Molecular and Cellular Approaches to the Control of Proliferation and Differentiation focuses on molecular and cellular approaches used to control cell proliferation and differentiation. This book discusses the basic mechanisms involved in the regulation of cell growth, emphasizing the coupling of proliferation and the progressive expression of several specific cellular phenotypes. This text is organized into three sections encompassing 12 chapters and begins with an introduction to cell proliferation and how it is regulated by growth factors and nuclear protooncogenes in cell proliferation. The book then discusses mitosis and its investigation by means of the cell biological, genetic, biochemical, and immunological approaches, along with the model for mitotic regulation. The next chapters examine the manner in which cell structure is involved in the selective expression of genes associated with proliferation and differentiation and, how gene expression in response modulates both intracellular (nuclear matrix and cytoskeleton) and extracellular (extracellular matrix) architecture. The extent to which common signaling mechanisms and regulatory events are operative in the control of proliferation and differentiation is also addressed. The book concludes by analyzing the involvement of histone modifications in the condensation of mitotic chromosomes. This book is of interest to advanced undergraduate students, as well as to graduate students and researchers in genetics, cell biology, biological chemistry, microbiology, and immunology.

I Regulation of Cell Proliferation

1 Growth Factors: Their Role in the Control of Cell Proliferation

I. Growth Factors and Receptors

II. Signal Transduction

III. Growth-Related Gene Expression

IV. Concluding Remarks

2 Nuclear Protooncogenes and Growth Regulation

I. Introduction

II. Expression of Nuclear Protooncogenes during Proliferation

III. Properties of Nuclear Protooncogenes

IV. Functional Significance of Nuclear Protooncogene Expression during Cell Proliferation

V. Molecular Mechanisms of Proliferation Control by Nuclear Protoocogenes

VI. Regulation of Nuclear Protooncogene Expression

VII. Summary

3 The Control of Mitotic Division

I. Introduction

II. The Cell Biological Approach to the Study of Mitosis

III. The Genetic Approach

IV. The Biochemical Approach

V. The Immunological Approach

VI. The Current Model for Mitotic Regulation

4 Cell Cycle and Cell-Growth Control

I. Introduction: A Historical Overview of the Cell Cycle

II. The Prereplicative Phase of the Cell Cycle

III. G0-G1: Dividing versus Nondividing States

IV. Changes Associated with the G0-G1 Transition and Gx Progression

V. Nutrient-Related Control Points within G1

VI. Molecular Control Points within G1

VII. Modulation of Cell Growth by Modulation of Growth-Associated Gene Expression

VIII. Conclusion

5 Regulation of Gene Expression by Serum Growth Factors

I. Introduction

II. Growth Factor-Regulated Gene Expression and Growth Control

III. Signal-Transduction Pathways

IV. Transcriptional and Posttranscriptional Control

V. Proteins Encoded by Immediate-Early Genes

VI. Delayed-Early Gene Expression and Cell Cycle Progression

VII. Activation of Immediate-Early Genes by Other Signaling Agents

VIII. Summary and Conclusion

II Cellular, Biochemical, and Molecular Parameters of in vitro Model Systems in Which Modifications in Cell-Growth Control Are Functionally Related to the Onset of Differentiation

6 Gene Expression during Development of the Osteoblast Phenotype: An Integrated Relationship of Cell Growth to Differentiation

I. Introduction

II. The Growth-Differentiation Relationship

III. Conclusion

7 Growth and Differentiation of Myelomonocytic Cells

I. Introduction

II. Cell Lines as Models of Myelomonocytic Differentiation

III. Cytokines and Their Receptors

IV. Signal Transduction

V. Gene Activation

VI. Concluding Remarks

8 Erythroleukemia Cells

I. Overview of Murine Erythroleukemia Cell Differentiation

II. Effect of HMBA on Cell Cycle Progression and Globin Transcription

III. Agents Active as Inducers of Differentiation and Inhibitors of Differentiation

IV. Role of Proteins Affecting Cell Cycle Progression in the Induction of MELC Differentiation

V. Summary: Relationship of the Cell Cycle to Commitment to Terminal Erythroid Differentiation

9 Growth and Differentiation in Melanocytes

I. Introduction

II. Genetic Approaches to Studying Melanocyte Growth and Differentiation

III. Factors Reported to Modulate Melanocyte Growth and Differentiation in vitro

IV. Concluding Remarks

III Exploring Mechanisms of Control

10 Molecular Mechanisms That Mediate a Functional Relationship between Proliferation and Differentiation

I. Two Transition-Restriction Points during Development of the Osteoblast Phenotype Characterize the Proliferation-Differentiation Relationship

II. Phenotype Suppression: A Postulated Mechanism for Modulating the Relationship of Proliferation and Differentiation by Fos-Jun Interactions at AP-1 Sites in Steroid Responsive and Other Promoter Elements

III. Deregulation of the Relationship between Cell Growth and Tissue-Specific Gene Expression in Osteosarcoma Cells

IV. Conclusions

11 The Nuclear Matrix: Structure and Involvement in Gene Expression

I. Introduction

II. Early Approaches to Nuclear Matrix Research

III. Newer Technologies for Nuclear Matrix Analysis

IV. Morphology of the RNA-Containing Nuclear Matrix

V. The Core Filaments of the Nuclear Matrix

VI. RNA Association with the Nuclear Matrix

VII. Adenovirus Capsid Assembly and the Core Filaments of the Nuclear Matrix

VIII. Cell Type-Specific Proteins of the Nuclear Matrix

IX. Nuclear Cartography: Mapping Proteins on the Nuclear Matrix

X. The Nuclear Matrix and Regulation of Gene Expression

XI. Future Directions for Nuclear Matrix Research

12 Histone Modifications Associated with Mitotic Chromosome Condensation

I. Introduction

II. Chromatin Loops and the Metaphase Chromosome

III. Nucleosomes and the Chromatin Structure

IV. Histones and Their Posttranslational Modifications

V. Concluding Remarks

