Molecular and Genetic Basis of Renal Disease
1st Edition
A Companion to Brenner and Rector's The Kidney
Description
This companion to Brenner and Rector's The Kidney offers a state-of-the-art summary of the most recent advances in renal genetics. Molecular and Genetic Basis for Renal Disease provides the nephrologist with a comprehensive look at modern investigative tools in nephrology research today, and reviews the molecular pathophysiology of the nephron as well as the most common genetic and acquired renal diseases. A comprehensive clinical review of Medelian renal disease is also be included.
Key Features
Detailed review of the molecular anatomy and pathophysiology of the nephron that provides relevant basic science to consider when diagnosing and managing patients with these disorders.
Table of Contents
I. THE TOOLS OF MOLECULAR NEPHROLOGY
1. The impact of Genetics and Genomics on Renal Science and Renal Medicine, Martin Pollak, David Mount
2. Manipulation of the Mouse Genome: Studying Renal Function and Disease, Alexander Gawlik, Susan E. Quaggin
3. Cardiorenal Physiology of the Mouse: From Loss of Genome to Gain of Phenome, Jurgen Schnermann, John N. Lorenz, Josie P. Briggs
4. Murine Modeling of Kidney Development, Jordan A. Kreidberg
II. GENETIC DISORDERS OF RENAL GROWTH AND STRUCTURE
5. Hereditary Disorders of Renal and Urogenital Development, Susan M. Kiefer, Sabiha M. Hussain, Michael Rauchman
6. Autosomal Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), Jing Zhou, York Pei
7. Autosomal Recessive Polycystic Kidney Disease (ARPKD), Peter C. Harris, Vincente E. Torres
8. Pathogenesis of Nephronophthisis and Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Thomas Benzing, Gerd Walz
III. GENETIC DISORDERS OF RENAL FUNCTION
9. Hereditary Nephroses, Martin Pollak
10. Molecular and Genetic Basis of Alport Syndrome, Sai Ram Keithi-Reddy, Raghu Kalluri
11. Nail-Patella Syndrome, Ralph Witzgall
12. Primary Hyperoxalurias: Molecular and Clinical Insights, Carla F. Monico, Gillian Rumbsy, Dawn S. Milliner
13. Fabry Disease, James A. Shayman , Paul D. Killen
14. Hereditary Disorders of the Proximal Tubule, David Mount
15. Hereditary Disorders of the Thick Ascending Limb and Distal Convoluted Tubule, Martin Konrad, Rodo O. von Vigier, Siegfried Waldegger
16. Hereditary Disorders of Distal Nephron Sodium and Potassium Transport, David Elisson, Christie Thomas
17. Hereditary Renal Tubular Acidosis, Christine E. Kurschat, Seth L. Alper
18. Hereditary Causes of Nephrogenic Diabetes Insipidus, Peter M.T. Deen, Joris H. Robben, Nine V.A.M. Knoers
19. Genetic Disorders of Calcium and Phosphate Homeostasis. Harald W. Jueppner, Rajesh V. Thakker
20. Genetics and Renal Pathophysiology of Essential Hypertension, Pedro A. José, John E. Jones, Scott M. Williams, Gilbert M. Eisner, Robin A. Felder
IV. ACQUIRED AND POLYGENIC RENAL DISEASE
21. Molecular Mechanisms of Proteinuria, J. Ashley Jefferson, Stuart J. Shankland
22. Diabetic Nephropathy, Matthew Breyer, Raymond Harris
23. Pathogenesis of HIV-Associated Nephropathy, Michael J. Ross, Paul E. Klotman
24. Pathogenesis of Paraproteinemic Renal Disease, Paul W. Sanders
25. Preeclampsia, Sharon Maynard, S. Ananth Karumanchi
26. Molecular Insights into the Thrombotic Microangiopathies, Charles C. Matouk, Philip A. Marsden
27. IgA nephropathy, Steve Hsu
28. Glomerulonephritis Caused by Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic autoantibodies (ANCA), Gloria A. Preston, Ronald J. Falk
29. Systemic Lupus erythematosus and the Kidney, Vicki Rubin Kelly, Laurence Morel, Mary H. Foster
30. Acute Tubular Necrosis, Joe Bonventre
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 18th October 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437710373
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416002529
About the Author
David Mount
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
Martin Pollak
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA