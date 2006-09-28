Introduction - Modifying lipids – why and how? Part 1 Understanding food lipid structure and composition: Vegetable sources of lipids; Lipids from land animals; Fish oils and lipids from marine sources; Lipids from microbial sources; Methods of analysis to determine the quality of oils; Selected topics in the chemistry and biochemistry of lipids; Structure and properties of fat crystal networks. Part 2 Modifying lipids for use in food: Hydrogenation of lipids for use in food; Fractionation of lipids for use in food; Chemical and enzymatic interesterification of lipids for use in food; Plant breeding to change lipid composition for use in food; Modifying fats of animal origin for use in food; PUFA production from marine sources for use in food; Production, separation and modification of phospholipids for use in food. Part 3 Applications of modified lipids in food: Trans-free fats for use in food; Reduced and zero calorie lipids in food; Filled and artificial dairy products and altered milk fats; Chocolate and confectionary fats; Developments in frying oils; Speciality oils and their applications in food; Applications and safety of microbial oils in food; Use of marine PUFA concentrates.