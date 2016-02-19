Molecular Basis of Aging is a collection of papers that discuss the molecular aspects of aging in the light of molecular biology, biochemical gerontology, and genetics. Each chapter of the book contains a different study about the topic, which includes the effects of aging on DNA synthesis; the amplification of extrachromosomal circular copies and mitochondrial DNA during aging; and the altered actions of hormones and neurotransmitters during aging. The book also encompasses the loss of responsiveness to growth factors in cell senescence; the integration of cellular-molecular and neuroendocrine concepts of aging; changes and inactivation of enzymes during aging; and the relationship of aging with free radicals. The text is recommended for molecular biologists, biochemists, and gerontologists who wish to study further the effects of aging on the body on a molecular level.