Molecular & Cellular Mechanisms of Neurotransmitter Release, Volume 29
1st Edition
Description
This volume reviews recent findings on the regulation of exocytotic release of neurotransmitters from nerve terminals. Leading international investigators examine the properties and composition of the vesicles that store neurotransmitters and the molecular and cellular mechanisms that cause a vesicle to release transmitters in response to a nerve impulse.
Coverage includes detailed analyses of quantal release of transmitters in the central and peripheral nervous systems. These studies shed new light on the questions of whether different transmitters are released together in fixed amounts and proportions, and whether and why effectors respond to such "transmitter quanta" in a quantal fashion. The book also highlights the relevance of research on neurotransmitter release to the study of various forms of synaptic plasticity, including higher functions such as learning and memory.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 12th February 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120361298
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123814937
About the Serial Editors
Angus Nairn Serial Editor
Angus C. Nairn is currently Associate Professor at The Rockefeller University. He has published a large number of papers concerned with the structure and regulation of protein kinases and phosphatases involved in signal transduction, particularly with respect to signalling by calcium.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Molecular and Cellular Neuroscience, Rockefeller University, New York, U.S.A.
Shirish Shenolikar Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Durham, North Carolina, U.S.A.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Lennart Stjarne Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden
Paul Greengard Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Molecular and Cellular Neuroscience, The Rockefeller University
Sten Grillner Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden
Tomas Hokfelt Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden