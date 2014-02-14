Molecular Basis of Memory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124201705, 9780124202009

Molecular Basis of Memory, Volume 122

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: E. Chris Muly Zafar Khan
eBook ISBN: 9780124202009
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124201705
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th February 2014
Page Count: 468
Table of Contents

Contributors
Preface
Chapter One: Memory Deficits in Aging and Neurological Diseases
Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Memory Loss in Aging

3 Memory Deficit in Alzheimer’s Disease

4 Memory Impairment in Schizophrenia

5 Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

Chapter Two: The “Memory Kinases”
Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Distribution of PKC Isoforms

3 Structure of PKC Isoforms

4 PKC Isoforms in Signal Transduction

5 PKC Inhibitors

6 PKC Activators

7 Conclusions

Chapter Three: CaMKII
Abstract

1 Memory and Synaptic Plasticity

2 Molecular Mechanisms of LTP

3 Synaptic Architecture

4 Calcium/Calmodulin-Dependent Protein Kinase

5 CaMKII Isoforms

6 CaMKII Holoenzyme

7 CaMKII Regulation

8 CaMKII Targeting

9 AMPAR-Mediated Potentiation

10 CaMKII and LTD

11 Concluding Remarks

Chapter Four: The Transcription Factor Zif268/Egr1, Brain Plasticity, and Memory
Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Zif268 and the Egr Family of Transcription Factors

3 The Role of Zif268 in Synaptic Plasticity

4 The Role of Zif268 in Learning and Memory

5 Adult Neurogenesis: A New Role for Zif268

6 Zif268 in Pathology

7 Conclusions and Perspectives

Acknowledgments

Chapter Five: Mechanisms of Translation Control Underlying Long-Lasting Synaptic Plasticity and the Consolidation of Long-Term Memory
Abstract

1 The Study and Characterization of Memory Systems

2 Mechanisms of mTOR-Dependent Translational Control

3 Translational Control Molecules Involved in Synaptic Plasticity and Memory

4 Concluding Remarks

Chapter Six: BDNF–TrkB Receptor Regulation of Distributed Adult Neural Plasticity, Memory Formation, and Psychiatric Disorders
Abstract

1 Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor

2 BDNF, Long-Term Potentiation, and Synaptic Plasticity

3 The Role of BDNF in Human Memory and Translational Studies

4 Potential Therapeutic Uses of BDNF

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments and Disclosures

Chapter Seven: Mechanisms of Synaptic Plasticity and Recognition Memory in the Perirhinal Cortex
Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Perirhinal Cortex and Recognition Memory

3 Mechanisms of Synaptic Plasticity and Visual Recognition Memory

4 Learning-Related Changes in Synaptic Transmission

5 Conclusions

Chapter Eight: Molecular Influences on Working Memory Circuits in Dorsolateral Prefrontal Cortex
Abstract

1 Working Memory, Our “Mental Sketch Pad”

2 Microcircuits for Working Memory

3 The Role of NMDARs

4 The Arousal Systems Project to dlPFC

5 Dynamic Network Connectivity: Rapid Changes in Network Strength in dlPFC

6 Activation of Ca2 +–cAMP Signaling in Spines Reduces Firing via Opening of K+ Channels

7 Inhibition of Ca2 +–cAMP–K+ Signaling in Spines Enhances Task-Related Firing

8 Dopamine D1R Stimulation Regulates the Breadth of Network Inputs

9 Conclusion

Acknowledgments

Chapter Nine: Cost–Benefit Decision Circuitry
Abstract

1 Introduction

2 General Features of Cost–Benefit Decision Making

3 The DA System Transmits Reward and Cost Information throughout the Brain

4 Effort-Based Decision Circuitry

5 Delay-Based Decision Circuitry

6 Risk-Based Decision Circuitry

7 Cholinergic Modulation of Decision Circuitry

8 Conclusion

Acknowledgments

Chapter Ten: Molecular Mechanisms of Threat Learning in the Lateral Nucleus of the Amygdala
Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Hebbian Mechanisms in LA: Possible Contributions to Threat Learning

3 Molecular Correlates of Threat Learning

4 Fast Versus Slow Synaptic Transmission in the Acquisition of Threat Memories

5 Mechanisms of Threat Memory Consolidation in LA

6 Overall Conclusions

Chapter Eleven: Epigenetics of Memory and Plasticity
Abstract

1 Overview

2 Background

3 Brain Plasticity Through Epigenetics

4 Epigenetics Mechanisms of Learning and Memory Formation

5 Epigenetics and Cognitive Dysfunctions

6 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Chapter Twelve: Deciphering Memory Function with Optogenetics
Abstract

1 Optogenetics

2 Optogenetic Manipulation of Memory

3 Optogenetic-Facilitated Synaptic Dissection of Memory Function

4 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Chapter Thirteen: The Tagging and Capture Hypothesis from Synapse to Memory
Abstract

1 Introduction

2 The ABC of Tagging and Capture Mechanisms

3 Which Criteria Should Satisfy a Candidate for a Tag?

4 Memory Can Be Thought of as Changes in Synaptic Plasticity

5 Synaptic Plasticity Was Improved In Vivo by Structural or Behavioral Reinforcements

6 LTM Formation Was Promoted by Synaptic Plasticity and Behavioral Reinforcers

7 Novelty Promotes LTM Formation in IA and Contextual Fear Tasks

8 Novelty Promotes LTM Formation in Spatial Memories

9 Novelty Improves LTM Formation in CTA Task

10 Specific Novelties Are Required to Promote Different Memory Traces

11 Identification of Transmitter Systems and Learning Tag Molecules

12 Memory Traces Compete Under Regimes of Limited Protein Synthesis

13 Evidence of BT in Human

14 Concluding Remarks

Index

Description

This special volume of Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science provides a current overview of how memory is processed in the brain. A broad range of topics are presented by leaders in the field, ranging from brain circuitry to synaptic plasticity to the molecular machinery that contributes to the brain's ability to maintain information across time. Memory systems in the prefrontal cortex, hippocampus and amygdala are considered as well. In addition, the volume covers recent contributions to our understanding of memory from in vivo imaging, optogenetic, electrophysiological, biochemical and molecular biological studies.

Key Features

  • Articles from world renowned experts in memory
  • Covering topics from signaling, epigenetic, RNA translation to  plasticity
  • Methodological approaches include molecular and cellular, behavioral, electrophysiological, optogenetic and functional imaging

Readership

Researchers, professors and graduate students in biochemistry, chemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology, and medicine.

About the Serial Volume Editors

E. Chris Muly Serial Volume Editor

Emory University, Atlanta, USA

Emory University, Atlanta, USA

Zafar Khan Serial Volume Editor

Universidad de Málaga, Spain

Universidad de Málaga, Spain

