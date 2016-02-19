Molecular Architecture of Proteins and Enzymes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121245702, 9780323140843

Molecular Architecture of Proteins and Enzymes

1st Edition

Editors: Ralph Bradshaw
eBook ISBN: 9780323140843
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1985
Page Count: 340
Description

Molecular Architecture of Proteins and Enzymes contains the proceedings of the 1983 U.S.-China Conference on Proteins in Biology and Medicine, held in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The papers focus on the molecular structure and function of proteins and enzymes in biology and medicine and cover topics ranging from the use of nuclear magnetic resonance in investigating the protein structure to regulation of the biological process and the structure and function relationships of blood proteins. Organized into three sections encompassing 18 chapters, this compilation begins with an overview of three serum proteins: alpha-2 macroglobulin and complement components C3 and C4. It then discusses the irreversible modification of enzyme activity, three-dimensional structures of scorpion neurotoxins, crystallographic studies on insulin and its analogs, peptide-receptor interactions that regulate cell proliferation, and molecular structure of plasma protease inhibitor genes in humans. It also explains the polymorphism of some serum proteins in the Chinese population and a new thrombin-dependent anticoagulant pathway. The book concludes with a chapter on antithromboplastin from Agkistrodon halys (Pallas) venom and its effects on the blood coagulation system. This book is a valuable source of information for biochemists, microbiologists, molecular biologists, and biophysicists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Structure and Function Relationships of Proteins

Synthetic Models of the Metastable Binding Sites of Alpha-2 Macroglobulin and Complement Components C3 and C4

Kinetics of Irreversible Modification of Enzyme Activity

Structure and Mechanism of Dopamine ß-Hydroxylase

Studies on Snake Muscle Fructose-1,6-Bisphosphatase

Three-Dimensional Structures of Scorpion Neurotoxins

The Rapid Inactivation and Slow Conformational Changes of Creatine Kinase during Guanidine and Urea Denaturation

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance for the Study of Protein Structure

Structural and Functional Properties of E. coli L-Asparaginase

Regulation of Biological Process

Crystallographic Studies on Isulin and Its Analogs

Peptide-Receptor Interactions That Regulate Cell Proliferation: The Epidermal Growth Factor System

Studies on Structure and Biological Activity of Insulin

Cholesterol Interaction with and Influence on Function of the Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor

T Cell Control of Immunoglobulin Synthesis

The Dissociation and Reassembly of Viral Capside

Structure and Function Relationships of Blood Proteins

Molecular Structure of Plasma Protease Inhibitor Genes in Man

The Polymorphism of Some Serum Proteins in the Chinese Population

Studies on a New Thrombin Dependent Anticoagulant Pathway

Action of Antithromboplastin from Agkistrodon halys (Pallas) Venom on Blood Coagulation System

Index








