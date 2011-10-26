Molecular Assembly in Natural and Engineered Systems, Volume 103
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1: Bacterial Microcompartments
I. Introduction
II. Bacterial Microcompartment Form and Function
III. Shell Proteins: Structures and Mechanisms
IV. Higher-Level Organization
V. Future Directions for Research and Design Applications
VI. Closing Remarks
Chapter 2: Pili and Flagella
II. Pili in Gram-Negative Bacteria
III. Pili in Gram-Positive Bacteria
IV. Surface Filaments in Archaea
V. Flagella
VI. Applications
Chapter 3: The Structure of Bacterial S-Layer Proteins
II. Geobacillus stearothermophilus
III. Clostridia
IV. Lactobacilli
V. Bacillus anthracis
VI. Lysinibacillus sphaericus
VII. Corynebacterium glutamicum
VIII. Deinococcus–Thermus
IX. S-Layers from Gram-Negative Bacteria
X. Concluding Remarks
Chapter 4: Spider Silk
II. Spiders
III. Nomenclature of Silk Types
IV. Set-up of Silk Proteins
V. Major Ampullate Silk (aka Dragline Silk, Lifeline Silk) and Minor Ampullate Silk
VI. Flagelliform Silk (aka Capture Silk and Viscid Silk)
VII. Pseudoflagelliform Silk and Cribellate Silk
VIII. Aciniform Silk
IX. Tubiliform Silk (aka Cylindriform Silk)
X. Egg Case Proteins
XI. Aggregate Silk (aka Glue)
XII. Pyriform Silk
XIII. Silk Summary
XIV. Producing Recombinant Silk Proteins
XV. Future Outlook
Chapter 5: Protein Modifications Giving Rise to Homo-oligomers
I. Proteins as Building Blocks
II. Hetero- Versus Homo-oligomers
III. Symmetric Associations
IV. Lessons from Protein Crystallization
V. The Analysis of Known Protein–Protein Contacts
VI. Self-assembly in Nature
VII. Self-assembling Protein Constructs
VIII. Design of Protein–Protein Contacts
IX. Future Applications
Chapter 6: Alpha-Helical Peptide Assemblies
II. Designing Discrete Helical Assemblies
III. Designing Higher-Order Helical Assemblies
IV. Overview and Future Outlook
Chapter 7: Nanobiotechnology with S-Layer Proteins as Building Blocks
II. General Principles
III. Assembly and Morphogenesis of S-Layers
IV. S-Layers for the Production of Ultrafiltration Membranes
V. S-Layer as Matrix for the Immobilization of Functional Molecules and Nanoparticles
VI. S-Layer Fusion Proteins—Construction Principles and Applications
VII. S-Layers for Vaccine Development
VIII. S-Layers as Supporting Structure for Functional Lipid Membranes
IX. S-Layers as Matrix for Biomineralization
X. Conclusion and Perspectives
Chapter 8: Viral Capsids as Self-Assembling Templates for New Materials
II. Covalent Modification of Viral Capsids for Applications in Medical Imaging and Drug Delivery
III. Viral Capsids as Templates for the Construction of Inorganic Materials
IV. Capsid-Based Materials for Optical and Catalytic Applications
V. Summary and Future Challenges
Index
Description
This volume explores some of the most exciting recent advances in basic research on molecular assembly in natural and engineered systems and how this knowledge is leading to advances in the various fields.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 414
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 26th October 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124159297
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124159068
