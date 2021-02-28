Modern Rhinoplasty and the Management of its Complications, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323764537

Modern Rhinoplasty and the Management of its Complications, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 33-1

1st Edition

Editors: Shahrokh Bagheri Husain Khan Behnam Bohluli
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323764537
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th February 2021
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America is devoted to Modern Rhinoplasty and the Management of its Complications, and is edited by Drs. Shahrokh Bagheri, Husain Ali Khan, and Behnam Bohluli. Articles will include: New Horizons in Imaging and Diagnosis in Rhinoplasty; Preservation Rhinoplasty for the Dorsum and Tip; Piezoelectric Technology In Rhinoplasty; New Concepts in Dorsal Hump Reduction; Modern Techniques in Dorsal Augmentation; Grafting in Modern Rhinoplasty; New Concepts in Nasal Tip Contouring; Rhinoplasty with Fillers and Fat Grafting; Nasal Tip Deformities after Primary Rhinoplasty; Correction of Septal Perforation/Nasal Airway Repair; Correction of the Overly Shortened Nose; Management of the Cephalic Positioning of the Lower Lateral Cartilage in Modern Rhinoplasty (An Algorithmic Approach); Rhinoplasty for the cleft patient; and more!

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
28th February 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323764537

About the Editors

Shahrokh Bagheri

Dr. Bagheri is now part of a large group practice in Atlanta Georgia where he is involved with the residency training program at Emory University as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery. Upon completing his residency and medical school training at Emory University, Bagheri entered a fellowship in craniomaxillofacial trauma and cosmetic surgery at Head and Neck Surgical Associates and Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland, Oregon. He is a board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, and he participates in both clinical and academic research within the specialty.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Northside Hospital, Atlanta and Forsyth, GA

Husain Khan

Affiliations and Expertise

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, Georgia Oral and Facial Reconstructive Surgery, Alpharietta, Georgia

Behnam Bohluli

Affiliations and Expertise

500 Doris Avenue Toronto, Ontario, M2N 0C1 Canada

