Molecular and Laser Spectroscopy

Professor V.P. Gupta, born in December 30, 1942, obtained Ph.D. degree from Moscow, USSR, in 1967. He has been Professor Emeritus and also the Principal Investigator of DST Book-Writing Project under USERS (Utilization of Scientific Expertise of Retired Scientists) scheme at the University of Lucknow, Lucknow. Professor Gupta has 45 years of experience in teaching and research at several universities. He has been Professor and Chairman of the Department of Physics at the University of Jammu, Jammu-Tawi, India, a Visiting Professor of Chemistry at the Université de Provence, Marseilles, France and Professor of Physics at the University of Calabar, Nigeria. He has the distinction of being Professor Emeritus, University Grants Commission (UGC), India, and Emeritus scientist of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), India, and the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi, India. He was a visiting scientist/fellow at the University of Helsinki, Helsinki, Finland, and at International Centre for Theoretical Physics, Trieste, Italy; and a member of several national and international academic bodies. Over the past four decades, he has successfully executed several major and minor scientific research projects granted by the national funding agencies such as Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, New Delhi; UGC, New Delhi; CSIR, New Delhi; AICTE, New Delhi; and Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Bangalore. His major areas of research are molecular spectroscopy and molecular structure, quantum chemistry, matrix isolation infrared studies, astrochemistry, and laser spectroscopy. He has to his credit 99 research publications and 3 books, including the book published by Elsevier Inc. (Waltham, United States - Academic Press), in October 2015.