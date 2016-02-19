Molecular Architecture of Proteins and Enzymes contains the proceedings of the 1983 U.S.-China Conference on Proteins in Biology and Medicine, held in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The papers focus on the molecular structure and function of proteins and enzymes in biology and medicine and cover topics ranging from the use of nuclear magnetic resonance in investigating the protein structure to regulation of the biological process and the structure and function relationships of blood proteins. Organized into three sections encompassing 18 chapters, this compilation begins with an overview of three serum proteins: alpha-2 macroglobulin and complement components C3 and C4. It then discusses the irreversible modification of enzyme activity, three-dimensional structures of scorpion neurotoxins, crystallographic studies on insulin and its analogs, peptide-receptor interactions that regulate cell proliferation, and molecular structure of plasma protease inhibitor genes in humans. It also explains the polymorphism of some serum proteins in the Chinese population and a new thrombin-dependent anticoagulant pathway. The book concludes with a chapter on antithromboplastin from Agkistrodon halys (Pallas) venom and its effects on the blood coagulation system. This book is a valuable source of information for biochemists, microbiologists, molecular biologists, and biophysicists.