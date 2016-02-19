Molecular and Cellular Aspects of Basement Membranes
Molecular and Cellular Aspects of Basement Membranes reviews the knowledge about the molecular and cellular aspects of basement membranes. This book focuses on the composition of basement membranes and their organization in extracellular matrices and presents a structural analysis of the various components of the basement membrane. The importance of basement membranes with respect to cell-matrix interactions, differentiation, and pathology is also considered. This text is organized into three sections and is comprised of 20 chapters. It begins with historical perspectives and an overview of the extracellular matrix in general and the basement membrane in particular. The discussion then turns to the organization of basement membrane components into a three-dimensional and functional matrix, along with the unique characteristics of basement membranes in skin, nerve, and kidney. The reader is also introduced to the specificity of particular basement membranes in particular histological sites; the molecular characteristics of basement membrane collagens, laminins, and proteoglycans; and the interaction of specific peptide domains of basement membrane components with cell surface receptors. Finally, the book explains how subtle changes in basement membrane composition or protein structure can cause dramatic pathology. This book will be of value to cell biologists, molecular biologists, biochemists, and pathologists.
I. Organization and Definition of the Basement Membrane
1 Collagen and Basement Membranes: Discovery and Progress
I. Historical Background
II. Major Components of Basement Membranes
References
2 Supramolecular Organization of Basement Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Morphology and Heterogeneity of Basement Membranes
III. Mechanisms of Matrix Assembly
IV. Type IV Collagen
V. Laminin
VI. Glycosaminoglycans and Proteoglycans
VII. Other Basement Membrane Components
VIII. Basement Membrane Structure Model
References
3 Dermal-Epidermal Adhesion in Skin
I. Introduction: Ultrastructure of Dermal-Epidermal Junction
II. Hemidesmosomes
III. Anchoring Filament
IV. Anchoring Fibrils and Anchoring Plaques
V. Inherited Diseases Involving Failure of Dermal-Epidermal Anchoring Complex
VI. Origin of Dermal-Epidermal Junction
VII. Summary
References
4 Basement Membrane Molecules in Vertebrate Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. Neuromuscular Junction
III. Peripheral Nervous System
IV. Central Nervous System
References
5 Glomerular Basement Membrane: Biology and Physiology
I. Introduction
II. Biology and Biochemistry of Glomerular Basement Membrane
III. Physiology of Glomerular Basement Membrane
References
6 Role of Water of Hydration in Filtration Function of Proteoglycans of Basement Membrane
I. Water Content of Basement Membranes
II. Use of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance as Measure of Hydration
III. Role of Proteoglycans in Filtration Function of Basement Membrane
IV. Role of Water in Basement Membrane Function
V. Conclusion
References
II. Basement Membrane Components, Biochemical Nature, Molecular Structure, and Gene Regulation
7 Genes and Regulation of Basement Membrane Collagen and Laminin Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Structure of Type IV Collagen Genes
III. Laminin Genes and Transcription
References
8 Structure and Function of Laminin
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence and Sources of Laminins
III. Gross Structure of Mouse Engelbreth-Holm-Swarm Laminin and Fragmentation
IV. Biochemical and Biophysical Approaches to Elucidation of Laminin Structure
V. Detailed Model of Laminin Molecule and Variations
VI. Biosynthesis and Assembly of Polypeptide Chains into Functional Molecules
VII. Assignment of Functions to Individual Domains
VIII. Laminins in Comparison to Other Multidomain Glycoproteins of Extracellular Matrix
References
9 Laminin and Collagen IV Variants and Heterogeneity in Basement Membrane Composition
I. Evidence for Heterogeneity in Basement Membrane Composition
II. Structure of Laminin Variants
III. Tissue Distribution and Biological Activity of Laminin Variants
IV Structure of Collagen IV Variants
V Tissue Distribution of Collagen IV Variants
VI. Perspectives
References
10 Proteoglycans of Basement Membranes
I. Proteoglycan Structure and Nomenclature
II. Perlecan: Large Multidomain Proteoglycan of Basement Membranes
III. Other Proteoglycans in Basement Membranes
IV. Summary
References
11 Other Basement Membrane Proteins and Their Calcium-Binding Potential
I. Introduction
II. Nidogen/Entactin
III. BM-40/Osteonectin/SPARC
IV. Proteins Shared by Basement Membranes and Blood
V. Site-Specific and Other Basement Membrane Proteins
VI. Perspectives
III. Effect of Cellular Interactions with Basement Membranes
12 Integrin Structure and Ligand Specificity in Cell-Matrix Interactions
I. Introduction
II. Primary Structure of Integrin Subunits
III. Ligand-Binding Specificity
IV. Integrins and Signal Transduction
V. Role of Integrins in Tissue Remodeling
VI. Conclusion
References
13 Proteoglycans of Plasma Membranes: Multiple Functions in Cell Surface Biology
I. Families of Cell Surface Proteoglycans
II. Polymorphic CD44 Family
III. Melanoma Proteoglycan/
IV. Glypican
V. Betaglycan
VI. The Syndecan Family
VII. Role of Syndecans in Action of Heparin-Binding Growth Factors
VIII. Summary
References
14 Peptide Sequences in Matrix Proteins Recognized by Adhesion Receptors
I. Introduction
II. Aspartate-Containing Peptide Motifs
III. Other Active Sites
IV. Structural Basis of Ligand-Receptor Binding
V. Concluding Remarks
References
15 Role of Basement Membrane in Differentiation
I. Introduction
II. Preparation and Components of Matrigel
III. Differentiation Induced by Matrigel
IV. Role of Laminin in Cell Differentiation
V. Summary
References
16 Extracellular Matrix-Bound Growth Factors, Enzymes, and Plasma Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Extracellular Matrix-Bound Growth Factors and Cytokines
III. Extracellular Matrix-Bound Plasma Proteins and Enzymes
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
17 Role of Extracellular Matrix in Cell Migration and Invasion
I. Introduction
II. Motors, Clutches, and Contacts with the Outside World
III. Cell Migration during Embryogenesis
IV. Collagenases and Other Enzymes as Matrix Remodelers
V. Biological Effects of Remodeling Basement Membranes
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
18 Basement Membranes in Development
I. Extracellular Matrices during Development
II. Basement Membrane Components during Preimplantation Development
III. Basement Membranes as Regulators of Epithelial Cell Development
IV. Basement Membranes during Angiogenesis
V. Significance of Basement Membrane Heterogeneity during Development
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
19 Molecular Aspects of Basement Membrane Pathology
I. Introduction
II. Diabetes
III. Polycystic Kidney Disease
IV. Goodpasture's Syndrome
V. Conclusions
References
20 Alport Syndrome and Other Inherited Basement Membrane Disorders
I. Introduction
II. Alport Syndrome: Hereditary Nephritis
III. Epidermolysis Bullosa
IV. Other Inherited Basement Membrane Disorders
References
Index
