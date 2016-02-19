Modern Russian Stress is a translation from the Russian dealing with pronunciation of Russian words. This guide to pronunciation, particularly on the correct stress given to the modern spoken Russian word, covers the laws of orthoepy. Orthoepy concerns the principles ensuring the unity of sounds that are recognizable in a particular language.

This book analyzes stress in the spoken word in terms of either the sense-group or the breath group. The speaker uses specific intonation and pauses which make the words recognizable. Stress is a word indicator. This guide explains the different ways of stressing a word-syllable, such as the dynamic stress, musical stress, and quantitative stress. This book gives additional attention to the fixed and free stresses. In the Russian language, stress has no fixed position and can occur at any syllable or morphological element of the word, or can shift positions depending on the word use. This book also explains the sound structure and form of certain words. It analyzes stress when found in nouns, verbs, participles, and adjectives, and weak or unstressed words when located in prepositions, conjunctions, pronouns, numerals, linking-verbs, modal verbs and parenthetic verbs. An important part of this guide is the glossary that includes several thousands of Russian words that are usually mis-stressed.

This guide can be useful to the student learning elementary Russian, and for migrants and overseas workers who know a little Russian.