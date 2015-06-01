Modifying Food Texture
1st Edition
Volume 2: Sensory Analysis, Consumer Requirements and Preferences
Description
Modifying Food Texture, Volume 2: Sensory Analysis, Consumer Requirements and Preferences explores texture as an important aspect of consumer food acceptance and preference, specifically addressing the food textural needs of infants, the elderly, and dysphagia patients.
This volume covers the sensory analysis of texture-modified foods, taking an in-depth look at the product development needs of consumers and exploring the sensory analysis of food texture and the development of texture-modified foods.
Key Features
- Explores texture as an important aspect of consumer food acceptance and preference
- Addresses the food textural needs of special groups, including infants, the elderly, and dysphagia patients
- Takes an in-depth look at the product development needs of consumers, exploring the sensory analysis of food texture
Readership
R&D managers in the food industry, particularly those concentrating on niche consumer products and food formulation; hospital dietitians; postgraduate students and academics with a research interest in the area
Table of Contents
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition
- Preface
- Part One: Sensory analysis and consumer preference of food texture
- 1: Vocabularies and terminologies of food texture description and characterisation
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Early frameworks for developing texture lexicon
- 1.3 Classification of texture terms
- 1.4 Comparison of texture vocabularies and translation of terms among different languages
- 1.5 Future trends
- 1.6 Conclusions
- 1.7 Sources of further information and advice
- 2: Changes in sensory perception during aging
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Anatomy and physiology: changes with aging
- 2.3 Sensory perceptions: effects of age-related changes in anatomy and physiology
- 2.4 Physiological changes and food avoidance
- 2.5 Physiological changes and food liking and consumption
- 2.6 Future trends
- 2.7 Sources of further information and advice
- 3: Statistical methods and tools for analysing sensory food texture
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction to sensory analysis methods
- 3.2 Statistical methods for analysing sensory data
- 3.3 Attribute difference tests
- 3.4 Sensory rank tests
- 3.5 Preference and acceptability tests
- 3.6 Descriptive analysis
- Appendix R basics
- 4: Instrumental characterisation of textural properties of solid and semi-solid food
- Abstract
- 4.1 Solidity in the context of time
- 4.2 Consideration of testing machines
- 4.3 Classification of test methods
- 4.4 Scientifically rigorous test methods
- 4.5 Empirical tests
- 4.6 Future trends
- 4.7 Sources of further information and advice
- 5: Instrumental characterisation of textural properties of fluid food
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Relation between textural and sensory properties
- 5.3 Physical properties
- 5.4 Measurement techniques
- 5.5 Mouthfeel: relating sensory attributes to physical parameters of food
- 5.6 Pivotal studies on complex sensory attributes
- 5.7 Modifying food: using ingredient interaction to control sensory perception
- 5.8 Future challenges
- Part Two: Modifying texture for specific consumer groups
- 6: Texture-modified meals for hospital patients
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Needs and demands of hospitalised patients with dysphagia
- 6.3 Eating risks and hazards of dysphagia patients
- 6.4 Criteria of food supply to dysphagia patients
- 6.5 Texture classifications of diets for dysphagia patients
- 6.6 International variation in food terminology of dysphagia diets
- 6.7 Conclusions
- 6.8 Further supporting information
- 6.9 Sources of further information and advice
- 7: Texture modification of food for elderly people
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Ageing in different perspectives
- 7.3 Food and ageing in a broader perspective
- 7.4 Food solutions
- 7.5 Conclusions
- 7.6 Short commentary on future trends
- 8: Modifying the texture of foods for infants and young children
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Oral development in infants and young children
- 8.3 The mutual relationships between development of oral physiology, exposure to food textures and acceptance of foods with different textures in infants and young children
- 8.4 Modification of food texture for infants and children: Need and practices
- 8.5 Conclusions
- 8.6 Future trends
- 8.7 Sources of further information and advice
- 9: Legislation and practices for texture-modified food for institutional food
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Regulations and guidance
- 9.3 Awareness and pressures
- 9.4 Conclusions
- 9.5 Future trends
- 9.6 Support and information
- 9.7 Glossary of worldwide terms used in food service
- 10: Texture design of ‘free-from’ foods—The case of gluten-free
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 ‘Free-from’ food: definition and classification
- 10.3 Choice of alternative ingredients
- 10.4 Methods of texture design of ‘gluten-free’ food
- 10.5 World market investigation
- 10.6 Future direction
- 10.7 Conclusions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 1st June 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782423522
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782423348
About the Editor
Jianshe Chen
Dr. Jianshe Chen is a senior lecturer and associate professor in Food Science at the University of Leeds, UK. He is fellow of the Institute of Food Science & Technology (IFST), serving the committee of IFST North England Branch, and the Royal Society of Chemistry Food Group committee. He is editor of the Journal of Texture Studies and a member of editorial board of Food Digestion. He is also a visiting professor to Tianjin University of Science and Technology (China) and China Jiliang University. Prior to his job in Leeds, he had worked as a research scientist in National Starch and Chemical, post-doctoral research fellow in the University of Leeds and the University of Hull (UK), and a lecturer in Zhejiang Gongshang University (China).
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Leeds, UK
Andrew Rosenthal
Andrew Rosenthal started at Coventry University in August 2013 after nearly 25 years at Oxford Brookes University. He is a Food Scientist with research interests in the functional properties of food components and how they contribute to food texture. To this end he has worked on rheological, surface and thermal properties of food materials along with an interest in their sensory properties. As an educationalist he has undertaken pedagogic research arising from a passion for e-learning and the teaching of transferable skills to science undergraduates. Following a HEFCE teaching assessment, Andrew gained FDTL funding to develop what was recognised as good practice in the creation of a Food Video Library – the footage (now on DVD) is available on request for the teaching of food processing operations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Coventry University, UK