Modification of Polymer Properties provides, for the first time, in one title, the latest information on gradient IPNs and gradient copolymers. The book covers the broad range of polymer modification routes in a fresh, current view representing a timely addition to the technical literature of this important area. Historically, blends, copolymers, or filled polymers have been developed to meet specific properties, or to optimize the cost/properties relationship.

Using the gradient structure approach with conventional radical polymerization, it has been shown that it is possible to optimize properties if appropriate gradients in the composition of copolymer chains are obtained. An overview of the gradient structure approach for designing polymers has not appeared in the recent literature and this title covers the different methods used to modify properties, offering the whole range of ways to modify polymers in just one volume and making this an attractive option for a wide audience of practitioners.

The approach for each chapter is to explain the fundamental principles of preparation, cover properties modification, describe future research and applications as examples of materials that may be prepared for specific applications, or that are already in use, in present day applications. The book is for readers that have a basic background in polymer science, as well as those interested in the different ways to combine or modify polymer properties.