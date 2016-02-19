Molecular Basis of Biological Activity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122728501, 9780323151047

Molecular Basis of Biological Activity

1st Edition

Editors: K Gaedo
eBook ISBN: 9780323151047
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 422
Description

Molecular Basis of Biological Activity documents the proceedings of a symposium on the Molecular Basis of Biological Activity held in Caracas, Venezuela, July 11-17, 1971. This was the First Meeting of the Pan-American Association of Biochemical Societies (PAABS), and was organized by the Asociacion Venezolana de Bioquimica. The book begins by presenting a lecture on advances in the study of the mechanism of polysaccharide synthesis. This is followed by studies on rabbit muscle aldolase; the catalytic function of α-glycerolphosphate dehydrogenase; the functional and structural roles of metals in metalloenzymes; and enzyme adaptation in mammals. Separate chapters cover collagen biosynthesis and the mechanisms involved in its regulation; the organization of lipids in bilayers; the behavior of water-lipid interactions; the permease or transport systems in the mitochondrial membrane; and interaction between TTX and STX with isolated nerve membrane constituents. The final chapter examines the coupling of respiration via specific dehydrogenases to the transport of amino acids and many sugars.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Introduction to Gustav Embden Lecture

Gustav Embden Lecture: "The Role of Polyprenols in Polysaccharide Synthesis"

Metabolite Effects on Structure-Function Relationships in Glycogen Phosphorylase

Comparative Studies on the Structure and Mechanism of Action of Aldolases

Some Catalytic and Regulatory Properties of L-Glycerol-3-phosphate Dehydrogenase

Mechanism and Regulation of Acetyl CoA Carboxylation: Intersubunit Translocation of the Biotin Prosthetic Group

Regulation of Glutamine Metabolism in Escherichia coli by Enzyme Catalyzed Adenylylation and Deadenylylation of Glutamine Synthetase

Some Aspects of Functional and Structural Roles of Metals in Metalloenzymes

Regulation of Oxygen Dissociation by 2,3-Diphosphogly cerate in the Human Erythrocyte

Control of Mitochondrial Activity by Metabolites in the Hemoglobin-Free Perfused Liver

Enzyme Adaptation in Mammals

Collagen Biosynthesis: A Regulatory Mechanism

The Motion and Orientation of Lipids in Multibilayer Structures

Hydrophobic-Hydrophilic Balance at the Cell Membrane: Its Relationship to Permeability Phenomena

The Energy-Dependent Transport of Ca2+ across the Mitochondrial Membrane

Relationship between Peritubular Coupling of Na and Κ Fluxes and Na Absorption in Kidney Tubules

Interaction of Blocking Agents TTX and STX of the Excitable Membrane Sodium-Channel with Cholesterol Monolayers

Sugar and Amino Acid Transport Mechanisms in Isolated Bacterial Membrane Vesicles


Details

No. of pages:
422
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323151047

About the Editor

K Gaedo

Ratings and Reviews

