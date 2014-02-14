Molecular Basis of Memory, Volume 122
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Chapter One: Memory Deficits in Aging and Neurological Diseases
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Memory Loss in Aging
3 Memory Deficit in Alzheimer’s Disease
4 Memory Impairment in Schizophrenia
5 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
Chapter Two: The “Memory Kinases”
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Distribution of PKC Isoforms
3 Structure of PKC Isoforms
4 PKC Isoforms in Signal Transduction
5 PKC Inhibitors
6 PKC Activators
7 Conclusions
Chapter Three: CaMKII
Abstract
1 Memory and Synaptic Plasticity
2 Molecular Mechanisms of LTP
3 Synaptic Architecture
4 Calcium/Calmodulin-Dependent Protein Kinase
5 CaMKII Isoforms
6 CaMKII Holoenzyme
7 CaMKII Regulation
8 CaMKII Targeting
9 AMPAR-Mediated Potentiation
10 CaMKII and LTD
11 Concluding Remarks
Chapter Four: The Transcription Factor Zif268/Egr1, Brain Plasticity, and Memory
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Zif268 and the Egr Family of Transcription Factors
3 The Role of Zif268 in Synaptic Plasticity
4 The Role of Zif268 in Learning and Memory
5 Adult Neurogenesis: A New Role for Zif268
6 Zif268 in Pathology
7 Conclusions and Perspectives
Acknowledgments
Chapter Five: Mechanisms of Translation Control Underlying Long-Lasting Synaptic Plasticity and the Consolidation of Long-Term Memory
Abstract
1 The Study and Characterization of Memory Systems
2 Mechanisms of mTOR-Dependent Translational Control
3 Translational Control Molecules Involved in Synaptic Plasticity and Memory
4 Concluding Remarks
Chapter Six: BDNF–TrkB Receptor Regulation of Distributed Adult Neural Plasticity, Memory Formation, and Psychiatric Disorders
Abstract
1 Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor
2 BDNF, Long-Term Potentiation, and Synaptic Plasticity
3 The Role of BDNF in Human Memory and Translational Studies
4 Potential Therapeutic Uses of BDNF
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments and Disclosures
Chapter Seven: Mechanisms of Synaptic Plasticity and Recognition Memory in the Perirhinal Cortex
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Perirhinal Cortex and Recognition Memory
3 Mechanisms of Synaptic Plasticity and Visual Recognition Memory
4 Learning-Related Changes in Synaptic Transmission
5 Conclusions
Chapter Eight: Molecular Influences on Working Memory Circuits in Dorsolateral Prefrontal Cortex
Abstract
1 Working Memory, Our “Mental Sketch Pad”
2 Microcircuits for Working Memory
3 The Role of NMDARs
4 The Arousal Systems Project to dlPFC
5 Dynamic Network Connectivity: Rapid Changes in Network Strength in dlPFC
6 Activation of Ca2 +–cAMP Signaling in Spines Reduces Firing via Opening of K+ Channels
7 Inhibition of Ca2 +–cAMP–K+ Signaling in Spines Enhances Task-Related Firing
8 Dopamine D1R Stimulation Regulates the Breadth of Network Inputs
9 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
Chapter Nine: Cost–Benefit Decision Circuitry
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 General Features of Cost–Benefit Decision Making
3 The DA System Transmits Reward and Cost Information throughout the Brain
4 Effort-Based Decision Circuitry
5 Delay-Based Decision Circuitry
6 Risk-Based Decision Circuitry
7 Cholinergic Modulation of Decision Circuitry
8 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
Chapter Ten: Molecular Mechanisms of Threat Learning in the Lateral Nucleus of the Amygdala
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Hebbian Mechanisms in LA: Possible Contributions to Threat Learning
3 Molecular Correlates of Threat Learning
4 Fast Versus Slow Synaptic Transmission in the Acquisition of Threat Memories
5 Mechanisms of Threat Memory Consolidation in LA
6 Overall Conclusions
Chapter Eleven: Epigenetics of Memory and Plasticity
Abstract
1 Overview
2 Background
3 Brain Plasticity Through Epigenetics
4 Epigenetics Mechanisms of Learning and Memory Formation
5 Epigenetics and Cognitive Dysfunctions
6 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Chapter Twelve: Deciphering Memory Function with Optogenetics
Abstract
1 Optogenetics
2 Optogenetic Manipulation of Memory
3 Optogenetic-Facilitated Synaptic Dissection of Memory Function
4 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Chapter Thirteen: The Tagging and Capture Hypothesis from Synapse to Memory
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 The ABC of Tagging and Capture Mechanisms
3 Which Criteria Should Satisfy a Candidate for a Tag?
4 Memory Can Be Thought of as Changes in Synaptic Plasticity
5 Synaptic Plasticity Was Improved In Vivo by Structural or Behavioral Reinforcements
6 LTM Formation Was Promoted by Synaptic Plasticity and Behavioral Reinforcers
7 Novelty Promotes LTM Formation in IA and Contextual Fear Tasks
8 Novelty Promotes LTM Formation in Spatial Memories
9 Novelty Improves LTM Formation in CTA Task
10 Specific Novelties Are Required to Promote Different Memory Traces
11 Identification of Transmitter Systems and Learning Tag Molecules
12 Memory Traces Compete Under Regimes of Limited Protein Synthesis
13 Evidence of BT in Human
14 Concluding Remarks
Index
Description
This special volume of Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science provides a current overview of how memory is processed in the brain. A broad range of topics are presented by leaders in the field, ranging from brain circuitry to synaptic plasticity to the molecular machinery that contributes to the brain's ability to maintain information across time. Memory systems in the prefrontal cortex, hippocampus and amygdala are considered as well. In addition, the volume covers recent contributions to our understanding of memory from in vivo imaging, optogenetic, electrophysiological, biochemical and molecular biological studies.
Key Features
- Articles from world renowned experts in memory
- Covering topics from signaling, epigenetic, RNA translation to plasticity
- Methodological approaches include molecular and cellular, behavioral, electrophysiological, optogenetic and functional imaging
Readership
Researchers, professors and graduate students in biochemistry, chemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology, and medicine.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 14th February 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124202009
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124201705
Reviews
Praise for the series:
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist-for whom the numerous references will be invaluable-but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --British Medical Journal
About the Serial Volume Editors
E. Chris Muly Serial Volume Editor
Emory University, Atlanta, USA
Zafar Khan Serial Volume Editor
Universidad de Málaga, Spain