Molecular and Cellular Biology of Bone, Part A - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762303908, 9780080877204

Molecular and Cellular Biology of Bone, Part A, Volume 5

1st Edition

Editors: M. Zaidi O.A. Adebanjo C.L.H. Huang
eBook ISBN: 9780080877204
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762303908
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 30th December 1998
Page Count: 923
Table of Contents

(Volume 5A). List of Contributors. Foreword (I. MacIntyre). Preface (M. Zaidi). Section I General Principles. Aspects of Anatomy and Development of Bone the NM, uM, and MM Hierarchy (A. Boyde and S. Jones). Physiology of Bone Remodeling (C. Chenu and P.D. Delmas). Hormonal Regulation of Bone Remodeling (K. Wah Ng and T.J. Martin). Coupling of Bone Formation and Bone Resorption: a Model (J.T. Ryaby, R.J. Fitzsimmons, S. Mohan, and D.J. Baylink). Mechanotransduction in Bone (E.H. Burger, J. Klein-Nulend, and S.C. Cowin). Vascular Control of Bone Remodeling (T.S. Gross and T.L. Clemens). Parathyroid Hormone and Its Receptors (A.B. Abou-Samra). The Structure and Molecular Biology of the Calcitonin Receptor (S.R. Goldring). The Vitamin D Receptor: Discovery, Structure, and Function. (J.W. Pike). Molecular Physiology of Avian Bone (C.G. Dacke).

Description

These volumes differ from the current conventional texts on bone cell biology. Biology itself is advancing at breakneck speed and many presentations completely fail to present the field in a truly modern context. This text does not attempt to present detailed clinical descriptions. Rather, after discussion of basic concepts, there is a concentration on recently developed findings equally relevant to basic research and a modern understanding of metabolic bone disease. The book will afford productive new insights into the intimate inter-relation of experimental findings and clinical understanding. Modern medicine is founded in the laboratory and demands of its practitioners a broad scientific understanding: these volumes are written to exemplify this approach. This book is likely to become essential reading equally for laboratory and clinical scientists.

Details

No. of pages:
923
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080877204
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762303908

About the Editors

M. Zaidi Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Washington, DC, USA

O.A. Adebanjo Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Washington, DC, USA

C.L.H. Huang Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physiology, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, England

