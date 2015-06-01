Modifying Food Texture
1st Edition
Novel Ingredients and Processing Techniques
Table of Contents
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition
- Preface
- Part One: Food texture: an overview
- 1: Food texture and structure
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Mapping food structure
- 1.3 Textural changes during preparation
- 1.4 Structure of specific texture-modified food
- 1.5 Texture properties of different types of food
- 1.6 Sensation and appreciation of food texture
- 1.7 Conclusions
- Part Two: Novel use of food ingredients for food texture modification
- 2: Emulsifiers as food texture modifiers
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Types of emulsifiers
- 2.3 Interfacial properties of emulsifiers
- 2.4 Interaction between surfactants and biopolymers
- 2.5 Mouthfeel characteristics of emulsifiers
- 3: Proteins as texture modifiers
- Abstract
- 3.1 Proteins as modifiers of the mechanical properties of foods
- 3.2 Mechanistic aspects of textural modification by proteins
- 3.3 Texture-modifying proteins
- 3.4 Challenges and perspectives
- 4: Enzymatic modification of dairy product texture
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 The texture of dairy products
- 4.3 Role of indigenous milk enzymes
- 4.4 Enzymes in cheese
- 4.5 Enzymatic cross-linking of proteins
- 4.6 Structural modification of fermented milk gels by enzymatic cross-linking
- 4.7 Structural modification of cheese by enzymatic cross-linking
- 4.8 Application of other enzymatic strategies
- 4.9 A perspective on potential future trends
- 4.10 Sources of further information and advice
- 5: Oils and fats in texture modification
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 The role of fat in food systems
- 5.3 Fat replacement necessity
- 5.4 Application of fat replacers
- 5.5 Evaluation food texture fattiness
- 5.6 Novel techniques in texture recovery of low-fat food systems
- 5.7 Conclusion
- Part Three: Novel processing techniques for food texture modification
- 6: Improved thermal processing for food texture modification
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Mechanisms of texture modifications during thermal processing
- 6.3 Methods to modify food texture
- 6.4 Conclusions
- 6.5 Future trends
- 6.6 Sources of further information and advice
- 7: Structure and texture development of food-emulsion products
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Effect of emulsion properties on structural and textural properties
- 7.3 Novel structured emulsions
- 7.4 Food structure and textural properties assessment
- 7.5 Summary
- 7.6 Future trends
- 7.7 Sources of further information and advice
- 8: Controlled phase separation for texture modification
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Thermodynamics of (bio)polymer solutions
- 8.3 Susceptibility of biopolymer solutions to demixing
- 8.4 Effect of temperature change on biopolymer solutions
- 8.5 Effect of pH change on biopolymer solutions
- 8.6 Effect of addition of particles on biopolymer phase separation and rheology
- 8.7 Factors influencing the physical properties of the phase-separated gels
- 8.8 Conclusions
- 8.9 Sources of further information and advice
- 9: The effect of filler particles on the texture of food gels
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Food gels—types of biopolymers
- 9.3 Mechanical properties of food gels
- 9.4 Particulate-filled gels and emulsion gels
- 9.5 Gelatin-based emulsion gels
- 9.6 Future trends
- 9.7 Sources of further information and advice
- Part Four: Modifying the texture of specific food commodities
- 10: Texture of breakfast cereals and extruded products
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Type and composition of major grains used in extruded cereals
- 10.3 Physicochemical modifications of starch and proteins during cereal extrusion
- 10.4 Extrusion technologies applied to cereal texturization
- 10.5 Future trends
- 10.6 Sources of further information and advice
- 11: Texture modification of soy-based products
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Soy-based products and compositions in soybeans
- 11.3 Texture and viscosity of soymilk
- 11.4 Texture of tofu
- 11.5 Fermented soy-based flavorings
- 11.6 Future trends
- Index
Description
Modifying Food Texture, Volume 1: Novel Ingredients and Processing Techniques discusses texture as an important aspect of consumer food acceptance and preference, and the fact that specific consumer groups, including infants, the elderly, and dysphagia patients require texture-modified foods.
Topics covered include ingredients and processing techniques used in texture modification of foods, an overview of food texture issues, the novel use of processing techniques for texture modification, and the uses of food ingredients in texture-modified foods.
Key Features
- Discusses texture as an important aspect of consumer food acceptance and preference
- Presents findings and tactics that address the special needs of infants, the elderly, and dysphagia patients
- Topics covered include ingredients and processing techniques used in texture modification of foods, along with an overview of food texture issues, amongst others
Readership
R&D managers in the food industry, particularly those concentrating on niche consumer products and food formulation; hospital dietitians; postgraduate students and academics with a research interest in the area.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 1st June 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782423515
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782423331
About the Editors
Jianshe Chen Editor
Dr. Jianshe Chen is a senior lecturer and associate professor in Food Science at the University of Leeds, UK. He is fellow of the Institute of Food Science & Technology (IFST), serving the committee of IFST North England Branch, and the Royal Society of Chemistry Food Group committee. He is editor of the Journal of Texture Studies and a member of editorial board of Food Digestion. He is also a visiting professor to Tianjin University of Science and Technology (China) and China Jiliang University. Prior to his job in Leeds, he had worked as a research scientist in National Starch and Chemical, post-doctoral research fellow in the University of Leeds and the University of Hull (UK), and a lecturer in Zhejiang Gongshang University (China).
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Leeds, UK
Andrew Rosenthal Editor
Andrew Rosenthal started at Coventry University in August 2013 after nearly 25 years at Oxford Brookes University. He is a Food Scientist with research interests in the functional properties of food components and how they contribute to food texture. To this end he has worked on rheological, surface and thermal properties of food materials along with an interest in their sensory properties. As an educationalist he has undertaken pedagogic research arising from a passion for e-learning and the teaching of transferable skills to science undergraduates. Following a HEFCE teaching assessment, Andrew gained FDTL funding to develop what was recognised as good practice in the creation of a Food Video Library – the footage (now on DVD) is available on request for the teaching of food processing operations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Coventry University, UK