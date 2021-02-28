Modern Rhinoplasty and the Management of its Complications, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 33-1
1st Edition
This issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America is devoted to Modern Rhinoplasty and the Management of its Complications, and is edited by Drs. Shahrokh Bagheri, Husain Ali Khan, and Behnam Bohluli. Articles will include: New Horizons in Imaging and Diagnosis in Rhinoplasty; Preservation Rhinoplasty for the Dorsum and Tip; Piezoelectric Technology In Rhinoplasty; New Concepts in Dorsal Hump Reduction; Modern Techniques in Dorsal Augmentation; Grafting in Modern Rhinoplasty; New Concepts in Nasal Tip Contouring; Rhinoplasty with Fillers and Fat Grafting; Nasal Tip Deformities after Primary Rhinoplasty; Correction of Septal Perforation/Nasal Airway Repair; Correction of the Overly Shortened Nose; Management of the Cephalic Positioning of the Lower Lateral Cartilage in Modern Rhinoplasty (An Algorithmic Approach); Rhinoplasty for the cleft patient; and more!
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 28th February 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323764537
About the Editors
Shahrokh Bagheri
Dr. Bagheri is now part of a large group practice in Atlanta Georgia where he is involved with the residency training program at Emory University as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery. Upon completing his residency and medical school training at Emory University, Bagheri entered a fellowship in craniomaxillofacial trauma and cosmetic surgery at Head and Neck Surgical Associates and Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland, Oregon. He is a board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, and he participates in both clinical and academic research within the specialty.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Northside Hospital, Atlanta and Forsyth, GA
Husain Khan
Affiliations and Expertise
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, Georgia Oral and Facial Reconstructive Surgery, Alpharietta, Georgia
Behnam Bohluli
Affiliations and Expertise
500 Doris Avenue Toronto, Ontario, M2N 0C1 Canada
