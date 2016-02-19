Molecular Basis of Biological Activity
Molecular Basis of Biological Activity documents the proceedings of a symposium on the Molecular Basis of Biological Activity held in Caracas, Venezuela, July 11-17, 1971. This was the First Meeting of the Pan-American Association of Biochemical Societies (PAABS), and was organized by the Asociacion Venezolana de Bioquimica. The book begins by presenting a lecture on advances in the study of the mechanism of polysaccharide synthesis. This is followed by studies on rabbit muscle aldolase; the catalytic function of α-glycerolphosphate dehydrogenase; the functional and structural roles of metals in metalloenzymes; and enzyme adaptation in mammals. Separate chapters cover collagen biosynthesis and the mechanisms involved in its regulation; the organization of lipids in bilayers; the behavior of water-lipid interactions; the permease or transport systems in the mitochondrial membrane; and interaction between TTX and STX with isolated nerve membrane constituents. The final chapter examines the coupling of respiration via specific dehydrogenases to the transport of amino acids and many sugars.
Introduction to Gustav Embden Lecture
Gustav Embden Lecture: "The Role of Polyprenols in Polysaccharide Synthesis"
Metabolite Effects on Structure-Function Relationships in Glycogen Phosphorylase
Comparative Studies on the Structure and Mechanism of Action of Aldolases
Some Catalytic and Regulatory Properties of L-Glycerol-3-phosphate Dehydrogenase
Mechanism and Regulation of Acetyl CoA Carboxylation: Intersubunit Translocation of the Biotin Prosthetic Group
Regulation of Glutamine Metabolism in Escherichia coli by Enzyme Catalyzed Adenylylation and Deadenylylation of Glutamine Synthetase
Some Aspects of Functional and Structural Roles of Metals in Metalloenzymes
Regulation of Oxygen Dissociation by 2,3-Diphosphogly cerate in the Human Erythrocyte
Control of Mitochondrial Activity by Metabolites in the Hemoglobin-Free Perfused Liver
Enzyme Adaptation in Mammals
Collagen Biosynthesis: A Regulatory Mechanism
The Motion and Orientation of Lipids in Multibilayer Structures
Hydrophobic-Hydrophilic Balance at the Cell Membrane: Its Relationship to Permeability Phenomena
The Energy-Dependent Transport of Ca2+ across the Mitochondrial Membrane
Relationship between Peritubular Coupling of Na and Κ Fluxes and Na Absorption in Kidney Tubules
Interaction of Blocking Agents TTX and STX of the Excitable Membrane Sodium-Channel with Cholesterol Monolayers
Sugar and Amino Acid Transport Mechanisms in Isolated Bacterial Membrane Vesicles
