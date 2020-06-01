Molecular Advancements in Tropical Diseases Drug Discovery
1st Edition
Description
Molecular Advancements in Tropical Diseases Drug Discovery presents in depth knowledge related to the detection of infection, epidemiology, drugs against the various tropical diseases, new target sites for the drug discovery and multidrug resistance issues using bioinformatics tools and approaches. The chapters were written by experts in the respective fields so that each disease is covered in a rational manner, providing a solid foundation to the existing facts with a lead to prospective research ideas.
Key Features
- Updates knowledge about tropical diseases with recent advancements in the field
- Presents an overview of new research covering detection, infection, epidemiology and risk factors of the most common tropical diseases using bioinformatics tools
- Discusses approaches for control and elimination through Mass Drug Administration as a core strategy used for the control and elimination of many tropical diseases
- Encompasses a detailed description of developments in drug discovery, new drugs and their molecular mechanism of action
Readership
Bioinformaticians, graduate students, researchers on tropical diseases. Pharmacologists, molecular scientists
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Amoebiasis
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Detection of Infection
1.3 Epidemiology and Risk Factors
1.4 Approaches to Control and Elimination through Mass Drug Administration
1.5 Next-generation vaccines, drugs, and diagnostics their molecular mechanism of action.
1.6 New pathways that can be suitable drug targets for disease intervention that remains uncovered.
1.7 Concluding Remarks
Chapter 2. Leishmaniasis
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Detection of Infection
2.3 Epidemiology and Risk Factors
2.4 Approaches to Control and Elimination through Mass Drug Administration
2.5 Next-generation vaccines, drugs, and diagnostics their molecular mechanism of action.
2.6 New pathways that can be suitable drug targets for disease intervention that remains uncovered.
2.7 Concluding Remarks
Chapter 3. Tuberculosis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Detection of Infection
3.3 Epidemiology and Risk Factors
3.4 Approaches to Control and Elimination through Mass Drug Administration
3.5 Next-generation vaccines, drugs, and diagnostics their molecular mechanism of action.
3.6 New pathways that can be suitable drug targets for disease intervention that remains uncovered.
3.7 Concluding Remarks
Chapter 4. Lymphatic filariasis
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Detection of Infection
4.3 Epidemiology and Risk Factors
4.4 Approaches to Control and Elimination through Mass Drug Administration
4.5 Next-generation vaccines, drugs, and diagnostics their molecular mechanism of action.
4.6 New pathways that can be suitable drug targets for disease intervention that remains uncovered.
4.7 Concluding Remarks
Chapter 5. Malaria
5.1Introduction
5.2 Detection of Infection
5.3 Epidemiology and Risk Factors
5.4 Approaches to Control and Elimination through Mass Drug Administration
5.5 Next-generation vaccines, drugs, and diagnostics their molecular mechanism of action.
5.6 New pathways that can be suitable drug targets for disease intervention that remains uncovered.
5.7 Concluding Remarks
Chapter 6. Sleeping Sickness
6.1Introduction
6.2 Detection of Infection
6.3 Epidemiology and Risk Factors
6.4 Approaches to Control and Elimination through Mass Drug Administration
6.5 Next-generation vaccines, drugs, and diagnostics their molecular mechanism of action.
6.6 New pathways that can be suitable drug targets for disease intervention that remains uncovered.
6.7 Concluding Remarks
Chapter 7. Leprosy
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Detection of Infection
7.3 Epidemiology and Risk Factors
7.4 Approaches to Control and Elimination through Mass Drug Administration
7.5 Next-generation vaccines, drugs, and diagnostics their molecular mechanism of action.
7.6 New pathways that can be suitable drug targets for disease intervention that remains uncovered.
7.7 Concluding Remarks
Details
- No. of pages:
- 150
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128212028
About the Editor
Gauri Misra
Dr. Gauri Misra, Assistant Professor at Amity University, Noida, India obtained her Ph.D from Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow and received prestigious Eli-Lilly Asia Outstanding Thesis Award (first prize) in 2009. Postdoctoral work at CHUL Research Centre, Quebec, Canada paved the way towards understanding the role of androgen receptor in the growth and proliferation of breast cancer cells using structural biology approaches. Salient awards includes the Young Scientist best scientific presentation award at International Conference “TBBR-18’’at BHU, Varanasi, India, 2018 and best oral presentation award at the “NSC-37,” at Jadavpur University, Kolkata in 2008. An outstanding performer with academic journey accloaded with gold medals and honors at various stages. Also, selected as visiting Scientist under the INSA bilateral exchange program to visit the ISPC at Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel, in 2014. She is serving as reviewer for various renowned international journals. Member of many prestigious scientific societies. She has also delivered invited talks at various prestigious platforms. Till date, she has authored 15 articles, 04 book chapters, successfully edited two books: First on Biophysics (sole editor), 2017 and other one on Omics with Springer Nature, 2018. She has been actively involved in both research and teaching with research interests lies in pathogen biology and cancer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Amity Institute of Biotechnology, Amity University, Noida, India
Vijay Srivastava
Dr. Vijay Kumar Srivastava is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Biotechnology at the Amity Institute of Biotechnology in Jaipur, India. Dr. Srivastava has extensive research experience in pathogen biology working across Leishmania donovani, Mycobacterium tuberculosis and Entamoeba histolytica. He did his postdoctoral studies at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Bhopal, India. He has published 22 research articles in journals of high repute, as well as two book chapters through Springer Nature and Elsevier. He has expertise in the field of Molecular Biology and Structural Biology with interdisciplinary expertise in Bioinformatics. Recently he has completed a DST-SERB project on Entamoeba histolytica as a PI/coordinator and was awarded an international travel grant from DST-India. His research primarily focuses on understanding the structure-function relationships of biologically significant soluble proteins.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Amity Institute of Biotechnology, Amity University, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India