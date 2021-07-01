Moisture and Buildings
1st Edition
Durability Issues, Health Implications and Strategies to Mitigate the Risks
Table of Contents
- Moisture and buildings: Interactions and correlations
2. Durability
3. Health
4. Comfort
5. What is next?
Description
Moisture transport impacts three key aspects of building performance: durability, health and comfort, and is therefore a critical part of building design. The interdependency of these factors, however, is often overlooked, with durability often alone in being considered in design processes. No existing resource considers these aspects of building design as important results of the same interaction - between moisture and building. Moisture and Buildings: Durability Issues, Health Implications and Strategies to Mitigate the Risks presents a new typology of resources, including principles and practices, around this idea; bringing together knowledge and solutions from these areas of building performance. The book explores and explains how moisture, material durability and the health of occupants are correlated, and how they influence the building design process at both micro- and macro- scales. The title provides a clear and comprehensive guide to the influence of moisture on buildings. It addresses the theory and principles of hygrothermal processes, the latest developments in research, the main impact evaluation methods, the tools available, and includes several detailed case studies on hygrothermal assessment. The title consists in three parts, corresponding to the three main aspects of moisture in building performance - durability, health and comfort - and considers the future of this critical area of building design.
Key Features
- Presents advanced knowledge on hygrothermal processes and their interaction with buildings
- Integrates the three key areas of moisture transport and its impact on buildings: Durability, human health, and comfort
- Considers the most useful computational tools for assessing moisture and building interactions
- Includes a section on the main European, American and Australian building codes
- Explains the risks of mould growth to human health, including growth models to assessment methods
Readership
Researchers in building physics, building simulations, and architectural science; Façade engineers, architectural technologists, architects, building engineers; Designers, including those specialized in energy efficiency and indoor comfort. Researchers interested in human health in relation to buildings; researchers with interest in mold growth in buildings; Policymakers relating to building regulations and codes; Public health specialists; Researchers in social scientific fields such as urban studies, cities, and behaviour
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st July 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128210970
About the Authors
Arianna Brambilla
Dr Arianna Brambilla is a building engineer and an architect in the Faculty of Architecture, Design and Planning at the University of Sydney, in Australia. She holds a PhD with honours in Building Physics and Systems from Politecnico di Milano (IT), Italy, done in conjunction with Aalborg University in Denmark. Her research interests focus on perceived and subjective thermal comfort in relation to objective environmental comfort, hygrothermal performance of building components and materials, low-carbon design strategies and thermal energy storage. Her experience includes six years of computational assessment of building performances and the study of the connections between different design aspects, such as energy efficiency and comfort.
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Architecture, Design and Planning, University of Sydney, Australia
Alberto Sangiorgio
Alberto Sangiorgio is a senior façade engineer with more than six years of professional experience in the field of façade design and technology. He has worked for several very well-known international architecture practices. His work is located at the boundary of architecture and engineering, where he looks for innovative solutions and to use new technologies in the façade design process.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Facade Engineer
