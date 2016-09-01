Molecular and Cellular Basis of Metastasis: Road to Therapy, Volume 132
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Imaging of metastases
Paul B. Fisher
2. Dormancy
Julio Aguirre-Ghiso
3. Host genetics regulating metastasis
Kent Hunter and Nigel Crawford
4. BRMS1
Douglas R. Hurst, Christa Manton and Danny R. Welch
5. Immune regulation of metastasis
Brian Ruffell
6. microRNA and metastasis
Li Ma
7. Different mechanisms of tumor migration
Peter Friedl
8. Cytokine regulation of metastasis/tumorigenicity
Nikki Cheng
Description
Molecular and Cellular Basis of Metastasis: Road to Therapy, the latest in the Advances in Cancer Research series, provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. Here, once again, outstanding and original reviews are presented on a variety of topics, with this volume covering the molecular and cellular basis of metastasis.
Key Features
- Presents groundbreaking information on the molecular and cellular basis of metastasis
- Provides information on cancer research
- Outstanding and original reviews
- Suitable for both researchers and students
Readership
Researchers and students in the basic and clinical sciences of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology
Reviews
Praise for the Serial:
"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences." --American Scientist
"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews…expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced." --Journal of Medicinal Chemistry
"This is a series that has a long tradition of excellence in the field of cancer biology." --Doody’s Publishing Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Danny Welch Serial Volume Editor
University of Kansas Cancer Center, USA
Paul Fisher Serial Volume Editor
Paul B. Fisher, MPh, PhD, FNAI, Professor and Chairman, Department of Human and Molecular Genetics, Director, VCU Institute of Molecular Medicine Thelma Newmeyer Corman Chair in Cancer Research in the VCU Massey Cancer Center, VCU, School of Medicine, Richmond, VA, and Emeritus Professor, Columbia University, College of Physicians & Surgeons, New York, NY. Dr. Fisher is among the top 10% of NIH funded investigators over the past 35-years, published approximately 600 papers and reviews, and has 55 issued patents. He pioneered novel gene/discovery approaches (subtraction hybridization), developed innovative therapeutic approaches (Cancer Terminator Viruses), presented numerous named and distinguished lectures, founded several start-up companies, was Virginia Outstanding Scientist of 2014 and elected to the National Academy of Inventors in 2018. Dr. Fisher is a prominent nationally and internationally recognized cancer research scientist focusing on understanding the molecular and biochemical basis of cancer development and progression to metastasis and using this garnered information to develop innovative approaches for diagnosing and treating cancer. He discovered and patented novel genes and gene promoters relevant to cancer growth control, differentiation and apoptosis. His discoveries include the first cloning of p21 (CDK inhibitor), human polynucleotide phosphorylase, mda-9/syntenin (a pro-metastatic gene), mda-5 and mda-7/IL-24, which has shown promising clinical activity in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with advanced cancers. Dr. Fisher alsohas a documented track record as a successful seasoned entrepreneur. He was Founder and Director of GenQuest Incorporated, a functional genomics company, which merged with Corixa Corporation in 1998, traded on NASDAQ and was acquired by GlaxoSmithKline in 2006. He discovered the cancer-specific PEG-Prom, which is the core technology of Cancer Targeting Systems (CTS, Inc.), a Virginia/Maryland-based company (at Johns Hopkins Medical Center) focusing on imaging and therapy (“theranostics”) of metastatic cancer (2014) by Drs. Fisher and Martin G. Pomper. He co-founded InVaMet Therapeutics (IVMT) and InterLeukin Combinatorial Therapies (ILCT) with Dr. Webster K. Cavenee (UCSD) (2017/2018).
Institute of Molecular Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University, VA, USA