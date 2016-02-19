Modulation by Covalent Modification, Volume 27
1st Edition
Thressa C. Stadtman
Earl R. Stadtman
I. Principles of Coordination and Amplification
1. Cyclic Cascade Systems in Metabolic Regulation
2. Sensitivity of Metabolic Fluxes to Covalent Control
3. The Coordinated Control of Metabolic Pathways by Broad-Specificity Protein Kinases and Phosphatases
II. Phosphorylation and Dephosphorylation
4. Regulation of Mammalian Pyruvate and Branched-Chain α-Keto Acid Dehydrogenase Complexes by Phosphorylation-Dephosphorylation
5. The Mechanism of Regulation of Smooth Muscle Myosin by Phosphorylation
6. Protein Phosphorylation and Translational Control in Reticulocytes: Activation of the Heme-Controlled Translational Inhibitor by Calcium Ions and Phospholipid
7. Insulin-Dependent Tyrosine Protein Kinase: Cellular Distribution and Copurification with the Insulin Receptor
8. Insulin-Stimulated Phosphorylation of Actin by Human Placental Insulin Receptor Preparations
9. Microtubule Cytoskeletal Proteins as Targets for Covalent Interconverting Enzymes
10. Regulation of cAMP-Dependent Protein Kinase in Cultured Cells
11. NMR Studies of the Mechanism of Action and Regulation of Protein Kinase
12. The Role of Protein Kinase in the Lens
13. Regulation of Yeast Fructose-1,6-Bisphosphatase by Phosphorylation-Dephosphorylation
14. The Role of Substrate Structure in Recognition and Regulation of Enzymatic Interconversion of Proteins
15. Subunit Structure and Regulation of Phosphorylase Phosphatase
16. Comparisons of the Changes of Sulfation and Phosphorylation in Malignancy
III. Adenylylation, Uridylylation, and ADP-Ribosylation
17. Adenylylation of Bacterial Glutamine Synthetase: Physiological Significance
18. The Role of Uridylyltransferase and PII in the Regulation of the Synthesis of Glutamine Synthetase in Escherichia coli
19. The Role of Adenylyltransferase and Uridylyltransferase in the Regulation of Glutamine Synthetase in Escherichia coli
20. In Situ Regulation Studies of Escherichia coli Glutamine Synthetase
21. Altered Regulation of Adenylate Cyclase After Toxin-Catalyzed ADP-Ribosylation
22. 3-Deoxy-D-Glycero-Pentos-2-ulose, A Novel Pentose Derived from Poly(ADP-Ribosyl) Histones
IV. Proteolysis
23. cAMP-Triggered Proteolysis of cAMP-Dependent Protein Kinase in Brush Border Membranes
24. Posttranslational Processing of the Insulin Proreceptor
25. Regulation of Mammalian Cytosolic Ca2+-Requiring Neutral Proteinases
26. Covalent Modification of Proteins by Mixed Function Oxidation
27. Modification of Yeast Fructose-1,6-Bisphosphatase
28. Production and Utilization of Reactive Oxidants by Neutrophils
29. Inactivation of Enzymes by Activated Human Neutrophils
30. Molecular Basis of Intracellular Regulation of Thiol Proteinase Inhibitors
31. Structural and Enzymatic Properties of Escherichia coli Glutamine Synthetase Subjected to Limited Proteolysis
32. Involvement of the Stringent Response in Regulation of Protein Degradation in Bacillus subtilis
33. Regulation of Mitochondrial Protein Concentration: A Plausible Model Which May Permit Assessing Protein Turnover
V. Role of Signaling Metabolites
34. Fructose 2,6-Bisphosphate Versus Cyclic AMP in the Liver and in Lower Eukaryotic Cells
35. Fructose 2,6-Bisphosphate and Enzymatic Activities for Its Metabolism in Ascites Tumor
36. The Calmodulin Regulatory System
37. Mode of Calcium Activation of Calmodulin-Regulated Enzymes
38. Mechanism of Enzyme Regulation by Calmodulin and Ca2+
39. Functional and Regulatory Importance of Calcium-Mediated Hydrophobic Regions of Calmodulin, Protein Kinase C, and Other Calcium-Binding Proteins
VI. Selenium in Cellular Metabolism
40. The Glutathione Peroxidase Reaction: Molecular Basis of the Antioxidant Function of Selenium in Mammals
41. Selenomethionine-Containing Thiolase and 3-Hydroxybutyryl-CoA Dehydrogenase from Clostridium kluyveri
42. Selenocysteine Metabolism in Mammals
43. Selenium-Containing Transfer RNAs
44. Selenium-Containing tRNA of a Higher Plant
Current Topics in Cellular Regulation: Volume 27, Modulation by Covalent Modification is a compendium of papers dealing with the coordination, function, or control of cellular metabolism, particularly on modulation by covalent modification. One paper reviews the cyclic cascade model in metabolic regulation that shows the model's applicability to all covalent interconvertible enzyme systems, such as those modified by phosphorylation, ADP-ribosylation, carboxymethylation, acetylation, and sulfation. Another paper discusses the hypothesis that smooth muscle contraction is regulated by a calcium-dependent phosphorylation of the myosin molecule. Studies made by Sellers and Pato suggest that a phosphatase isolated from turkey gizzard muscle (known as smooth muscle phosphatase IV) can be related to an in vivo myosin phosphatase as the phosphatase IV binds well to both myosin and thiophosphorylated myosin. Other papers describe in situ regulation studies of Excherichia coli glutamine synthethase, the posttranslational processing of the insulin proreceptor, and selenium in cellular metabolism. The compendium is suitable for biochemists, microbiologists, and academicians whose works involve research in cell biology.
