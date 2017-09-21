Molecular and Laser Spectroscopy
1st Edition
Advances and Applications
Description
Molecular and Laser Spectroscopy: Advances and Applications provides students and researchers with an up-to-date understanding of the fast-developing area of molecular and laser spectroscopy. Editor V.P. Gupta has brought together the eminent scientists on a selection of topics to develop a systematic approach, first covering basic principles needed to understand each cutting-edge technique and application. This book acts as a standard reference for advanced students of molecular and laser spectroscopy and as a graduate text for new entrants in the field.
The book covers a wide range of applications of molecular and laser spectroscopy in diverse areas ranging from materials to medicine and defence, biomedical research, environmental monitoring, forensic investigations, food and agriculture, and chemical, pharmaceutical and petrochemical processes. Researchers and scientific personnel in these fields will learn the latest techniques in order to put them to practical use in their work.
Key Features
- Covers several areas of spectroscopy research in a single volume, saving researchers time
- Includes exhaustive lists of research articles, reviews and books at the end of each chapter to point readers in the right direction for further learning
- Features illustrative examples of the varied applications
- Serves as a practical guide to those interested in using molecular and laser spectroscopy tools in their research and field applications
Readership
Postgraduate students, teachers of science and engineering, researchers, and agencies working in the field of spectroscopy. Researchers and scientific personnel in agriculture, biomedical sciences, food, chemical, pharmaceutical and petrochemical industries
Table of Contents
- Linear and non-linear Teraherz spectroscopy and Applications to biological and pharmaceutical sciences
2. Recent developments in the mid-infrared spectroscopy
3. Near-IR Spectroscopy and its applications
4. Two-Dimensional Correlation Spectroscopy: Applications in Vibrational and Optical Spectroscopy
5. Spectroscopy of Cold Molecules in matrices: Study of conformational changes, Non-covalent interactions, and Noble-gas compounds
6. Ultrafast Coherent Spectroscopy/Microscopy and Applications
7. SERS, Single-Molecule SERS, and TERS (Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy)
8. Femtosecond spectroscopy and investigation of ultrafast dynamics in condensed matters
9. Laser spectroscopy for nano-materials
10. Recent Advances in Resonance Raman Spectroscopy
11. Laser Applications to spectroscopy of unstable species
12. Laser Breakdown spectroscopy and Applications
13. Photoacoustic Spectroscopy
14. Application of Raman spectroscopy in Art and Cultural Heritage materials (Pigment Analysis, Biomolecules, Corrosion, Ceramics, Glasses, and Enamels, Minerals and Gemstones etc.)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 21st September 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128498828
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128498835
About the Editor
V.P. Gupta
Professor V.P. Gupta, born in December 30, 1942, obtained Ph.D. degree from Moscow, USSR, in 1967. He has been Professor Emeritus and also the Principal Investigator of DST Book-Writing Project under USERS (Utilization of Scientific Expertise of Retired Scientists) scheme at the University of Lucknow, Lucknow. Professor Gupta has 45 years of experience in teaching and research at several universities. He has been Professor and Chairman of the Department of Physics at the University of Jammu, Jammu-Tawi, India, a Visiting Professor of Chemistry at the Université de Provence, Marseilles, France and Professor of Physics at the University of Calabar, Nigeria. He has the distinction of being Professor Emeritus, University Grants Commission (UGC), India, and Emeritus scientist of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), India, and the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi, India. He was a visiting scientist/fellow at the University of Helsinki, Helsinki, Finland, and at International Centre for Theoretical Physics, Trieste, Italy; and a member of several national and international academic bodies. Over the past four decades, he has successfully executed several major and minor scientific research projects granted by the national funding agencies such as Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, New Delhi; UGC, New Delhi; CSIR, New Delhi; AICTE, New Delhi; and Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Bangalore. His major areas of research are molecular spectroscopy and molecular structure, quantum chemistry, matrix isolation infrared studies, astrochemistry, and laser spectroscopy. He has to his credit 99 research publications and 3 books, including the book published by Elsevier Inc. (Waltham, United States - Academic Press), in October 2015.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Lucknow, India