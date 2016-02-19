Modulation by Covalent Modification, Volume 27

Table of Contents



Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Thressa C. Stadtman

Earl R. Stadtman

I. Principles of Coordination and Amplification

1. Cyclic Cascade Systems in Metabolic Regulation

2. Sensitivity of Metabolic Fluxes to Covalent Control

3. The Coordinated Control of Metabolic Pathways by Broad-Specificity Protein Kinases and Phosphatases

II. Phosphorylation and Dephosphorylation

4. Regulation of Mammalian Pyruvate and Branched-Chain α-Keto Acid Dehydrogenase Complexes by Phosphorylation-Dephosphorylation

5. The Mechanism of Regulation of Smooth Muscle Myosin by Phosphorylation

6. Protein Phosphorylation and Translational Control in Reticulocytes: Activation of the Heme-Controlled Translational Inhibitor by Calcium Ions and Phospholipid

7. Insulin-Dependent Tyrosine Protein Kinase: Cellular Distribution and Copurification with the Insulin Receptor

8. Insulin-Stimulated Phosphorylation of Actin by Human Placental Insulin Receptor Preparations

9. Microtubule Cytoskeletal Proteins as Targets for Covalent Interconverting Enzymes

10. Regulation of cAMP-Dependent Protein Kinase in Cultured Cells

11. NMR Studies of the Mechanism of Action and Regulation of Protein Kinase

12. The Role of Protein Kinase in the Lens

13. Regulation of Yeast Fructose-1,6-Bisphosphatase by Phosphorylation-Dephosphorylation

14. The Role of Substrate Structure in Recognition and Regulation of Enzymatic Interconversion of Proteins

15. Subunit Structure and Regulation of Phosphorylase Phosphatase

16. Comparisons of the Changes of Sulfation and Phosphorylation in Malignancy

III. Adenylylation, Uridylylation, and ADP-Ribosylation

17. Adenylylation of Bacterial Glutamine Synthetase: Physiological Significance

18. The Role of Uridylyltransferase and PII in the Regulation of the Synthesis of Glutamine Synthetase in Escherichia coli

19. The Role of Adenylyltransferase and Uridylyltransferase in the Regulation of Glutamine Synthetase in Escherichia coli

20. In Situ Regulation Studies of Escherichia coli Glutamine Synthetase

21. Altered Regulation of Adenylate Cyclase After Toxin-Catalyzed ADP-Ribosylation

22. 3-Deoxy-D-Glycero-Pentos-2-ulose, A Novel Pentose Derived from Poly(ADP-Ribosyl) Histones

IV. Proteolysis

23. cAMP-Triggered Proteolysis of cAMP-Dependent Protein Kinase in Brush Border Membranes

24. Posttranslational Processing of the Insulin Proreceptor

25. Regulation of Mammalian Cytosolic Ca2+-Requiring Neutral Proteinases

26. Covalent Modification of Proteins by Mixed Function Oxidation

27. Modification of Yeast Fructose-1,6-Bisphosphatase

28. Production and Utilization of Reactive Oxidants by Neutrophils

29. Inactivation of Enzymes by Activated Human Neutrophils

30. Molecular Basis of Intracellular Regulation of Thiol Proteinase Inhibitors

31. Structural and Enzymatic Properties of Escherichia coli Glutamine Synthetase Subjected to Limited Proteolysis

32. Involvement of the Stringent Response in Regulation of Protein Degradation in Bacillus subtilis

33. Regulation of Mitochondrial Protein Concentration: A Plausible Model Which May Permit Assessing Protein Turnover

V. Role of Signaling Metabolites

34. Fructose 2,6-Bisphosphate Versus Cyclic AMP in the Liver and in Lower Eukaryotic Cells

35. Fructose 2,6-Bisphosphate and Enzymatic Activities for Its Metabolism in Ascites Tumor

36. The Calmodulin Regulatory System

37. Mode of Calcium Activation of Calmodulin-Regulated Enzymes

38. Mechanism of Enzyme Regulation by Calmodulin and Ca2+

39. Functional and Regulatory Importance of Calcium-Mediated Hydrophobic Regions of Calmodulin, Protein Kinase C, and Other Calcium-Binding Proteins

VI. Selenium in Cellular Metabolism

40. The Glutathione Peroxidase Reaction: Molecular Basis of the Antioxidant Function of Selenium in Mammals

41. Selenomethionine-Containing Thiolase and 3-Hydroxybutyryl-CoA Dehydrogenase from Clostridium kluyveri

42. Selenocysteine Metabolism in Mammals

43. Selenium-Containing Transfer RNAs

44. Selenium-Containing tRNA of a Higher Plant

