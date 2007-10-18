Molecular and Genetic Basis of Renal Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416002529, 9781437710373

Molecular and Genetic Basis of Renal Disease

1st Edition

A Companion to Brenner and Rector's The Kidney

Authors: David Mount Martin Pollak
eBook ISBN: 9781437710373
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416002529
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th October 2007
Page Count: 592
Description

This companion to Brenner and Rector's The Kidney offers a state-of-the-art summary of the most recent advances in renal genetics. Molecular and Genetic Basis for Renal Disease provides the nephrologist with a comprehensive look at modern investigative tools in nephrology research today, and reviews the molecular pathophysiology of the nephron as well as the most common genetic and acquired renal diseases. A comprehensive clinical review of Medelian renal disease is also be included.

Key Features

Detailed review of the molecular anatomy and pathophysiology of the nephron that provides relevant basic science to consider when diagnosing and managing patients with these disorders.

Table of Contents

I. THE TOOLS OF MOLECULAR NEPHROLOGY

1. The impact of Genetics and Genomics on Renal Science and Renal Medicine, Martin Pollak, David Mount

2. Manipulation of the Mouse Genome: Studying Renal Function and Disease, Alexander Gawlik, Susan E. Quaggin

3. Cardiorenal Physiology of the Mouse: From Loss of Genome to Gain of Phenome, Jurgen Schnermann, John N. Lorenz, Josie P. Briggs

4. Murine Modeling of Kidney Development, Jordan A. Kreidberg

II. GENETIC DISORDERS OF RENAL GROWTH AND STRUCTURE

5. Hereditary Disorders of Renal and Urogenital Development, Susan M. Kiefer, Sabiha M. Hussain, Michael Rauchman

6. Autosomal Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), Jing Zhou, York Pei

7. Autosomal Recessive Polycystic Kidney Disease (ARPKD), Peter C. Harris, Vincente E. Torres

8. Pathogenesis of Nephronophthisis and Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Thomas Benzing, Gerd Walz

III. GENETIC DISORDERS OF RENAL FUNCTION

9. Hereditary Nephroses, Martin Pollak

10. Molecular and Genetic Basis of Alport Syndrome, Sai Ram Keithi-Reddy, Raghu Kalluri

11. Nail-Patella Syndrome, Ralph Witzgall

12. Primary Hyperoxalurias: Molecular and Clinical Insights, Carla F. Monico, Gillian Rumbsy, Dawn S. Milliner

13. Fabry Disease, James A. Shayman , Paul D. Killen

14. Hereditary Disorders of the Proximal Tubule, David Mount

15. Hereditary Disorders of the Thick Ascending Limb and Distal Convoluted Tubule, Martin Konrad, Rodo O. von Vigier, Siegfried Waldegger

16. Hereditary Disorders of Distal Nephron Sodium and Potassium Transport, David Elisson, Christie Thomas

17. Hereditary Renal Tubular Acidosis, Christine E. Kurschat, Seth L. Alper

18. Hereditary Causes of Nephrogenic Diabetes Insipidus, Peter M.T. Deen, Joris H. Robben, Nine V.A.M. Knoers

19. Genetic Disorders of Calcium and Phosphate Homeostasis. Harald W. Jueppner, Rajesh V. Thakker

20. Genetics and Renal Pathophysiology of Essential Hypertension, Pedro A. José, John E. Jones, Scott M. Williams, Gilbert M. Eisner, Robin A. Felder

IV. ACQUIRED AND POLYGENIC RENAL DISEASE

21. Molecular Mechanisms of Proteinuria, J. Ashley Jefferson, Stuart J. Shankland

22. Diabetic Nephropathy, Matthew Breyer, Raymond Harris

23. Pathogenesis of HIV-Associated Nephropathy, Michael J. Ross, Paul E. Klotman

24. Pathogenesis of Paraproteinemic Renal Disease, Paul W. Sanders

25. Preeclampsia, Sharon Maynard, S. Ananth Karumanchi

26. Molecular Insights into the Thrombotic Microangiopathies, Charles C. Matouk, Philip A. Marsden

27. IgA nephropathy, Steve Hsu

28. Glomerulonephritis Caused by Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic autoantibodies (ANCA), Gloria A. Preston, Ronald J. Falk

29. Systemic Lupus erythematosus and the Kidney, Vicki Rubin Kelly, Laurence Morel, Mary H. Foster

30. Acute Tubular Necrosis, Joe Bonventre

About the Author

David Mount

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA

Martin Pollak

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA

