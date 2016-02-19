Molecular Basis of Aging
1st Edition
Molecular Basis of Aging is a collection of papers that discuss the molecular aspects of aging in the light of molecular biology, biochemical gerontology, and genetics. Each chapter of the book contains a different study about the topic, which includes the effects of aging on DNA synthesis; the amplification of extrachromosomal circular copies and mitochondrial DNA during aging; and the altered actions of hormones and neurotransmitters during aging. The book also encompasses the loss of responsiveness to growth factors in cell senescence; the integration of cellular-molecular and neuroendocrine concepts of aging; changes and inactivation of enzymes during aging; and the relationship of aging with free radicals. The text is recommended for molecular biologists, biochemists, and gerontologists who wish to study further the effects of aging on the body on a molecular level.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Amplification of Extrachromosomal Circular Copies of an Inter-Alu Unstable DNA Sequence during in Vitro and in Vivo Aging
Site-Specific Excision-Amplification of Mitochondrial DNA 29 during Senescence in Podospora anserina
Fidelity of DNA Synthesis during Aging
DNA Excision Repair in Aging Inbred Rats
DNA Synthesis, Cell Progression, and Aging in Human Diploid Fibroblasts
Loss of Responsiveness to Growth Factors in Cell Senescence
Hormonal Regulation of Hepatic Gene Expression during Aging
Altered Hormone/Neurotransmitter Action during Aging: Receptor and Post-Receptor Changes
Cellular-Molecular versus Neuroendocrine Concepts of Aging: A Need for Integration
Changes in Enzymatic Proteins during Aging
Oxidative Inactivation of Key Metabolie Enzymes during Aging
Free Radicals and Aging
Mathematics of Molecular Aging Mechanisms
Index
