Molecular Approaches to Neurobiology deals with molecular approaches to the analysis of the nervous system. This book surveys the current state of knowledge in a number of areas of molecular neurobiology that includes the subcellular level of chromatin structure, complexity of RNA synthesis, role of hormones in cell differentiation, and molecular correlates between neuropeptides and behavior. A comprehensive review of procedures for the isolation of specific brain cells and their experimental use is also provided at the end of this text. This publication is useful to those working in the field of neurochemistry and those engaged in morphological and physiological approaches to the analysis of the nervous system, as well as molecular biologists and biochemists working with non-neural tissues.

1 Current Genetic Approaches to the Mammalian Nervous System

I. Introduction

II. Inherited Variations in Genes and Gene Products

III. Generating Genetic Variants

IV. Assessing the Role of Heredity in Behavior and Disease

V. Conclusion

2 Chromosomal Components in Brain Cells

I. Introduction

II. Organization of Chromatin

III. Brain Histones

IV. Nonhistone Chromosomal Proteins (NHCP) of the Brain

V. DNA Polymerase

VI. RNA Polymerase

VII. Concluding Remarks

3 The Sequence Complexity of Brain Ribonucleic Acids

I. Introduction

II. RNA-DNA Hybridization Analysis

III. Complexity of Gene Transcription in the Brain

IV. RNA Sequence Complexity at the Level of Translation

V. Regional and Cellular Distribution of Gene Transcripts

VI. Gene Activity during Development and Aging

VII. Concluding Remarks

4 Molecular Characterization of Synapses of the Central Nervous System

I. Introduction

II. Isolation and Characterization of Synaptic Junctional Complexes and Postsynaptic Densities

III. Protein Composition of Isolated Synaptic Junctions and Postsynaptic Densities

IV. Functional Properties of Synaptic Junctions and Postsynaptic Densities

V. Development of the Synapse

VI. Conclusions

5 Axonal Transport of Macromolecules

I. Introduction

II. Slow Axonal Transport

III. Rapid Axonal Transport

IV. Conclusions

6 Mechanistic Studies on the Cellular Effects of Nerve Growth Factor

I. NGF and Its Target Cells

II. Role of Transcription in NGF Mechanism of Action on Neurite Outgrowth

III. Priming Model of Neurite Outgrowth

IV. Transcriptional Regulation of NGF Responses Other Than Neurite Outgrowth

V. NGF Receptors and Transcription

VI. Nontranscriptional, Anabolic, and Rapid Effects of NGF

VII. Genetic Approaches to NGF Molecular Mechanism

VIII. NGF and Cell Proliferation

IX. Concluding Remarks

7 Cell Interactions in Embryonic Neural Retina: Role in Hormonal Induction of Glutamine Synthetase

I. Introduction

II. Neural Retina of Chick Embryo

III. Glutamine Synthetase (GS) in Avian Neural Retina

IV. Induction of GS

V. Cell Interactions and GS Induction

VI. Cortisol Receptors

VII. Comment

8 Sexual Differentiation of the Brain: Gonadal Hormone Action and Current Concepts of Neuronal Differentiation

I. Introduction

II. General Plan of Sexual Differentiation for Mammals

III. Sexual Differentiation in Rats

IV. Morphological Sex Differences in the Brain

V. Sexual Differentiation in Relation to Current Concepts of Neuronal Development and Differentiation

VI. Conclusions

9 Analysis of Protein Synthesis in the Mammalian Brain Using LSD And Hyperthermia as Experimental Probes

I. Introduction

II. Perturbation of Protein Synthesis in the Brain

III. Effect of LSD on the Translational Apparatus of the Brain

IV. Effect of Hyperthermia on the Translational Apparatus of the Brain

V. Effect of LSD and Hyperthermia on Brain Protein Synthesis In Vivo

VI. Effect of LSD and Hyperthermia on Subsequent Cell-Free Protein Synthesis in the Brain

VII. Concluding Remarks

10 Neuropeptides as Putative Neurotransmitters: Endorphins, Substance P, Cholecystokinin, and Vasoactive Intestinal Polypeptide

I. Introduction

II. Endogenous Opioid Peptides

III. Substance P

IV. Cholecystokinin and Vasoactive Intestinal Polypeptide

V. Conclusion

11 Molecular Correlates between Pituary Hormones and Behavior

I. Introduction

II. Behavioral Effects of Pituitary Hormones

III. Molecular Correlates of Pituitary Peptide Hormones

IV. Concluding Remarks

12 Macromolecules and Behavior

I. Introduction

II. General Approaches to the Relationships between Molecules and Behavior

III. Deoxyglycose Procedure

IV. Learning and Memory Studies

V. Neuropeptides as Tools for Studying the Biochemistry of Behavior

VI. Receptors

VII. Concluding Remarks

13 Isolation and Culture of Specific Brain Cells and Their Experimental Use

I. Introduction

II. General Approaches to the Isolation of Brain Cells

III. Microscale Isolation Methods

IV. Macroscale Isolation Methods

V. Biochemical Properties of Neuronal and Glial Cells Isolated from "Normal" Brain Tissue

VI. Biochemical Properties of Neural Cells Isolated from Pathologically Altered Brain Tissue

VII. Culturing of Isolated Neurons and Glia from Brains of Young Adult Animals—A Preliminary Survey

VIII. Summary and Outlook

