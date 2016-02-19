Molecular Basis of Aging - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126010602, 9780323151559

Molecular Basis of Aging

1st Edition

Editors: A Roy
eBook ISBN: 9780323151559
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1984
Page Count: 410
Description

Molecular Basis of Aging is a collection of papers that discuss the molecular aspects of aging in the light of molecular biology, biochemical gerontology, and genetics. Each chapter of the book contains a different study about the topic, which includes the effects of aging on DNA synthesis; the amplification of extrachromosomal circular copies and mitochondrial DNA during aging; and the altered actions of hormones and neurotransmitters during aging. The book also encompasses the loss of responsiveness to growth factors in cell senescence; the integration of cellular-molecular and neuroendocrine concepts of aging; changes and inactivation of enzymes during aging; and the relationship of aging with free radicals. The text is recommended for molecular biologists, biochemists, and gerontologists who wish to study further the effects of aging on the body on a molecular level.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Amplification of Extrachromosomal Circular Copies of an Inter-Alu Unstable DNA Sequence during in Vitro and in Vivo Aging

Site-Specific Excision-Amplification of Mitochondrial DNA 29 during Senescence in Podospora anserina

Fidelity of DNA Synthesis during Aging

DNA Excision Repair in Aging Inbred Rats

DNA Synthesis, Cell Progression, and Aging in Human Diploid Fibroblasts

Loss of Responsiveness to Growth Factors in Cell Senescence

Hormonal Regulation of Hepatic Gene Expression during Aging

Altered Hormone/Neurotransmitter Action during Aging: Receptor and Post-Receptor Changes

Cellular-Molecular versus Neuroendocrine Concepts of Aging: A Need for Integration

Changes in Enzymatic Proteins during Aging

Oxidative Inactivation of Key Metabolie Enzymes during Aging

Free Radicals and Aging

Mathematics of Molecular Aging Mechanisms

Index

No. of pages:
410
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323151559

