Molecular And Cellular Approaches To The Control Of Proliferation And Differentiation
1st Edition
Description
Molecular and Cellular Approaches to the Control of Proliferation and Differentiation focuses on molecular and cellular approaches used to control cell proliferation and differentiation. This book discusses the basic mechanisms involved in the regulation of cell growth, emphasizing the coupling of proliferation and the progressive expression of several specific cellular phenotypes.
This text is organized into three sections encompassing 12 chapters and begins with an introduction to cell proliferation and how it is regulated by growth factors and nuclear protooncogenes in cell proliferation. The book then discusses mitosis and its investigation by means of the cell biological, genetic, biochemical, and immunological approaches, along with the model for mitotic regulation. The next chapters examine the manner in which cell structure is involved in the selective expression of genes associated with proliferation and differentiation and, how gene expression in response modulates both intracellular (nuclear matrix and cytoskeleton) and extracellular (extracellular matrix) architecture. The extent to which common signaling mechanisms and regulatory events are operative in the control of proliferation and differentiation is also addressed. The book concludes by analyzing the involvement of histone modifications in the condensation of mitotic chromosomes. This book is of interest to advanced undergraduate students, as well as to graduate students and researchers in genetics, cell biology, biological chemistry, microbiology, and immunology.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
I Regulation of Cell Proliferation
1 Growth Factors: Their Role in the Control of Cell Proliferation
I. Growth Factors and Receptors
II. Signal Transduction
III. Growth-Related Gene Expression
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
2 Nuclear Protooncogenes and Growth Regulation
I. Introduction
II. Expression of Nuclear Protooncogenes during Proliferation
III. Properties of Nuclear Protooncogenes
IV. Functional Significance of Nuclear Protooncogene Expression during Cell Proliferation
V. Molecular Mechanisms of Proliferation Control by Nuclear Protoocogenes
VI. Regulation of Nuclear Protooncogene Expression
VII. Summary
References
3 The Control of Mitotic Division
I. Introduction
II. The Cell Biological Approach to the Study of Mitosis
III. The Genetic Approach
IV. The Biochemical Approach
V. The Immunological Approach
VI. The Current Model for Mitotic Regulation
References
4 Cell Cycle and Cell-Growth Control
I. Introduction: A Historical Overview of the Cell Cycle
II. The Prereplicative Phase of the Cell Cycle
III. G0-G1: Dividing versus Nondividing States
IV. Changes Associated with the G0-G1 Transition and Gx Progression
V. Nutrient-Related Control Points within G1
VI. Molecular Control Points within G1
VII. Modulation of Cell Growth by Modulation of Growth-Associated Gene Expression
VIII. Conclusion
References
5 Regulation of Gene Expression by Serum Growth Factors
I. Introduction
II. Growth Factor-Regulated Gene Expression and Growth Control
III. Signal-Transduction Pathways
IV. Transcriptional and Posttranscriptional Control
V. Proteins Encoded by Immediate-Early Genes
VI. Delayed-Early Gene Expression and Cell Cycle Progression
VII. Activation of Immediate-Early Genes by Other Signaling Agents
VIII. Summary and Conclusion
References
II Cellular, Biochemical, and Molecular Parameters of in vitro Model Systems in Which Modifications in Cell-Growth Control Are Functionally Related to the Onset of Differentiation
6 Gene Expression during Development of the Osteoblast Phenotype: An Integrated Relationship of Cell Growth to Differentiation
I. Introduction
II. The Growth-Differentiation Relationship
III. Conclusion
References
7 Growth and Differentiation of Myelomonocytic Cells
I. Introduction
II. Cell Lines as Models of Myelomonocytic Differentiation
III. Cytokines and Their Receptors
IV. Signal Transduction
V. Gene Activation
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
8 Erythroleukemia Cells
I. Overview of Murine Erythroleukemia Cell Differentiation
II. Effect of HMBA on Cell Cycle Progression and Globin Transcription
III. Agents Active as Inducers of Differentiation and Inhibitors of Differentiation
IV. Role of Proteins Affecting Cell Cycle Progression in the Induction of MELC Differentiation
V. Summary: Relationship of the Cell Cycle to Commitment to Terminal Erythroid Differentiation
References
9 Growth and Differentiation in Melanocytes
I. Introduction
II. Genetic Approaches to Studying Melanocyte Growth and Differentiation
III. Factors Reported to Modulate Melanocyte Growth and Differentiation in vitro
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
III Exploring Mechanisms of Control
10 Molecular Mechanisms That Mediate a Functional Relationship between Proliferation and Differentiation
I. Two Transition-Restriction Points during Development of the Osteoblast Phenotype Characterize the Proliferation-Differentiation Relationship
II. Phenotype Suppression: A Postulated Mechanism for Modulating the Relationship of Proliferation and Differentiation by Fos-Jun Interactions at AP-1 Sites in Steroid Responsive and Other Promoter Elements
III. Deregulation of the Relationship between Cell Growth and Tissue-Specific Gene Expression in Osteosarcoma Cells
IV. Conclusions
References
11 The Nuclear Matrix: Structure and Involvement in Gene Expression
I. Introduction
II. Early Approaches to Nuclear Matrix Research
III. Newer Technologies for Nuclear Matrix Analysis
IV. Morphology of the RNA-Containing Nuclear Matrix
V. The Core Filaments of the Nuclear Matrix
VI. RNA Association with the Nuclear Matrix
VII. Adenovirus Capsid Assembly and the Core Filaments of the Nuclear Matrix
VIII. Cell Type-Specific Proteins of the Nuclear Matrix
IX. Nuclear Cartography: Mapping Proteins on the Nuclear Matrix
X. The Nuclear Matrix and Regulation of Gene Expression
XI. Future Directions for Nuclear Matrix Research
References
12 Histone Modifications Associated with Mitotic Chromosome Condensation
I. Introduction
II. Chromatin Loops and the Metaphase Chromosome
III. Nucleosomes and the Chromatin Structure
IV. Histones and Their Posttranslational Modifications
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 1st November 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323150286
About the Editor
Gary Stein
Affiliations and Expertise
DEPARTMENT OF BIOCHEMISTRY AND MOLECULAR BIOLOGY UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA GAINESVILLE. FLORIDA