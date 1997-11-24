Molecular and Cellular Pharmacology
1st Edition
Authors: Edward Bittar
eBook ISBN: 9780080536767
Hardcover ISBN: 9781559388139
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 24th November 1997
Page Count: 1111
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1111
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1997
- Published:
- 24th November 1997
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080536767
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781559388139
About the Author
Edward Bittar
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physiology, University of Wisconsin Medical School, Madison, USA
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.