Modified Clay and Zeolite Nanocomposite Materials
1st Edition
Environmental and Pharmaceutical Applications
Table of Contents
Preface
Mariano Mercurio, Binoy Sarkar and Alessio Langella
1. Systematics, crystal structures and occurrences of zeolite
G. Diego Gatta and Paolo Lotti
2. Zeolites as potential drug carriers
Danina Krajišnik, Aleksandra Daković, Jela Milić and Marija Marković
3. Surface modification of zeolites for environmental applications
Bruno de Gennaro
4. Natural zeolite - Alternative adsorbent in polishing or post-treatment of waters
Eva Chmielewská
5. Modified clay minerals for environmental applications
Binoy Sarkar, Ruhaida Rusmin, Uzochukwu C. Ugochukwu, Raj Mukhopadhyay and K. M. Manjaiah
6. Clay minerals in drug delivery systems
Fátima García-Villén, Esperanza Carazo, Ana Borrego-Sánchez, Rita Sánchez-Espejo, Pilar Cerezo, César Viseras and Carola Aguzzi
7. Clay minerals for pharmaceutical waste water treatment
Po-Hsiang Chang, Binoy Sarkar, Wei-Teh Jiang and Zhaohui Li
8. Recent advances in layered clays-intercalated polymer nanohybrids: Synthesis strategies, properties and their applications
Kakarla Raghava Reddya, Ch. Venkata Reddy, B. Babu, K. Ravindranadh, S. Naveen and A. V. Raghu
9. Characteristics of clay minerals relevant to bioremediation of environmental contaminated systems
Uzochukwu C. Ugochukwu
10. Clay minerals and zeolites for radioactive waste immobilization and containment: a concise overview
Panagiotis Misaelides
11. Energy storage materials from clay minerals and zeolite-like structures
Antonio Gil and Miguel A. Vicente
12. Zeolites and modified clays in environmentally sustainable building materials
Chiara Molinari, Chiara Zanelli and Michele Dondi
13. Clay minerals and zeolites for environmentally sustainable agriculture
KM Manjaiah, Raj Mukhopadhyay, Ranjan Paul, S.C.Datta, P. Kumararaja and Binoy Sarkar
Description
Modified Clay and Zeolite Nanocomposite Materials: Environmental and Pharmaceutical Applications retraces the most important knowledge gaps that the scientific community is facing, including a drawback of real-world applications. This valuable resource explores the novel applications of this group of nanomaterials that can be suitably surface-modified to obtain properties that can be applied in environmental and pharmaceutical fields. For example, modification with surfactants has given new motivation to the study of these materials by producing an inversion in the ion exchange behavior from cationic to anionic. This strategy has paved the way for new uses highlighted in this timely resource.
Key Features
- Explores the combination of both minerals (clay and zeolite) together, with their application in two broad areas of emerging research
- Explains better utilization and applications for modified clay and zeolite through detailed comparative studies
- Consolidates information on the modification and tuning of clay and zeolite materials for novelty applications
- Helps users in the selection of materials, surface features, and other functionalization for diverse applications
Readership
Academic researchers, PhD students, and industrial professionals working in chemical and materials engineering, especially nanocomposite materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 6th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128146187
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128146170
About the Editors
Mariano Mercurio Editor
Mariano Mercurio is currently an assistant professor in the Department of Sciences and Technology, at the University of Sannio, Italy. He graduated in geological sciences in 2004 from the Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II, Italy. He received his PhD in Earth and Life Sciences from the University of Sannio in 2010. His research principally focuses on the study of georesources of the Campania Region (natural zeolites and clayey minerals) and geomaterials of archeological and historical importance utilized in the built environment. He is an active reviewer for several international scientific journals including the Journal of Food Engineering (Elsevier), Periodico di Mineralogia (Edizioni Nuova Cultural), the Journal of Hazardous Materials (Elsevier), Powder Technology (Elsevier) and Processing and Application of Ceramics (PAC) and is an active member of numerous professional and scientific associations, such as the Ordine dei geologi della regione Campania (OGC); Società Italiana di Mineralogia e Petrologia (SIMP); International Natural Zeolite Association (INZA);Società Italiana della Scienza del Suolo (SISS); .Associazione Italiana per lo Studio delle Argille (AISA) Italian Society for the Study of Clays and Gruppo nazionale informale GABeC (Georisorse, Ambiente, Beni Culturali).
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Sciences and Technology, University of Sannio, Italy
Binoy Sarkar Editor
Binoy Sarkar is an early-career researcher based at the Future Industries Institute, University of South Australia. He received his PhD in Environmental remediation from the University of South Australia in 2011. He has over nine years’ experience in water treatment research underpinning principles of applied clay mineralogy, environmental nanotechnology, chemistry and microbiology. He is currently the technical editor for the International Journal of Agriculture, Environment and Biotechnology (New Delhi Publishers) and has been the Managing Guest Editor for two special issues in Applied Clay Science (Elsevier) on ‘Clay-based EnvRemTech and in Environmental Technology and Innovation (Elsevier) on ‘Innovation in clay and nanomaterial-based environmental remediation’. He is a reviewer for several international journals and an active member of numerous professional associations and societies including: the Clay Minerals Society of America; the Australasian Soil and Plant Analysis Council; the Australian Nanotechnology Network; and the Australian Clay Minerals Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, Future Industries Institute, University of South Australia, Australia
Alessio Langella Editor
Alessio Langella is currently a full professor in the Department of Sciences and Technology, University of Sannio, Italy. His research interests include: Mineralogical characterization of microporous materials with specific reference to zeolitebearing tuffs (phillipsite, chabazite and clinoptilolite); Technological characterization of zeolitized materials; application of natural zeolites; Laboratory simulation of zeolitization processes; the Study of the decay processes affecting stone materials used in the historical architecture, and Archaeometric studies on potteries aimed at recognizing ancient techniques, raw material supplying areas for the production of manufacts of archeological relevance. He is a member of the Advosry Board of the Italian Journal of Geosciences and an active reviewer for most of the major international journals on Earth Sciences and Cultural Heritage.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Sciences and Technology, University of Sannio, Italy