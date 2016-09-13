Modification of Polymer Properties
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- About the Editors
- Preface
- 1. Introduction: Modifiable Characteristics and Applications
- Abstract
- 1.1 Development of Polymers
- 1.2 Bonding in Polymers
- 1.3 Classifications of Polymers With Respect to Origin, Structure, and Applications
- 1.4 Morphology
- 1.5 Molecular Weight and Molecular Weight Distribution
- 1.6 Recycling and Degradation of Polymers
- 1.7 Structure–Properties Relationship in Polymers
- 1.8 Estimation of Polymer Properties
- 1.9 How to Select a Polymer
- References
- 2. Filled Polymer Composites
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Type of Composites and Their Properties
- 2.3 Filler Effects in Polymer Properties, Applications, and Market
- 2.4 Filler Surface Modification
- 2.5 Properties and Applications of the Main Fillers
- 2.6 Adhesion and Surface Modification
- 2.7 Matrix/Filler Interface and Interactions
- 2.8 Rheology of Filled Polymers
- 2.9 Manufacturing of Filled Polymers
- References
- 3. Nanofillers in Polymers
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Types of Nanoparticles
- 3.3 Processing of Nanostructured Polymers and Composites
- 3.4 Evaluation Techniques of Nanoparticles Dispersion
- 3.5 Effect of Nanofillers on the Properties of Polymer Composites
- 3.6 Conclusions
- References
- 4. Additives in Polymers
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Protective Additives
- 4.3 Plasticizers
- 4.4 Impact Modifiers
- 4.5 Compatibilizers
- 4.6 Dyes and Pigments
- 4.7 Bio-Based Additives and Formulations
- References
- 5. Surface Modification of Polymers: Chemical, Physical, and Biological Routes
- Abstract
- Recent Trends in the Surface Modification of Polymers
- 5.1 Chemical Methods
- 5.2 Bulk Surface Modification
- 5.3 Physical Methods
- 5.4 Biological Routes
- 5.5 Examples of Applications
- References
- 6. Smart Polymers
- Abstract
- 6.1 Smart Materials: Polymers and Nanocomposites
- 6.2 Stimuli Responsive Materials in Smart Packaging
- 6.3 Mechanisms of Shape Memory
- 6.4 Mechanisms of Self-Healing
- 6.5 Mechanisms of Hydrogel
- 6.6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- 7. Blends and Alloys
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Fundamental Principles and Types of Polymer Blends
- 7.3 Phase Morphology of Polymer Blends
- 7.4 Phase Behavior and Properties of Polymer Blend Systems
- 7.5 Design and Applications of Polymer Blends
- 7.6 Concluding Remarks
- Nomenclature
- References
- 8. Gradients in Homopolymers, Blends, and Copolymers
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Gradients in Homopolymers and Composites
- 8.3 Gradients in Blends
- 8.4 Compatibility and Phase Separation in MPS
- 8.5 Gradient Copolymers
- 8.6 Summary
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Index
Description
Modification of Polymer Properties provides, for the first time, in one title, the latest information on gradient IPNs and gradient copolymers. The book covers the broad range of polymer modification routes in a fresh, current view representing a timely addition to the technical literature of this important area. Historically, blends, copolymers, or filled polymers have been developed to meet specific properties, or to optimize the cost/properties relationship.
Using the gradient structure approach with conventional radical polymerization, it has been shown that it is possible to optimize properties if appropriate gradients in the composition of copolymer chains are obtained. An overview of the gradient structure approach for designing polymers has not appeared in the recent literature and this title covers the different methods used to modify properties, offering the whole range of ways to modify polymers in just one volume and making this an attractive option for a wide audience of practitioners.
The approach for each chapter is to explain the fundamental principles of preparation, cover properties modification, describe future research and applications as examples of materials that may be prepared for specific applications, or that are already in use, in present day applications. The book is for readers that have a basic background in polymer science, as well as those interested in the different ways to combine or modify polymer properties.
Key Features
- Provides an integrated view on how to modify polymer properties
- Presents the entire panorama of polymer properties modification in one reference, covering the essential information in each topic
- Includes the optimization of properties using gradients in polymers composition or structure
Readership
For industries: Mainly Plastics, Rubbers, Paints and Coats. Polymer and Chemical Engineering Research or Production. Post Doc and Graduate students researching polymer science and engineering
About the Editors
Carlos Federico Jasso-Gastinel Editor
Research Professor, Science and Technology of Polymers, University Of Guadalajara
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, Science and Technology of Polymers, University Of Guadalajara, Mexico
José M. Kenny Editor
Professor of Materials Science and Technology at the University of Perugia and Director of the European Centre for Nanostructured Polymers. Authored more than 480 scientific publications (h=48) on the processing of polymers, composites, and nanocomposite materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Perugia, Italy