Molecular and Cellular Aspects of Muscle Function
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 28th International Congress of Physiological Sciences Budapest 1980, (including the proceedings of the satellite symposium on Membrane Control of Skeletal Muscle Function)
Description
Advances in Physiological Sciences, Volume 5: Molecular and Cellular Aspects of Muscle Function covers the proceedings of the 28th International Congress of Physiological Sciences, held in Budapest in 1980 (including the proceedings of the satellite symposium on Membrane Control of Skeletal Muscle Function). The book focuses on the molecular and cellular facets of skeletal muscle function.
The selection first offers information on the mechanical properties of cross-bridges and their relation to muscle contraction; molecular basis of functional specialization in muscle as induced by innervation; and electrical properties of crustacean muscle membranes. The text then ponders on contractile protein isoforms in developing muscle; effect of age and exercise on minced gastrocnemius muscle regeneration; and contractile proteins of rat gastrocnemius during its regeneration after mincing.
The publication examines the behavior of myosin projections in frog striated muscle during isometric contraction; energetics of contracting muscle and its relation to crossbridge mechanisms; and time course of chemical change and energy production during contraction of frog skeletal muscle. The physiological analysis of human myopathy and adaptation in normal and diseased muscle are also discussed.
The selection is a vital source of data for readers interested in the cellular and molecular aspects of muscle function.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
The Mechanical Properties of Cross-Bridges and their Relation to Muscle Contraction
The Molecular Basis of Functional Specialization in Muscle as Induced by the Innervation
Electrical Properties of Crustacean Muscle Membranes
Calcium Exchange and Compartmentalization
Ca2+ Compartments in Vascular Smooth Muscle
Concluding Remarks on Calcium Exchange and Compartmentalization
Molecular and Functional Aspects of Muscle Differentiation
Contractile Protein Isoforms in Developing Muscle: The Nature of the Myosin Isozymes
The Effect of Age and Exercise on Minced Gastrocnemius Muscle Regeneration
The Contractile Proteins of Rat Gastrocnemius During its Regeneration After Mincing
The Role of Serum Proteins in the Differentiation of Skeletal Muscle Tissue in Vitro
Concluding Remarks on Molecular and Functional Aspects of Muscle Differentiation
Smooth Muscle
Mediators and Mechanisms of Activation of Contraction in Smooth Muscle
The Transport Mechanisms by which Contraction Activating Extracellular Ca2+ Ions Enter Smooth Muscle Cells (Introductory Remarks)
The Mechanisms of Action of Muscarinic Agonists on the Guinea-Pig Taenia Coli
The Contribution of Calcium to the Alpha-Action of Catecholamines on the Guinea-Pig Taenia Coli
Action of Apamin on Nerve-Muscle Transmission and the Effects of ATP and Noradrenaline in Smooth Muscles
On the Mechanisms Underlying the Relaxation of the Lower Esophageal and Ileocecal Sphincters in the Case of Increased K+
Relaxation of Tetanized Tracheal Smooth Muscle
Concluding Remarks on Smooth Muscle
Cross Bridge Mechanism and Energetics
Behaviour of Myosin Projections in Frog Striated Muscle During Isometric Contraction
The Energetics of Contracting Muscle and its Relation to Crossbridge Mechanisms
Energy Balance-Sheet in Isometric Tetani at 0°C
Time Course of Chemical Change and Energy Production During Contraction of Frog Skeletal Muscle
Heat Capacity Changes in Calcium and Magnesium Binding to Troponin
Data to the Problem of Unexplained Energy Production
Concluding Remarks on Cross-Bridge Mechanism and Energetics
Physiological Studies on Muscle Diseases
Physiological Analysis of Human Myopathy
Adaptation in Normal and Diseased Muscle
The Pathophysiology of Regenerating Skeletal Muscle
Physiological Studies on Myotonia
Contractile and Chemosensitive Properties of Diseased Muscle
"Leaky" Membrane Causes Weakness in Dystrophic Soleus Fibers
Neutral Amino Acid Transport into Skeletal Muscle
The Effects of Glucocorticoids on the Growth and Protein Turnover of Six Striated Muscles of the Rat
Effects of Glucocorticoids on Muscle Growth in Young Rats
Concluding Remarks on Physiological Studies on Muscle Diseases
Membrane Control of Skeletal Muscle Function
Satellite Symposium Debrecen
"Going Through the Usual Channels"
Cevadine Induced Changes of Na-Channels in Muscle Membrane
Inward Rectification in Skeletal Muscle Fibers
The Increase in Potassium Conductance in Metabolically Poisoned Skeletal Muscle Fibers
Chloride Conductance in Slow and Fast Mammalian Skeletal Muscle Fibers
Calcium Current in Twitch Muscle Fibers of the Frog
Ryanodine and the Calcium Channel in Crab Muscle Fibers
Three-Dimensional Structure of the T-System of Skeletal Muscle Cells
Ca++ Channels in Muscle Membrane: The Decline of Calcium Current Under Maintained Depolarization
Asymmetrical Charge Movement in Normal and Glycerol-Treated Toad Sartorius Fibers
The Role of Ion Movements in the Control of Metabolism in Skeletal Muscle
Effect of Caffeine on Mechanical Activation in Cut Skeletal Muscle Fibers
Does Indodicarbocyanine Fluorescence Reflect Membrane Potential of the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum in Skeletal Muscle?
Birefringence Signal and Latency Relaxation in Frog Skeletal Muscle Fibers
The Role of External Ca2+ in Excitation-Contraction Coupling
Surface and Tubular Membrane Sodium Currents in Frog Twitch Muscle Fibre; Implication in Excitation Contraction Coupling
A Sodium-Induced Calcium Release Mechanism on Frog Muscle Fibers; its Possible Role in the ECC Mechanism
Transient Kinetics for Ca Uptake by Fragmented Sarcoplasmic Reticulum from Bullfrog Skeletal Muscle with Reference to the Rate of Relaxation of Living Muscle
Index
- No. of pages:
- 454
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483280707