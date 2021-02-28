Modern Rhinoplasty and the Management of its Complications, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 33-1

This issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America is devoted to Modern Rhinoplasty and the Management of its Complications, and is edited by Drs. Shahrokh Bagheri, Husain Ali Khan, and Behnam Bohluli. Articles will include: New Horizons in Imaging and Diagnosis in Rhinoplasty; Preservation Rhinoplasty for the Dorsum and Tip; Piezoelectric Technology In Rhinoplasty; New Concepts in Dorsal Hump Reduction; Modern Techniques in Dorsal Augmentation; Grafting in Modern Rhinoplasty; New Concepts in Nasal Tip Contouring; Rhinoplasty with Fillers and Fat Grafting; Nasal Tip Deformities after Primary Rhinoplasty; Correction of Septal Perforation/Nasal Airway Repair; Correction of the Overly Shortened Nose; Management of the Cephalic Positioning of the Lower Lateral Cartilage in Modern Rhinoplasty (An Algorithmic Approach); Rhinoplasty for the cleft patient; and more!