim Nixon
5. Stress, Anxiety, Molecular Targets and More
Samina Salim
6. Calcineurin Signaling in Psychiatric Disorders
Patrick Ronan
7. Emerging evidence for the role of Pituitary adenylate cyclase- activating peptide (PACAP) in neuropsychiatric disorders
Kabirullah Lutfy
8. Glial and neuroinflammatory targets in major depressive disorder-a road to novel therapeutics
Shafiqur Rahman
9. Calpain in the Cleavage of Alpha-synuclein and the Pathogenesis of Parkinson’s Disease
Azizul Haque
10. The role of glia in the pathogenesis of autism spectrum disorders
Ryuta Koyama
Description
Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science, Volume 167, provides the most topical, informative and exciting monographs available on a wide variety of research topics related to Models and Biological Targets in Drug Discovery for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Novel Targets for Parkinson-Depression Co-morbidity. Utility of Cannabidiol (CBD) in Neuropsychiatric Disorders: A Short Review of the Recent Pre-clinical and Clinical Findings, The Many Sides of Microglia in Alcohol Use Disorders, Stress, Anxiety, Molecular Targets and More, Calcineurin Signaling in Psychiatric Disorders, Emerging Evidence for the Role of Pituitary Adenylate Cyclase- Activating Peptide (PACAP) in Neuropsychiatric Disorders, and more.
Key Features
- Includes comprehensive coverage of molecular biology
- Presents ample use of tables, diagrams, schemata and color figures to enhance the reader's ability to rapidly grasp the information provided
- Contains contributions from renowned experts in the field
Readership
Each volume of Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science will be useful for scientists working actively in a field, including those at levels ranging from graduate student to senior investigator. Volumes are also appropriate for new investigators to a field who wish to familiarize themselves with the latest work
Details
- No. of pages:
- 266
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 10th October 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128188552
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Shafiqur Rahman Editor
Shafiqur Rahman, Ph.D. is Professor of Pharmacology in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at South Dakota State University (SDSU) in Brookings, USA. He received his Ph.D. in Neuropharmacology from the Memorial University of Newfoundland, Canada. Dr. Rahman completed his post-doctoral fellowship in the Department of Psychiatry from Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis in USA. Prior to joining SDSU, he worked as research scientist and faculty at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, USA and the University of Toronto, Canada.
Dr. Rahman's research focus is drug discovery in neuropharmacology, i.e. the development of novel therapeutic candidates for the treatment of alcohol/nicotine addiction and neuropsychiatric disorders using animal models. His research resulted in over 200 publications/presentations, including peer-reviewed scientific articles, reviews, book chapters, meeting abstracts and seminar presentations. Dr. Rahman served on numerous scientific review panels and editorial boards of several scientific Journals. He has authored or edited multiple books or Journals in drug addiction and neuropharmacology field. Dr. Rahman is also affiliated with a number of professional organizations, including Society for Neuroscience and American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, College of Pharmacy, South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD, USA