Molecular and Genetic Basis of Renal Disease

I. THE TOOLS OF MOLECULAR NEPHROLOGY



1. The impact of Genetics and Genomics on Renal Science and Renal Medicine, Martin Pollak, David Mount



2. Manipulation of the Mouse Genome: Studying Renal Function and Disease, Alexander Gawlik, Susan E. Quaggin



3. Cardiorenal Physiology of the Mouse: From Loss of Genome to Gain of Phenome, Jurgen Schnermann, John N. Lorenz, Josie P. Briggs



4. Murine Modeling of Kidney Development, Jordan A. Kreidberg



II. GENETIC DISORDERS OF RENAL GROWTH AND STRUCTURE



5. Hereditary Disorders of Renal and Urogenital Development, Susan M. Kiefer, Sabiha M. Hussain, Michael Rauchman



6. Autosomal Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), Jing Zhou, York Pei



7. Autosomal Recessive Polycystic Kidney Disease (ARPKD), Peter C. Harris, Vincente E. Torres



8. Pathogenesis of Nephronophthisis and Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Thomas Benzing, Gerd Walz



III. GENETIC DISORDERS OF RENAL FUNCTION



9. Hereditary Nephroses, Martin Pollak



10. Molecular and Genetic Basis of Alport Syndrome, Sai Ram Keithi-Reddy, Raghu Kalluri



11. Nail-Patella Syndrome, Ralph Witzgall



12. Primary Hyperoxalurias: Molecular and Clinical Insights, Carla F. Monico, Gillian Rumbsy, Dawn S. Milliner



13. Fabry Disease, James A. Shayman , Paul D. Killen



14. Hereditary Disorders of the Proximal Tubule, David Mount



15. Hereditary Disorders of the Thick Ascending Limb and Distal Convoluted Tubule, Martin Konrad, Rodo O. von Vigier, Siegfried Waldegger



16. Hereditary Disorders of Distal Nephron Sodium and Potassium Transport, David Elisson, Christie Thomas



17. Hereditary Renal Tubular Acidosis, Christine E. Kurschat, Seth L. Alper



18. Hereditary Causes of Nephrogenic Diabetes Insipidus, Peter M.T. Deen, Joris H. Robben, Nine V.A.M. Knoers



19. Genetic Disorders of Calcium and Phosphate Homeostasis. Harald W. Jueppner, Rajesh V. Thakker



20. Genetics and Renal Pathophysiology of Essential Hypertension, Pedro A. José, John E. Jones, Scott M. Williams, Gilbert M. Eisner, Robin A. Felder



IV. ACQUIRED AND POLYGENIC RENAL DISEASE



21. Molecular Mechanisms of Proteinuria, J. Ashley Jefferson, Stuart J. Shankland



22. Diabetic Nephropathy, Matthew Breyer, Raymond Harris



23. Pathogenesis of HIV-Associated Nephropathy, Michael J. Ross, Paul E. Klotman



24. Pathogenesis of Paraproteinemic Renal Disease, Paul W. Sanders



25. Preeclampsia, Sharon Maynard, S. Ananth Karumanchi



26. Molecular Insights into the Thrombotic Microangiopathies, Charles C. Matouk, Philip A. Marsden



27. IgA nephropathy, Steve Hsu



28. Glomerulonephritis Caused by Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic autoantibodies (ANCA), Gloria A. Preston, Ronald J. Falk



29. Systemic Lupus erythematosus and the Kidney, Vicki Rubin Kelly, Laurence Morel, Mary H. Foster



30. Acute Tubular Necrosis, Joe Bonventre