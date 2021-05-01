Modern Sample Preparation for Chromatography
2nd Edition
Description
Modern Sample Preparation for Chromatography, Second Edition explains the principles of sample preparation for chromatographic analysis. A variety of procedures are applied to make real-world samples amenable for chromatographic analysis and to improve results. This book's authors discuss each procedure’s advantages, disadvantages and their applicability to different types of samples, along with their fit for different types of chromatographic analysis. The book contains numerous literature references and examples of sample preparation for different matrices and new sections on green approaches in sample preparation, progress in automation of sample preparation, non-conventional solvents for LLE (ionic liquids, deep eutectic mixtures, and others), and more.
Key Features
- Systematically presents numerous techniques applied for sample preparation for chromatographic analysis
- Provides an up-to-date source of information regarding the progress made in sample preparation for chromatography
- Describes examples for specific type of matrices, providing a guide for choosing the appropriate sample preparation method for a given analysis
Readership
Analytical chemists involved in separation science; chemists of a wide range of levels from industry, research and academic sectors
Post graduate and upper undergraduate students in analytical chemistry
Table of Contents
Part 1. Preliminaries to sample preparation
1. General Concepts in Sample Preparation
2. The Role of Sample Preparation
3. Chromatography as a Core Step for an Analytical Procedure
Part 2. Main Sample Preparation Techniques
4. Mechanical Processing in Sample Preparation
5. Phase Transfer in Sample Preparation
6. Solvent Extraction
7. Solid-Phase Extraction
8. Other Sample Preparation Techniques Not Involving Chemical Modifications of the Analyte
9. The Role of Derivatization in Chromatography
10. Chemical Reactions Used in Derivatizations
11. Chemical Degradation of Polymers for Chromatographic Analysis
12. Comments on Sample Preparation in Chromatography for Different Types of Materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128214053
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323898201
About the Authors
Serban Moldoveanu
Dr. Serban C. Moldoveanu is Senior Principal Scientist at R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. His research activity is focused on various aspects of chromatography including method development for the analysis by GC/MS, HPLC, and LC/MS/MS of natural products and cigarette smoke. He has also performed research on pyrolysis of a variety of polymers and small molecules. He has over 100 publications in peer reviewed journals, eleven books, and several chapter contributions. He is a member of the editorial board of the Journal of Analytical Methods in Chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co., Winston-Salem, NC, USA
Victor David
Dr. Victor David is a Professor and Head of the Department of Analytical Chemistry, University of Bucharest, Romania. He is the author of more than 120 publications, including 92 scientific papers in ISI international journals and 10 books and chapters in various Encyclopedias. He is also a reviewer at several international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Chemistry, University of Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania
Ratings and Reviews
