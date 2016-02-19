Molecular and Cellular Aspects of Basement Membranes reviews the knowledge about the molecular and cellular aspects of basement membranes. This book focuses on the composition of basement membranes and their organization in extracellular matrices and presents a structural analysis of the various components of the basement membrane. The importance of basement membranes with respect to cell-matrix interactions, differentiation, and pathology is also considered. This text is organized into three sections and is comprised of 20 chapters. It begins with historical perspectives and an overview of the extracellular matrix in general and the basement membrane in particular. The discussion then turns to the organization of basement membrane components into a three-dimensional and functional matrix, along with the unique characteristics of basement membranes in skin, nerve, and kidney. The reader is also introduced to the specificity of particular basement membranes in particular histological sites; the molecular characteristics of basement membrane collagens, laminins, and proteoglycans; and the interaction of specific peptide domains of basement membrane components with cell surface receptors. Finally, the book explains how subtle changes in basement membrane composition or protein structure can cause dramatic pathology. This book will be of value to cell biologists, molecular biologists, biochemists, and pathologists.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

I. Organization and Definition of the Basement Membrane

1 Collagen and Basement Membranes: Discovery and Progress

I. Historical Background

II. Major Components of Basement Membranes

References

2 Supramolecular Organization of Basement Membranes

I. Introduction

II. Morphology and Heterogeneity of Basement Membranes

III. Mechanisms of Matrix Assembly

IV. Type IV Collagen

V. Laminin

VI. Glycosaminoglycans and Proteoglycans

VII. Other Basement Membrane Components

VIII. Basement Membrane Structure Model

References

3 Dermal-Epidermal Adhesion in Skin

I. Introduction: Ultrastructure of Dermal-Epidermal Junction

II. Hemidesmosomes

III. Anchoring Filament

IV. Anchoring Fibrils and Anchoring Plaques

V. Inherited Diseases Involving Failure of Dermal-Epidermal Anchoring Complex

VI. Origin of Dermal-Epidermal Junction

VII. Summary

References

4 Basement Membrane Molecules in Vertebrate Nervous System

I. Introduction

II. Neuromuscular Junction

III. Peripheral Nervous System

IV. Central Nervous System

References

5 Glomerular Basement Membrane: Biology and Physiology

I. Introduction

II. Biology and Biochemistry of Glomerular Basement Membrane

III. Physiology of Glomerular Basement Membrane

References

6 Role of Water of Hydration in Filtration Function of Proteoglycans of Basement Membrane

I. Water Content of Basement Membranes

II. Use of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance as Measure of Hydration

III. Role of Proteoglycans in Filtration Function of Basement Membrane

IV. Role of Water in Basement Membrane Function

V. Conclusion

References

II. Basement Membrane Components, Biochemical Nature, Molecular Structure, and Gene Regulation

7 Genes and Regulation of Basement Membrane Collagen and Laminin Synthesis

I. Introduction

II. Structure of Type IV Collagen Genes

III. Laminin Genes and Transcription

References

8 Structure and Function of Laminin

I. Introduction

II. Occurrence and Sources of Laminins

III. Gross Structure of Mouse Engelbreth-Holm-Swarm Laminin and Fragmentation

IV. Biochemical and Biophysical Approaches to Elucidation of Laminin Structure

V. Detailed Model of Laminin Molecule and Variations

VI. Biosynthesis and Assembly of Polypeptide Chains into Functional Molecules

VII. Assignment of Functions to Individual Domains

VIII. Laminins in Comparison to Other Multidomain Glycoproteins of Extracellular Matrix

References

9 Laminin and Collagen IV Variants and Heterogeneity in Basement Membrane Composition

I. Evidence for Heterogeneity in Basement Membrane Composition

II. Structure of Laminin Variants

III. Tissue Distribution and Biological Activity of Laminin Variants

IV Structure of Collagen IV Variants

V Tissue Distribution of Collagen IV Variants

VI. Perspectives

References

10 Proteoglycans of Basement Membranes

I. Proteoglycan Structure and Nomenclature

II. Perlecan: Large Multidomain Proteoglycan of Basement Membranes

III. Other Proteoglycans in Basement Membranes

IV. Summary

References

11 Other Basement Membrane Proteins and Their Calcium-Binding Potential

I. Introduction

II. Nidogen/Entactin

III. BM-40/Osteonectin/SPARC

IV. Proteins Shared by Basement Membranes and Blood

V. Site-Specific and Other Basement Membrane Proteins

VI. Perspectives

III. Effect of Cellular Interactions with Basement Membranes

12 Integrin Structure and Ligand Specificity in Cell-Matrix Interactions

I. Introduction

II. Primary Structure of Integrin Subunits

III. Ligand-Binding Specificity

IV. Integrins and Signal Transduction

V. Role of Integrins in Tissue Remodeling

VI. Conclusion

References

13 Proteoglycans of Plasma Membranes: Multiple Functions in Cell Surface Biology

I. Families of Cell Surface Proteoglycans

II. Polymorphic CD44 Family

III. Melanoma Proteoglycan/

IV. Glypican

V. Betaglycan

VI. The Syndecan Family

VII. Role of Syndecans in Action of Heparin-Binding Growth Factors

VIII. Summary

References

14 Peptide Sequences in Matrix Proteins Recognized by Adhesion Receptors

I. Introduction

II. Aspartate-Containing Peptide Motifs

III. Other Active Sites

IV. Structural Basis of Ligand-Receptor Binding

V. Concluding Remarks

References

15 Role of Basement Membrane in Differentiation

I. Introduction

II. Preparation and Components of Matrigel

III. Differentiation Induced by Matrigel

IV. Role of Laminin in Cell Differentiation

V. Summary

References

16 Extracellular Matrix-Bound Growth Factors, Enzymes, and Plasma Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Extracellular Matrix-Bound Growth Factors and Cytokines

III. Extracellular Matrix-Bound Plasma Proteins and Enzymes

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

17 Role of Extracellular Matrix in Cell Migration and Invasion

I. Introduction

II. Motors, Clutches, and Contacts with the Outside World

III. Cell Migration during Embryogenesis

IV. Collagenases and Other Enzymes as Matrix Remodelers

V. Biological Effects of Remodeling Basement Membranes

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

18 Basement Membranes in Development

I. Extracellular Matrices during Development

II. Basement Membrane Components during Preimplantation Development

III. Basement Membranes as Regulators of Epithelial Cell Development

IV. Basement Membranes during Angiogenesis

V. Significance of Basement Membrane Heterogeneity during Development

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

19 Molecular Aspects of Basement Membrane Pathology

I. Introduction

II. Diabetes

III. Polycystic Kidney Disease

IV. Goodpasture's Syndrome

V. Conclusions

References

20 Alport Syndrome and Other Inherited Basement Membrane Disorders

I. Introduction

II. Alport Syndrome: Hereditary Nephritis

III. Epidermolysis Bullosa

IV. Other Inherited Basement Membrane Disorders

References

Index



