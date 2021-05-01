COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Modern Sample Preparation for Chromatography - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128214053, 9780323898201

Modern Sample Preparation for Chromatography

2nd Edition

Authors: Serban Moldoveanu Victor David
Paperback ISBN: 9780128214053
eBook ISBN: 9780323898201
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st May 2021
Page Count: 672
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
360.86
200.00
175.00
225.00
191.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Modern Sample Preparation for Chromatography, Second Edition explains the principles of sample preparation for chromatographic analysis. A variety of procedures are applied to make real-world samples amenable for chromatographic analysis and to improve results. This book's authors discuss each procedure’s advantages, disadvantages and their applicability to different types of samples, along with their fit for different types of chromatographic analysis. The book contains numerous literature references and examples of sample preparation for different matrices and new sections on green approaches in sample preparation, progress in automation of sample preparation, non-conventional solvents for LLE (ionic liquids, deep eutectic mixtures, and others), and more.

Key Features

  • Systematically presents numerous techniques applied for sample preparation for chromatographic analysis
  • Provides an up-to-date source of information regarding the progress made in sample preparation for chromatography
  • Describes examples for specific type of matrices, providing a guide for choosing the appropriate sample preparation method for a given analysis

Readership

Analytical chemists involved in separation science; chemists of a wide range of levels from industry, research and academic sectors
Post graduate and upper undergraduate students in analytical chemistry

Table of Contents

Part 1. Preliminaries to sample preparation
1. General Concepts in Sample Preparation
2. The Role of Sample Preparation
3. Chromatography as a Core Step for an Analytical Procedure

Part 2. Main Sample Preparation Techniques
4. Mechanical Processing in Sample Preparation
5. Phase Transfer in Sample Preparation
6. Solvent Extraction
7. Solid-Phase Extraction
8. Other Sample Preparation Techniques Not Involving Chemical Modifications of the Analyte
9. The Role of Derivatization in Chromatography
10. Chemical Reactions Used in Derivatizations
11. Chemical Degradation of Polymers for Chromatographic Analysis
12. Comments on Sample Preparation in Chromatography for Different Types of Materials

Details

No. of pages:
672
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st May 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128214053
eBook ISBN:
9780323898201

About the Authors

Serban Moldoveanu

Serban Moldoveanu

Dr. Serban C. Moldoveanu is Senior Principal Scientist at R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. His research activity is focused on various aspects of chromatography including method development for the analysis by GC/MS, HPLC, and LC/MS/MS of natural products and cigarette smoke. He has also performed research on pyrolysis of a variety of polymers and small molecules. He has over 100 publications in peer reviewed journals, eleven books, and several chapter contributions. He is a member of the editorial board of the Journal of Analytical Methods in Chemistry.

Affiliations and Expertise

RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co., Winston-Salem, NC, USA

Victor David

Victor David

Dr. Victor David is a Professor and Head of the Department of Analytical Chemistry, University of Bucharest, Romania. He is the author of more than 120 publications, including 92 scientific papers in ISI international journals and 10 books and chapters in various Encyclopedias. He is also a reviewer at several international journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty of Chemistry, University of Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.