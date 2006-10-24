Molecular and Nano Electronics: Analysis, Design and Simulation, Volume 17
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Analysis of Programmable Molecular Electronic Systems (Yuefei Ma, J.M. Seminario).
- Bio-Molecular Devices for Terahertz Frequency Sensing (Ying Luo et al.).
- Charge Delocalization in (n,0) Model Carbon Nanotubes (P.A. Politzer et al.).
- Metal-Molecule-Semiconductor Junctions: An Ab Initio Analysis (L. Agapito, J.M. Seminario).
- Modelling Molecular Switches: a Flexible Molecule Anchored to a Surface (Bidisa Das, Shuji Abe).
- Semi-Empirical Simulation of Carbon Nanotube Properties under Electronic Perturbations (Yan Li, Umberto Ravaioli).
- Nonequilibrium Green's Function Modeling of the Quantum Transport of Molecular Electronic Devices (Pawel Pomorski et al.).
- The gDFTB Tool for Molecular Electronics (A. Pecchia et al.).
- Theory of Quantum Electron Transport through Molecules as the Bases of Molecular Devices (M. Tsukada et al.).
- Time-dependent Transport Phenomena (G. Stefanucci et al.).
Description
The aim of Molecular and Nano Electronics: Analysis, Design and Simulation is to draw together contributions from some of the most active researchers in this new field in order to illustrate a theory guided-approach to the design of molecular and nano-electronics. The field of molecular and nano-electronics has driven solutions for a post microelectronics era, where microelectronics dominate through the use of silicon as the preferred material and photo-lithography as the fabrication technique to build binary devices (transistors). The construction of such devices yields gates that are able to perform Boolean operations and can be combined with computational systems, capable of storing, processing, and transmitting digital signals encoded as electron currents and charges. Since the invention of the integrated circuits, microelectronics has reached increasing performances by decreasing strategically the size of its devices and systems, an approach known as scaling-down, which simultaneously allow the devices to operate at higher speeds.
Key Features
- Provides a theory-guided approach to the design of molecular and nano-electronics
- Includes solutions for researchers working in this area
- Contributions from some of the most active researchers in the field of nano-electronics
Readership
Of interest to all levels of researchers in molecular and nano-electronics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 24th October 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080465838
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444527257
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Jorge Seminario Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, Texas A&M University, College Station, TAMU 3122, TX, USA