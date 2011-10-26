Molecular Assembly in Natural and Engineered Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124159068, 9780124159297

Molecular Assembly in Natural and Engineered Systems, Volume 103

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Stefan Howorka
eBook ISBN: 9780124159297
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124159068
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th October 2011
Page Count: 414
Table of Contents

Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1: Bacterial Microcompartments

I. Introduction

II. Bacterial Microcompartment Form and Function

III. Shell Proteins: Structures and Mechanisms

IV. Higher-Level Organization

V. Future Directions for Research and Design Applications

VI. Closing Remarks

Chapter 2: Pili and Flagella

II. Pili in Gram-Negative Bacteria

III. Pili in Gram-Positive Bacteria

IV. Surface Filaments in Archaea

V. Flagella

VI. Applications

Chapter 3: The Structure of Bacterial S-Layer Proteins

II. Geobacillus stearothermophilus

III. Clostridia

IV. Lactobacilli

V. Bacillus anthracis

VI. Lysinibacillus sphaericus

VII. Corynebacterium glutamicum

VIII. Deinococcus–Thermus

IX. S-Layers from Gram-Negative Bacteria

X. Concluding Remarks

Chapter 4: Spider Silk

II. Spiders

III. Nomenclature of Silk Types

IV. Set-up of Silk Proteins

V. Major Ampullate Silk (aka Dragline Silk, Lifeline Silk) and Minor Ampullate Silk

VI. Flagelliform Silk (aka Capture Silk and Viscid Silk)

VII. Pseudoflagelliform Silk and Cribellate Silk

VIII. Aciniform Silk

IX. Tubiliform Silk (aka Cylindriform Silk)

X. Egg Case Proteins

XI. Aggregate Silk (aka Glue)

XII. Pyriform Silk

XIII. Silk Summary

XIV. Producing Recombinant Silk Proteins

XV. Future Outlook

Chapter 5: Protein Modifications Giving Rise to Homo-oligomers

I. Proteins as Building Blocks

II. Hetero- Versus Homo-oligomers

III. Symmetric Associations

IV. Lessons from Protein Crystallization

V. The Analysis of Known Protein–Protein Contacts

VI. Self-assembly in Nature

VII. Self-assembling Protein Constructs

VIII. Design of Protein–Protein Contacts

IX. Future Applications

Chapter 6: Alpha-Helical Peptide Assemblies

II. Designing Discrete Helical Assemblies

III. Designing Higher-Order Helical Assemblies

IV. Overview and Future Outlook

Chapter 7: Nanobiotechnology with S-Layer Proteins as Building Blocks

II. General Principles

III. Assembly and Morphogenesis of S-Layers

IV. S-Layers for the Production of Ultrafiltration Membranes

V. S-Layer as Matrix for the Immobilization of Functional Molecules and Nanoparticles

VI. S-Layer Fusion Proteins—Construction Principles and Applications

VII. S-Layers for Vaccine Development

VIII. S-Layers as Supporting Structure for Functional Lipid Membranes

IX. S-Layers as Matrix for Biomineralization

X. Conclusion and Perspectives

Chapter 8: Viral Capsids as Self-Assembling Templates for New Materials

II. Covalent Modification of Viral Capsids for Applications in Medical Imaging and Drug Delivery

III. Viral Capsids as Templates for the Construction of Inorganic Materials

IV. Capsid-Based Materials for Optical and Catalytic Applications

V. Summary and Future Challenges

Index

Description

This volume explores some of the most exciting recent advances in basic research on molecular assembly in natural and engineered systems and how this knowledge is leading to advances in the various fields.

Key Features

  • This series provides a forum for discussion of new discoveries, approaches, and idea
  • Contributions from leading scholars and industry experts
  • Reference guide for researchers involved in molecular biology and related fields

Readership

Researchers, professors and graduate students in biochemistry, chemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology, and medicine.

Praise for the series:
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist-for whom the numerous references will be invaluable-but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell." --British Medical Journal

About the Serial Volume Editors

Stefan Howorka Serial Volume Editor

