Molecular Aspects of Animal Development
1st Edition
Editors: Rudolf Weber
eBook ISBN: 9781483272719
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 525
Description
The Biochemistry of Animal Development, Volume III: Molecular Aspects of Animal Development provides an account of the developments in the molecular approach to vertebrate development with particular emphasis on the functions of nucleic acids.
The book discusses topics on oocyte maturation, transcriptional patterns in early development, the post-transcriptional control of gene expression, and the significance of gene amplification. Morphogenetic substances, growth-promoting proteins, and the functional differentiation of mitochondria in embryonic systems are covered as well.
Biochemists, biologists, and zoologists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume III
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Chapter 1 Molecular Events During Oocyte Maturation
I. Introduction
II. The Induction of Maturation
III. Morphological Events of Maturation and Their Relationship to Early Development
IV. Macromolecular Synthesis during Maturation
V. Characterization of Hormone-Oocyte Interactions in the Induction of Maturation
VI. Concluding Comments
References
Chapter 2 Transcriptional Patterns in Early Mammalian Development
I. General Introduction
II. Onset of Gene Activity in Preimplantation Mammalian Embryos
III. RNA Containing Poly(A) Sequences in Preimplantation Rabbit Embryos
IV. Complexity of Transcription in Developing Mammals
V. Mechanisms of Transcriptional Control
VI. Relationship of Transcriptional Changes to the General Biochemistry of the Preimplantation Embryo
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 3 Occurrence and Developmental Significance of Gene Amplification
I. Introduction
II. Gene Amplification Versus Gene Reiteration
III. Occurrence of Gene Amplification
IV. Visualization of Gene Amplification
V. Possible Mechanisms of Gene Amplification
VI. Theories on Developmental Significance
VII. Summary and Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 4 The Injection of RNA into Living Cells: The Use of Frog Oocytes for the Assay of mRNA and the Study of the Control of Gene Expression
I. Introduction
II. The Translation and Assay of mRNA's
III. Quantitative Studies: The Efficiency of Translation of Injected mRNA
IV. The Fidelity of Translation of Injected mRNA's
V. The Specificity of the Translational Machinery of the Oocyte
VI. The Post-Translational Modification of Messenger Products
VII. mRNA Injection as a Means for Analyzing the Translational Systems of the Living Cell
VIII. Translation of mRNA-Precursor Molecules
References
Chapter 5 Post-Transcriptional Control of Protein Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Evidence for Translational Control of Protein Synthesis in Bacteria
III. Evidence for Post-Transcriptional Control of Protein Synthesis in Animal Cells
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 6 The Control of Isoenzyme Patterns in Development
I. Introduction
II. Isoenzyme Biochemistry: A General Introduction
III. Isoenzyme Distribution
IV. Mechanisms of Control of Isoenzyme Expression During Development
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 7 Substances with Morphogenetic Activity in Differentiation of Vertebrates
I. Introduction
II. Determination, Differentiation, and Competence
III. Evidence for the Existence of Special Morphogenetic Factors
IV. Chemical Properties, Biological Activity, and Mechanism of Action of Morphogenetic Substances Effective in Early Embryogenesis
V. Induction and Determination in Normogenesis of Amphibian Embryos
VI. Stimulation of Hematopoiesis
VII. Nerve Growth Stimulating and Epithelial Growth Stimulating Factors
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 8 Protein Nutrition in Growth Regulation during Early Development
I. Introduction
II. The Requirement of Embryos for Nutrient Protein
III. The Requirement of Embryos for Specific Nutrient Proteins
IV. Nutrient Protein Complementation
V. Quantitative Analysis of Protein Utilization
VI. Protein Deprivation during Early Development
References
Chapter 9 Mitochondrial Differentiation during Animal Development
I. Introduction
II. Structure of Mitochondria
III. Enzyme Content of Mitochondria
IV. Mitochondrial Differentiation
V. Concluding Statement
References
Chapter 10 Occurrence and Possible Functions of Mitochondrial DNA in Animal Development
I. Introduction
II. Cytoplasmic DNA
III. Replication and Stability of mt DNA
IV. Transcription of mt DNA
V. Mitochondrial Protein Synthesis
VI. The Possible Results of Interfering with the Mammalian Mitochondrial Genome
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
Author Index
Index to Genus and Species Names
Subject Index
About the Editor
Rudolf Weber
