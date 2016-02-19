Molecular Aspects of Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080332390, 9781483190921

Molecular Aspects of Medicine

1st Edition

Volume 7

Editors: H. Baum J. Gergely B. L. Fanburg
eBook ISBN: 9781483190921
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 28th October 1985
Page Count: 560
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.95
60.31
93.95
79.86
56.99
48.44
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Molecular Aspects of Medicine, Volume 7 discusses diseases such as urolithiasis. Another term for this disease is calculosis. Urolithiasis occurs when stones are formed in areas such as the biliary, salivary, or renal systems, but it is found more often in the urinary tract. The epidemiology and etiology of the disease are extensively covered in the book. The second chapter focuses on the cell surface of healthy and disease-infected cells. Topics such as the plasma membrane, the extracellular matrix, and cell culture and transformation are also covered in the said chapter. The third chapter of the book is about the serum steroid transport proteins. This chapter discusses the biochemistry and clinical significance of the steroid binding proteins, albumin, and different binding globulins. The fourth chapter covers the physiology and pharmacology of emesis. The book concludes with a discussion on the mechanisms of pain and opioid-induced analgesia. The text can be a useful tool for doctors, medical technologists, students, and researchers in the field of medicine.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Molecular Aspects of Idiopathic Urolithiasis

The Cell Surface in Health and Disease

The Serum Steroid Transport Proteins: Biochemistry and Clinical Significance

The Physiology and Pharmacology of Emesis

The Mechanisms of Pain and Opioid-Induced Analgesia

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483190921

About the Editor

H. Baum

Affiliations and Expertise

Chelsea College, University of London, UK

J. Gergely

B. L. Fanburg

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.