Molecular and Cellular Pharmacology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781559388139, 9780080536767

Molecular and Cellular Pharmacology

1st Edition

Authors: Edward Bittar
eBook ISBN: 9780080536767
Hardcover ISBN: 9781559388139
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 24th November 1997
Page Count: 1111
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
280.00
238.00
430.00
365.50
460.00
391.00
350.00
297.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
1111
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080536767
Hardcover ISBN:
9781559388139

About the Author

Edward Bittar

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physiology, University of Wisconsin Medical School, Madison, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.