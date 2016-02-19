Molecular Approaches to Neurobiology
1st Edition
Description
Molecular Approaches to Neurobiology deals with molecular approaches to the analysis of the nervous system. This book surveys the current state of knowledge in a number of areas of molecular neurobiology that includes the subcellular level of chromatin structure, complexity of RNA synthesis, role of hormones in cell differentiation, and molecular correlates between neuropeptides and behavior. A comprehensive review of procedures for the isolation of specific brain cells and their experimental use is also provided at the end of this text. This publication is useful to those working in the field of neurochemistry and those engaged in morphological and physiological approaches to the analysis of the nervous system, as well as molecular biologists and biochemists working with non-neural tissues.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 Current Genetic Approaches to the Mammalian Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. Inherited Variations in Genes and Gene Products
III. Generating Genetic Variants
IV. Assessing the Role of Heredity in Behavior and Disease
V. Conclusion
References
2 Chromosomal Components in Brain Cells
I. Introduction
II. Organization of Chromatin
III. Brain Histones
IV. Nonhistone Chromosomal Proteins (NHCP) of the Brain
V. DNA Polymerase
VI. RNA Polymerase
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
3 The Sequence Complexity of Brain Ribonucleic Acids
I. Introduction
II. RNA-DNA Hybridization Analysis
III. Complexity of Gene Transcription in the Brain
IV. RNA Sequence Complexity at the Level of Translation
V. Regional and Cellular Distribution of Gene Transcripts
VI. Gene Activity during Development and Aging
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
4 Molecular Characterization of Synapses of the Central Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. Isolation and Characterization of Synaptic Junctional Complexes and Postsynaptic Densities
III. Protein Composition of Isolated Synaptic Junctions and Postsynaptic Densities
IV. Functional Properties of Synaptic Junctions and Postsynaptic Densities
V. Development of the Synapse
VI. Conclusions
References
5 Axonal Transport of Macromolecules
I. Introduction
II. Slow Axonal Transport
III. Rapid Axonal Transport
IV. Conclusions
References
6 Mechanistic Studies on the Cellular Effects of Nerve Growth Factor
I. NGF and Its Target Cells
II. Role of Transcription in NGF Mechanism of Action on Neurite Outgrowth
III. Priming Model of Neurite Outgrowth
IV. Transcriptional Regulation of NGF Responses Other Than Neurite Outgrowth
V. NGF Receptors and Transcription
VI. Nontranscriptional, Anabolic, and Rapid Effects of NGF
VII. Genetic Approaches to NGF Molecular Mechanism
VIII. NGF and Cell Proliferation
IX. Concluding Remarks
References
7 Cell Interactions in Embryonic Neural Retina: Role in Hormonal Induction of Glutamine Synthetase
I. Introduction
II. Neural Retina of Chick Embryo
III. Glutamine Synthetase (GS) in Avian Neural Retina
IV. Induction of GS
V. Cell Interactions and GS Induction
VI. Cortisol Receptors
VII. Comment
References
8 Sexual Differentiation of the Brain: Gonadal Hormone Action and Current Concepts of Neuronal Differentiation
I. Introduction
II. General Plan of Sexual Differentiation for Mammals
III. Sexual Differentiation in Rats
IV. Morphological Sex Differences in the Brain
V. Sexual Differentiation in Relation to Current Concepts of Neuronal Development and Differentiation
VI. Conclusions
References
9 Analysis of Protein Synthesis in the Mammalian Brain Using LSD And Hyperthermia as Experimental Probes
I. Introduction
II. Perturbation of Protein Synthesis in the Brain
III. Effect of LSD on the Translational Apparatus of the Brain
IV. Effect of Hyperthermia on the Translational Apparatus of the Brain
V. Effect of LSD and Hyperthermia on Brain Protein Synthesis In Vivo
VI. Effect of LSD and Hyperthermia on Subsequent Cell-Free Protein Synthesis in the Brain
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
10 Neuropeptides as Putative Neurotransmitters: Endorphins, Substance P, Cholecystokinin, and Vasoactive Intestinal Polypeptide
I. Introduction
II. Endogenous Opioid Peptides
III. Substance P
IV. Cholecystokinin and Vasoactive Intestinal Polypeptide
V. Conclusion
References
11 Molecular Correlates between Pituary Hormones and Behavior
I. Introduction
II. Behavioral Effects of Pituitary Hormones
III. Molecular Correlates of Pituitary Peptide Hormones
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
12 Macromolecules and Behavior
I. Introduction
II. General Approaches to the Relationships between Molecules and Behavior
III. Deoxyglycose Procedure
IV. Learning and Memory Studies
V. Neuropeptides as Tools for Studying the Biochemistry of Behavior
VI. Receptors
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
13 Isolation and Culture of Specific Brain Cells and Their Experimental Use
I. Introduction
II. General Approaches to the Isolation of Brain Cells
III. Microscale Isolation Methods
IV. Macroscale Isolation Methods
V. Biochemical Properties of Neuronal and Glial Cells Isolated from "Normal" Brain Tissue
VI. Biochemical Properties of Neural Cells Isolated from Pathologically Altered Brain Tissue
VII. Culturing of Isolated Neurons and Glia from Brains of Young Adult Animals—A Preliminary Survey
VIII. Summary and Outlook
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 434
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483282299