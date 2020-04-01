Molecular Aspects of Plant Beneficial Microbes in Agriculture
1st Edition
Description
Molecular Aspects of Plant Beneficial Microbes in Agriculture explores their diverse interactions, including the pathogenic and symbiotic relationship which leads to either a decrease or increase in crop productivity. Focusing on these environmentally friendly approaches, the book explores their potential in changing climatic conditions. It presents the exploration and regulation of beneficial microbes in offering sustainable and alternative solutions to the use of chemicals in agriculture. The beneficial microbes presented here are capable of contributing to nutrient balance, growth regulators, suppressing pathogens, orchestrating immune response and finally improving crop performance.
The book also offers insights into the advancements in DNA technology and bioinformatic approaches which have provided in-depth knowledge about the molecular arsenal involved in mineral uptake, nitrogen fixation, growth promotion and biocontrol attributes. Written with the cooperation of leading international experts with a strong background in academia, research, industry or government sector, it will contribute interdisciplinary knowledge and a common resource platform to the researchers and students around the globe.
Key Features
- Covers the molecular attributes of biocontrol, PGPR and mycorrhizal associations involved in the three way interaction between beneficial microbes-host-pathogen
- Explores the role of technological interventions in exploring the molecular mechanisms
- Provides detailed and comprehensive insights about recent trends in the use of microbial genetic engineering for agricultural application
Readership
Graduate, post graduate and PhD research scholars working in Agricultural Microbiology and Plant Pathology
Table of Contents
1. Microbial diversity in agriculture
2. Biosafety assessment and regulation of beneficial microorganisms
3. Biology of beneficial microbes in agriculture
4. Microbial weapons for plant pathogens suppression and plant health
5. Recent developments in technologies and methods for harnessing beneficial attributes of microbes
6. Microbes in mineral acquisitions
7. Microorganisms as bio-control agents
8. Microorganisms in nitrogen-cycling
9. Molecular basis of mycorrhizal association
10. Molecular perspectives of beneficial microbes in agriculture
11. Scope of quorum sensing in plant microbe interaction
12. Strategies to target quorum sensing for plant health and developing resistance to biotic and abiotic stresses
13. Mining secretome of plant beneficial microbes
14. Siderophore production, biosynthesis and application in agriculture
15. Role of hydrophobins in plant microbes interaction
16. Omic tools and microbial genomics of plant-associated microbes
17. Biological insights from genome sequencing
18. A CRISPR toolbox to study for strain improvement
19. Proteomic aspect of plant microbe inter action
20. Emerging microbial biocontrol strategies for plant pathogens
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128184691
About the Editor
Vivek Sharma
Dr. Sharma’s work focuses on molecular aspects of plant beneficial microbes. He has published several research papers in journals including International Journal of Biological macromolecules, Frontiers in Microbiology, European Journal of Plant Pathology, Current Microbiology, Pesticide Biochemistry and Physiology. He is a reviewer in journals of international reputation such as MDPI Pathogens, Molecular Biotechnology, Folia Microbiology, Physiological and Molecular Plant Pathology, Archive of Microbiology etc. Dr. Vivek Sharma did his PhD from CSIR-Institute of Himalyan Bioresource Technology, Palampur Himachal Pradesh, India. Dr. Sharma has qualified CSIR-UGC junior Research Fellowship and awarded DST Young Scientist award under Fast Track Scheme. Dr. Sharma was selected for ARO post doc fellowship at Israel in 2017-18. He is presently working as Assistant Professor in University Centre For Research and Development at Chandigarh University, Punjab. He is having research experience of more than 12 years in exploring molecular attributes of Trichoderma involved in different plant benefits.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University Centre For Research and Development, Chandigarh University Punjab, India
Richa Salwan
Dr. Salwan is presently working as Young Scientist under DST funded project at Chandigarh University as Principal Scientist. She has published more than twenty research papers in journals of international reputations. She has also published 6 book chapters and presented her research in international conferences. She has been awarded National post doc fellowship (Npdf- SERB) in 2015 and 2017. She has completed her PhD in Biological Sciences from AcSIR – Academy of Scientific & Innovative Research, New Delhi India. She is working on the exploration of extremophiles for industrial relevant enzymes and agricultural benefits.
Affiliations and Expertise
DST Young Scientist, University Centre For Research and Development, Chandigarh University, Punjab, India
Laith Khahil Tawfeeq Al-Ani
Laith Al-Ani, is a lecturer at the Dept. of Biology – Science – Baghdad. He has completed his Ph.D. in plant pathology at School of Biological Sciences, University Sains Malaysia. He is an expert in the plant pathology and management of plant diseases with the plant-fungal interaction. His research is focused on using alternative methods of the synthetic pesticides. He has published many chapters and papers on biological control agents to control plant pathogens.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Department of Biology, College of Science-Baghdad, University, Baghdad, Iraq