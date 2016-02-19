Moiré Fringes in Strain Analysis provides a comprehensive coverage of the measurement of strains in deformed bodies and engineering structures. The title details the methods and techniques in strain analysis using the moiré fringe phenomenon. The text first covers the general theory, and then proceeds to tackling the moiré patterns. Next the selection deals with the applications of line gratings to two-dimensional strain measurement. The text also talks about surface topology by moiré patterns, along with the applications of moiré methods to dynamic problems and curved surfaces. The ninth chapter discusses moiré extensometers, while the tenth chapter tackles the precision and influence of grating defects. The remaining chapters detail the technological information on reproduction techniques of gratings and the evaluation of moiré methods. The book will be of great use to students, practitioners, and researchers of materials engineering and pure and applied mathematics.

Table of Contents



Preface

Chapter 1. General Theory

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Nature of the Moiré Phenomenon

1.3. Mathematical Analysis of Moiré Fringes

Chapter 2. Moiré Patterns Formed by Line Gratings

2.1. Indicial Representation of Moiré Patterns

2.2. Measurement of the Components of Strain

2.3. Measurement of Large Strains

2.4. The Linear Differential Moiré Method

2.5. Direct Tracing of Isoentatics

2.6. The Angular Disparity Moiré Method

2.7. The Grid-analyzer Moiré Method

2.8. Fractional Moire Fringes by the Light Intensity-Displacement Law

2.9. Fractional Moiré Fringes by Isodensitracing

Chapter 3. Moiré Patterns Formed by Circular, Radial and Zone Gratings

3.1. Moiré Patterns Formed by the Superposition of Equispaced Concentric Circular Gratings

3.2. Moiré Patterns Formed by Combinations of Circular, Radial and Line Gratings

3.3. Moiré Patterns Formed by Radial Gratings

3.4. Moiré Patterns Formed by Zone Gratings and Equispaced Line Gratings

3.5. Determination of the Strain Components from Moiré Fringes

Chapter 4. Applications of Line Gratings to Two-dimensional Strain Measurement

4.1. The Equal-pitch Moiré Method Applied to Strain Distribution of a Necked Tensile Sheet Specimen

4.2. The Linear Differential Moiré Method Applied to the Study of Stress-strain Curves of Metals

Chapter 5. Moiré Patterns Formed by Remote Gratings

5.1. Transmitted Image Moiré Patterns of Slope Contours of the Sum of Principal Stresses

5.2. Multi-source Moiré Patterns of Slope Contours of the Sum of Principal Stresses

5.3. The Slit Source and Grating Moiré Method in Plane Stress Problems

5.4. Curvature Distributions Obtained by Frequency Modulated Amplitude Gratings

5.5. Moiré Patterns Formed by Inclined Gratings

Chapter 6. Surface Topology by Moiré Patterns

6.1. Isopachic Patterns by the Shadow Moiré Method

6.2. The Oblique Shadow Moiré Method for Measurement of Deflections in Plates

6.3. Ligtenberg's Photo-reflective Moiré Method for Recording Slopes

6.4. The Photo-reflective Moiré Method for the Evaluation of Principal Moment and Stress Directions

6.5. The Salet-Ikeda Moiré Method for the Determination of Partial Slopes in Flexed Plates

6.6. The Reflected Image Moiré Method for Recording Slope Contours in Flexed Plates

6.7. The Multi-source and the Slit Source and Grating Methods for Recording Slope Contours in Plates

Chapter 7. Applications of Moiré Methods to Dynamic Problems

7.1. The Moiré Methods Applied to Vibration Problems

7.1.1. The Dispersion Method of Parallel Light Beam

7.1.2. The Reflected Image Moiré Method

7.1.3. Ligtenberg's Photo-reflective Method Extended to Vibrations of Membranes

7.2. The Moiré Methods Applied to Transient Strain Distributions

7.3. The Linear Differential Moiré Method Applied to Shock Wave Propagation

Chapter 8. The Moiré Methods Applied to Curved Surfaces

8.1. The Oblique Shadow Moiré Method for the Study of Curved Surfaces

8.2. The Reflected Image Moiré Method for the Study of Slope Contours in Shells

8.3. Hologrammetry Used for Recording Partial Slopes of Plates and Shells

Chapter 9. Moiré Extensometers

9.1. Wiemer's Moiré Extensometer

9.2. Crisp's Moiré Goniometer

9.3. Moiré Extensometers Based on Angular Disparities

9.3.1. Linge's Moiré Extensometer

9.3.2. Diruy's Moiré Extensometer

9.3.3. Vafiadakis' Moiré Extensometer

Chapter 10. Precision and Influence of Grating Defects

10.1. Precision

10.2. Influence of Grating Defects on Moiré Fringes

10.2.1. Influence of a Lateral Deformation of the Gratings

10.2.2. Influence of a Non-coincidence of the Planes of Reference and Specimen Gratings

10.2.3. Influence of an Angular Displacement of the Reference Grating

10.2.4. Influence of Periodic Irregularities of Gratings

Chapter ll. Technological Information on Reproduction Techniques of Gratings

11.1. Production of Large Field Gratings

11.2. Reproduction of Gratings to Specimens

11.3. Photographic Equipment and Materials

Chapter 12. Evaluation of Moiré Methods

References

Author Index

Subject Index