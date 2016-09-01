Molecular and Cellular Basis of Metastasis: Road to Therapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128041406, 9780128041581

Molecular and Cellular Basis of Metastasis: Road to Therapy, Volume 132

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Danny Welch Paul Fisher
eBook ISBN: 9780128041581
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128041406
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2016
Page Count: 390
Table of Contents

  1. Imaging of metastases
      Paul B. Fisher
    2. Dormancy
      Julio Aguirre-Ghiso
    3. Host genetics regulating metastasis
      Kent Hunter and Nigel Crawford
    4. BRMS1
      Douglas R. Hurst, Christa Manton and Danny R. Welch
    5. Immune regulation of metastasis
      Brian Ruffell
    6. microRNA and metastasis
      Li Ma
    7. Different mechanisms of tumor migration
      Peter Friedl
    8. Cytokine regulation of metastasis/tumorigenicity
      Nikki Cheng

Description

Molecular and Cellular Basis of Metastasis: Road to Therapy, the latest in the Advances in Cancer Research series, provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research. Here, once again, outstanding and original reviews are presented on a variety of topics, with this volume covering the molecular and cellular basis of metastasis.

Key Features

  • Presents groundbreaking information on the molecular and cellular basis of metastasis
  • Provides information on cancer research
  • Outstanding and original reviews
  • Suitable for both researchers and students

Readership

Researchers and students in the basic and clinical sciences of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology

Reviews

Praise for the Serial:
"This classic and essential series presents critical overviews on select aspects of both cancer research and the basic underlying sciences." --American Scientist
"Excellent, highly informative, in-depth reviews…expertly written, up-to-date, and well-referenced." --Journal of Medicinal Chemistry
"This is a series that has a long tradition of excellence in the field of cancer biology." --Doody’s Publishing Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Danny Welch Serial Volume Editor

University of Kansas Cancer Center, USA

Paul Fisher

Paul Fisher Serial Volume Editor

Paul B. Fisher, MPh, PhD, FNAI, Professor and Chairman, Department of Human and Molecular Genetics, Director, VCU Institute of Molecular Medicine Thelma Newmeyer Corman Chair in Cancer Research in the VCU Massey Cancer Center, VCU, School of Medicine, Richmond, VA, and Emeritus Professor, Columbia University, College of Physicians & Surgeons, New York, NY. Dr. Fisher is among the top 10% of NIH funded investigators over the past 35-years, published approximately 600 papers and reviews, and has 55 issued patents. He pioneered novel gene/discovery approaches (subtraction hybridization), developed innovative therapeutic approaches (Cancer Terminator Viruses), presented numerous named and distinguished lectures, founded several start-up companies, was Virginia Outstanding Scientist of 2014 and elected to the National Academy of Inventors in 2018. Dr. Fisher is a prominent nationally and internationally recognized cancer research scientist focusing on understanding the molecular and biochemical basis of cancer development and progression to metastasis and using this garnered information to develop innovative approaches for diagnosing and treating cancer. He discovered and patented novel genes and gene promoters relevant to cancer growth control, differentiation and apoptosis. His discoveries include the first cloning of p21 (CDK inhibitor), human polynucleotide phosphorylase, mda-9/syntenin (a pro-metastatic gene), mda-5 and mda-7/IL-24, which has shown promising clinical activity in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with advanced cancers. Dr. Fisher alsohas a documented track record as a successful seasoned entrepreneur. He was Founder and Director of GenQuest Incorporated, a functional genomics company, which merged with Corixa Corporation in 1998, traded on NASDAQ and was acquired by GlaxoSmithKline in 2006. He discovered the cancer-specific PEG-Prom, which is the core technology of Cancer Targeting Systems (CTS, Inc.), a Virginia/Maryland-based company (at Johns Hopkins Medical Center) focusing on imaging and therapy (“theranostics”) of metastatic cancer (2014) by Drs. Fisher and Martin G. Pomper. He co-founded InVaMet Therapeutics (IVMT) and InterLeukin Combinatorial Therapies (ILCT) with Dr. Webster K. Cavenee (UCSD) (2017/2018).

