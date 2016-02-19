Modern Power Station Practice, Second Edition, Volume 2: Mechanical (Boilers, Fuel-, and Ash-Handling Plant) focuses on the design, manufacture and operation of boiler units and fuel-and ash-handling plants.

This book is organized into five main topics—furnace and combustion equipment, steam and water circuits, ancillary plant and fittings, dust extraction and draught plant, and fuel-and ash-handling plant.

In these topics, this text specifically discusses the influence of nature of coal on choice of firing equipment; oil-burner arrangements, ignition and control; disposition of the heating surfaces; and water side or “on-load” corrosion. The boiler plant cleaning methods and equipment, water-level gauges and remote indicators for drum-type boilers, and assessment of emission from boiler plant are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the types of dust extraction plant, operational experience of boiler house bunkers, and auxiliary system for pulverized fuel plant.

This volume is beneficial to operators and manufacturers of boilers and fuel-and ash-handling plants.