Moisture transport impacts three key aspects of building performance: durability, health and comfort, and is therefore a critical part of building design. The interdependency of these factors, however, is often overlooked, with durability often alone in being considered in design processes. No existing resource considers these aspects of building design as important results of the same interaction - between moisture and building. Moisture and Buildings: Durability Issues, Health Implications and Strategies to Mitigate the Risks presents a new typology of resources, including principles and practices, around this idea; bringing together knowledge and solutions from these areas of building performance. The book explores and explains how moisture, material durability and the health of occupants are correlated, and how they influence the building design process at both micro- and macro- scales. The title provides a clear and comprehensive guide to the influence of moisture on buildings. It addresses the theory and principles of hygrothermal processes, the latest developments in research, the main impact evaluation methods, the tools available, and includes several detailed case studies on hygrothermal assessment. The title consists in three parts, corresponding to the three main aspects of moisture in building performance - durability, health and comfort - and considers the future of this critical area of building design.