Molecular Architecture of Proteins and Enzymes
1st Edition
Molecular Architecture of Proteins and Enzymes contains the proceedings of the 1983 U.S.-China Conference on Proteins in Biology and Medicine, held in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The papers focus on the molecular structure and function of proteins and enzymes in biology and medicine and cover topics ranging from the use of nuclear magnetic resonance in investigating the protein structure to regulation of the biological process and the structure and function relationships of blood proteins. Organized into three sections encompassing 18 chapters, this compilation begins with an overview of three serum proteins: alpha-2 macroglobulin and complement components C3 and C4. It then discusses the irreversible modification of enzyme activity, three-dimensional structures of scorpion neurotoxins, crystallographic studies on insulin and its analogs, peptide-receptor interactions that regulate cell proliferation, and molecular structure of plasma protease inhibitor genes in humans. It also explains the polymorphism of some serum proteins in the Chinese population and a new thrombin-dependent anticoagulant pathway. The book concludes with a chapter on antithromboplastin from Agkistrodon halys (Pallas) venom and its effects on the blood coagulation system. This book is a valuable source of information for biochemists, microbiologists, molecular biologists, and biophysicists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Structure and Function Relationships of Proteins
Synthetic Models of the Metastable Binding Sites of Alpha-2 Macroglobulin and Complement Components C3 and C4
Kinetics of Irreversible Modification of Enzyme Activity
Structure and Mechanism of Dopamine ß-Hydroxylase
Studies on Snake Muscle Fructose-1,6-Bisphosphatase
Three-Dimensional Structures of Scorpion Neurotoxins
The Rapid Inactivation and Slow Conformational Changes of Creatine Kinase during Guanidine and Urea Denaturation
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance for the Study of Protein Structure
Structural and Functional Properties of E. coli L-Asparaginase
Regulation of Biological Process
Crystallographic Studies on Isulin and Its Analogs
Peptide-Receptor Interactions That Regulate Cell Proliferation: The Epidermal Growth Factor System
Studies on Structure and Biological Activity of Insulin
Cholesterol Interaction with and Influence on Function of the Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor
T Cell Control of Immunoglobulin Synthesis
The Dissociation and Reassembly of Viral Capside
Structure and Function Relationships of Blood Proteins
Molecular Structure of Plasma Protease Inhibitor Genes in Man
The Polymorphism of Some Serum Proteins in the Chinese Population
Studies on a New Thrombin Dependent Anticoagulant Pathway
Action of Antithromboplastin from Agkistrodon halys (Pallas) Venom on Blood Coagulation System
Index
