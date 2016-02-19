Modern TTL Circuits Manual - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750620925, 9781483105185

Modern TTL Circuits Manual

1st Edition

Authors: R. M. Marston
eBook ISBN: 9781483105185
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 26th September 1994
Page Count: 228
Description

Modern TTL Circuits Manual provides an introduction to the basic principles of Transistor–Transistor Logic (TTL). This book outlines the major features of the 74 series of integrated circuits (ICs) and introduces the various sub-groups of the TTL family.

Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the basics of digital ICs. This text then examines the symbology and mathematics of digital logic. Other chapters consider a variety of topics, including waveform generator circuitry, clocked flip-flop and counter circuits, special counter/dividers, registers, data latches, comparators, and code converters. This book discusses as well the most basic elements used in digital electronics. The final chapter deals with specialized types of IC, including decoders, multiplexers, demultiplexers, full-adders, addressable latches, rate multipliers, bus transceivers, and priority encoders.

This book is a valuable resource for design engineers, technicians, and experimenters. Students of electronics will also find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

1 TTL Principles and Families

2 TTL Buffer, Gate and Logic Circuits

3 TTL Waveform Generator Circuits

4 Clocked Flip-Flops and Counters

5 Special Counter/Dividers

6 Latches, Registers, Comparators and Converters

7 Special Purpose ICs and Circuits

Index

About the Author

R. M. Marston

