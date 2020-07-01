Molecular and Laser Spectroscopy
1st Edition
Volume 2: Advances and Applications
Description
Molecular and Laser Spectroscopy Volume 2: Advances and Applications gives students and researchers an up-to-date understanding of the fast-developing area of molecular and laser spectroscopy. This book covers basic principles and advances in several conventional as well as new and upcoming areas of molecular and laser spectroscopy, such as a wide range of applications in medical science, material science, standoff detection, defence and security, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, and environmental science. It covers the latest advancements, both in terms of techniques and applications, and highlights future projections.
Editors V.P. Gupta and Yukihiro Ozaki have brought together eminent scientists in different areas of spectroscopy to develop specialized topics in conventional molecular spectroscopy (Cavity ringdown, Matrix Isolation, Intense THz, Far- and Deep- UV, Optogalvanic ), linear and nonlinear laser spectroscopy (Rayleigh & Raman Scattering), Ultrafast Time-resolved spectroscopy, and medical applications of molecular spectroscopy. and advanced material found in research articles. This new volume expands upon the topics covered in the first volume for scientists to learn the latest techniques and put them to practical use in their work.
Key Features
- Covers several areas of spectroscopy research and expands upon topics covered in the first volume
- Includes exhaustive lists of research articles, reviews, and books at the end of each chapter to further learning objectives
- Uses illustrative examples of the varied applications to provide a practical guide to those interested in using molecular and laser spectroscopy tools in their research
Readership
Researchers and agencies involved in laser and molecular spectroscopy in industry; postgraduates, graduate students, and teachers of science and engineering. Researchers and scientific personnel in material science, medical sciences, food and agriculture sciences, and chemical and pharmaceutical industries
Table of Contents
- Opto-galvanic Spectroscopy and applications
2. Vibrational (infrared and Raman) Optical Activity Spectroscopy
3. Electronic circular dichroism – one and two photon CD spectroscopy
4. Cavity Ringdown Spectroscopy
5. Hyper Rayleigh Scattering and applications
6. Laser Spectroscopy of Scattering medium (GASMAS, LIDAR, Differential LIDAR, Raman etc.)
7. SERS/far-uv spectroscopy/ Surface enhanced fluorescence and Raman spectroscopy/ surface enhanced hyper Raman scattering (SEHRS)
8. Ultrafast spectroscopy of the transition state
9. Medical Applications of Raman Spectroscopy
10. Cascade Laser IR- Spectroscopy in the finger print region
11. VUV Spectroscopy of Gases
12. Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy
13. Intense Terahertz Spectroscopy
14. Optical Amplification in scattered medium
15. Femtosecond Structural Dynamics in Excited State and Ultrafast Raman Loss Spectroscopic (URLS) Study
Details
- No. of pages:
- 515
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128188705
About the Editor
V.P. Gupta
Professor V.P. Gupta, born in December 30, 1942, obtained Ph.D. degree from Moscow, USSR, in 1967. He has been Professor Emeritus and also the Principal Investigator of DST Book-Writing Project under USERS (Utilization of Scientific Expertise of Retired Scientists) scheme at the University of Lucknow, Lucknow. Professor Gupta has 45 years of experience in teaching and research at several universities. He has been Professor and Chairman of the Department of Physics at the University of Jammu, Jammu-Tawi, India, a Visiting Professor of Chemistry at the Université de Provence, Marseilles, France and Professor of Physics at the University of Calabar, Nigeria. He has the distinction of being Professor Emeritus, University Grants Commission (UGC), India, and Emeritus scientist of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), India, and the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi, India. He was a visiting scientist/fellow at the University of Helsinki, Helsinki, Finland, and at International Centre for Theoretical Physics, Trieste, Italy; and a member of several national and international academic bodies. Over the past four decades, he has successfully executed several major and minor scientific research projects granted by the national funding agencies such as Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, New Delhi; UGC, New Delhi; CSIR, New Delhi; AICTE, New Delhi; and Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Bangalore. His major areas of research are molecular spectroscopy and molecular structure, quantum chemistry, matrix isolation infrared studies, astrochemistry, and laser spectroscopy. He has to his credit 99 research publications and 3 books, including the book published by Elsevier Inc. (Waltham, United States - Academic Press), in October 2015.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Lucknow, India
Yukihiro Ozaki
Dr. Ozaki received his B.Sc. in Chemistry in 1973 and PhD in Physical and Inorganic Chemistry in 1978, both from Osaka University. After over two years at the National Research Council of Canada as a research associate, he joined Jikei University School of Medicine in Tokyo. In 1989, he became associate professor and later full professor in the Chemistry Department at Kwansei Gakuin University until March 2018. He was a Vice President of Kwansei Gakuin University from April 2013 to March 2018. Currently Professor Ozaki is a professor emeritus of Kwansei Gakuin University. Ozaki has received many awards, including the 1998 Tomas Hirschfeld Award, 2001 EAS Award for Achievements in Near Infrared Spectroscopy, 2002 Spectroscopical Society of Japan Award, 2005 Science and Technology Award of Japanese Government, 2008 Japan Society for Analytical Chemistry Award, 2014 Bomem-Michelson Award, 2017 Chemical Society of Japan Award, and the 2018 Medal with Purple Ribbon.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Editor, Professor, Vice President, School of Science and Technology, Kwansei Gakuin University, Sanda, Hyogo, Japan