Molecular & Cellular Mechanisms of Neurotransmitter Release - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120361298, 9780123814937

Molecular & Cellular Mechanisms of Neurotransmitter Release, Volume 29

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Angus Nairn Shirish Shenolikar
Serial Volume Editors: Lennart Stjarne Paul Greengard Sten Grillner Tomas Hokfelt
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120361298
eBook ISBN: 9780123814937
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th February 1994
Page Count: 592
Description

This volume reviews recent findings on the regulation of exocytotic release of neurotransmitters from nerve terminals. Leading international investigators examine the properties and composition of the vesicles that store neurotransmitters and the molecular and cellular mechanisms that cause a vesicle to release transmitters in response to a nerve impulse.

Coverage includes detailed analyses of quantal release of transmitters in the central and peripheral nervous systems. These studies shed new light on the questions of whether different transmitters are released together in fixed amounts and proportions, and whether and why effectors respond to such "transmitter quanta" in a quantal fashion. The book also highlights the relevance of research on neurotransmitter release to the study of various forms of synaptic plasticity, including higher functions such as learning and memory.

About the Serial Editors

Angus Nairn Serial Editor

Angus C. Nairn is currently Associate Professor at The Rockefeller University. He has published a large number of papers concerned with the structure and regulation of protein kinases and phosphatases involved in signal transduction, particularly with respect to signalling by calcium.

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratory of Molecular and Cellular Neuroscience, Rockefeller University, New York, U.S.A.

Shirish Shenolikar Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Durham, North Carolina, U.S.A.

About the Serial Volume Editors

Lennart Stjarne Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden

Paul Greengard Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratory of Molecular and Cellular Neuroscience, The Rockefeller University

Sten Grillner Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden

Tomas Hokfelt Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden

