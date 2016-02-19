Modern Power Station Practice
1st Edition
Mechanical Boilers, Fuel-, and Ash-Handling Plant
Description
Modern Power Station Practice, Second Edition, Volume 2: Mechanical (Boilers, Fuel-, and Ash-Handling Plant) focuses on the design, manufacture and operation of boiler units and fuel-and ash-handling plants.
This book is organized into five main topics—furnace and combustion equipment, steam and water circuits, ancillary plant and fittings, dust extraction and draught plant, and fuel-and ash-handling plant.
In these topics, this text specifically discusses the influence of nature of coal on choice of firing equipment; oil-burner arrangements, ignition and control; disposition of the heating surfaces; and water side or “on-load” corrosion. The boiler plant cleaning methods and equipment, water-level gauges and remote indicators for drum-type boilers, and assessment of emission from boiler plant are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the types of dust extraction plant, operational experience of boiler house bunkers, and auxiliary system for pulverized fuel plant.
This volume is beneficial to operators and manufacturers of boilers and fuel-and ash-handling plants.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Boiler Unit—Furnace and Combustion Equipment
1.1. Broad Fundamentals of Boiler Design and Factors affecting Selection
1.2. Influence of Boiler Size on Type of Firing to be Adopted
1.3. Influence of Nature of Coal on Choice of Firing Equipment
1.4. P.F. Milling Plant—Types
1.4.1. Low-Speed Mill
1.4.2. Medium-Speed Mill
1.4.3. High-Speed Mill
1.4.4. Feeders
1.4.5. Power Consumption
1.4.6. Air Quantity
1.5. P.F. Burner Types and Location in Furnace
1.5.1. Horizontal Firing
1.5.2. Vertical Firing
1.5.3. Tangential Firing
1.5.4. Burner Windbox
1.6. Mill/Burner Arrangements
1.7. Factors affecting Milling Plant Performance
1.7.1. Hardgrove Index
1.7.2. Moisture Content
1.7.3. Fineness of Milled Product
1.7.4. Size of Raw Coal
1.7.5. Mill Wear
1.8. Standby Capacity
1.9. Operation and Maintenance Aspects (P.F.)
1.9.1. Operation
1.9.2. Maintenance
1.10. Initial and R. and M. Costs (P.F.)
1.11. Stoker Firing
1.12. Arrangements of Oil-Handling Plant
1.12.1. Pumping and Heating Arrangements
1.13. Oil-Burner Types
1.13.1. Mechanical (or Pressure) Atomizing Burner
1.13.2. Steam Atomizing Burner
1.13.3. Air Atomizing Burner
1.14. Oil-Burner Arrangements, Ignition and Control
1.15. Operation and Maintenance Aspects (Oil)
1.16. Combustion
1.16.1. Theoretical Air
1.16.2. Excess Air
1.16.3. Total Air
1.16.4. Gas Weight
1.17. Furnaces
1.17.1. Furnace Duty
1.17.2. Heat Transfer
1.17.3. Furnace Rating
1.17.4. Types of Furnaces
1.17.5. Construction
1.17.6. Influence of Nature of Coal on Choice of Furnace
1.17.7. Maintenance
1.18. Future Trends
Exercises
Chapter 2. Boiler Unit—Steam and Water Circuits
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Disposition of the Heating Surfaces
2.3. Water-Flow Circuits
2.4. Natural and Assisted Circulation
2.4.1. Circulation Design Criteria
2.5. Circulating Pumps
2.6. Drum Internals
2.6.1. Feedpipe
2.6.2. Chemical Dosing Pipe
2.6.3. Sampling Pipe
2.6.4. Girth Baffle
2.6.5. Separators
2.6.6. Driers
2.6.7. Scrubbers
2.6.8. Dry Box
2.7. Steam Purity
2.8. Water Capacity
2.9. Once-Through Boilers
2.10. Supercritical Boilers
2.11. Furnace Heat Absorption
2.12. Convection Zone Heat Absorption
2.13. Arrangement of Tube Banks
2.14. Heat Transfer inside Tubes
2.15. Steam Temperature Control
2.16. Steam Side Pressure Losses
2.17. Scantlings
2.17.1. Design Stress Factors
2.17.2. Aspects of Yield or 0·2 % Proof Stress
2.17.3. Aspects of Creep Rupture Stress
2.17.4. Tubes
2.17.5. Headers
2.17.6. Drums
2.18. Water Side or “On-Load” Corrosion
2.18.1. Water Condition
2.18.2. Heat and Flow Conditions
2.18.3. Flow Disturbers
2.18.4. Operation
2.18.5. Research Aspects
2.19. Steam Side Corrosion
2.20. Boiler Fouling
2.20.1. Introduction
2.20.2. Factors affecting Fouling
2.20.3. Furnace
2.20.4. Platens
2.20.5. Convection Superheaters
2.21. Gas Side Corrosion
2.22. Requirements for Two-Shift Operation
2.23. Maintenance
2.23.1. Leakages
2.23.2. Structural Attachments
2.23.3. Inspection Techniques
2.23.4. Boiler Fittings and Mountings
2.24. Future Developments
Appendix A. Heat Transfer for Boiler Tube Bank Design
Appendix B. Boiler Steam Drum Scantling Calculations
Bibliography
References
Exercises
Chapter 3. Boiler Unit—Ancillary Plant and Fittings
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Economizers
3.2.1. Design Requirements
3.2.2. Location and Arrangement
3.2.3. Types of Construction
3.2.4. Fouling
3.2.5. Cleaning
3.2.6. Maintenance
3.2.7. Future Trends
3.2.8. Determination of Economizer Size
3.3. Air-Heaters
3.3.1. Types of Air-Heaters
3.3.2. Corrosion and Fouling
3.3.3. Cleaning
3.3.4. Fire-Fighting Equipment
3.3.5. Maintenance
3.3.6. Future Trends
3.3.7. Determination of Air-Heater Size
3.4. Boiler Plant Cleaning Methods and Equipment
3.4.1. On-Load Cleaning
3.4.2. Off-Load Cleaning
3.5. Feed-Water Arrangements and Boiler Fittings and Mountings
3.5.1. Feed-Pipe Arrangements
3.5.2. Feed-Water Flow Control
3.5.3. Feed Check Valves
3.5.4. Fittings and Mountings
3.5.5. Safety Valves
3.5.6. Steam Stop Valves
3.5.7. Blowdown and Drain Valves
3.5.8. Air Release Valves
3.5.9. Water-Level Gauges and Remote Indicators for Drum-Type Boilers
3.5.10. High and Low Water-Level Alarms
3.5.11. Steam and Water Sampling Equipment
Appendix A
Appendix B
Appendix C
References
Exercises
Chapter 4. Boiler Unit—Dust Extraction and Draught Plant
4.1. The Clean Air Act
4.1.1. Introduction
4.1.2. Legislation
4.1.3. C.E.G.B. Practice
4.2. The Assessment of Emission from Boiler Plant
4.2.1. Definitions
4.2.2. Methods of Measuring Smoke Emission
4.2.3. Dust Emission
4.2.4. Methods of Measuring Dust Emission
4.2.5. Pulverized Fuel-Fired Boiler
4.2.6. Stoker-Fired Boiler
4.2.7. Oil-Fired Boiler
4.3. Types of Dust Extraction Plant
4.3.1. Electrostatic Precipitators
4.3.2. Mechanical Dust Collectors
4.3.3. Wet Dust Collectors
4.3.4. Bag Filters
4.4. Fans
4.4.1. Introduction
4.4.2. Outline Design
4.4.3. Fan Control
4.4.4. Selection of Fans
4.4.5. Maintenance
4.4.6. Axial Flow Fans
4.4.7. Future Trends
4.5. Chimneys
4.5.1. Design
4.5.2. Maintenance
4.6. Flues, Ducts and Insulation
4.6.1. Introduction
4.6.2. Principles of Flue and Duct Design
4.6.3. Dampers
4.6.4. Sampling Points
4.6.5. Internal Protection
4.6.6. Expansion
4.6.7. Insulation
4.7. Flue Gas Washers
4.7.1. Introduction
4.7.2. Gaseous Emission
4.7.3. Types of Washers
4.7.4. Future Trends
Exercises
References
Chapter 5. Fuel- and Ash-Handling Plant
5.1. Introduction to Coal-Handling Plant
5.2. Reception
5.2.1. Rail Supplies
5.2.2. Waterborne Supplies
5.2.3. Road Supplies
5.3. Transfer Arrangements
5.3.1. Magnetic Separators
5.3.2. Screening and Crushing
5.3.3. Storing and Reclaiming
5.3.4. Coal Weighing
5.3.5. Line-Side Equipment for Permanently Coupled Trains
5.3.6. Boiler House Bunkers
5.3.7. Hoppers
5.3.8. Belt Conveyors
5.3.9. Control of the Main Coal-Handling Plant
5.3.10. Recent Developments
5.4. Introduction to Oil-Handling Plant
5.4.1. Fuel Oils
5.5. General Design Considerations
5.5.1. Storage Tank Construction
5.5.2. Tank Gauging
5.5.3. Oil Piping
5.5.4. Oil Heating
5.5.5. Steam and Electric Tracing
5.5.6. Types of Pumps
5.5.7. Types of Preheaters
5.5.8. Fuel Oil Filters
5.6. Supplying Oil to the Boiler House
5.6.1. Heating Plant
5.6.2. Auxiliary System for Pulverized Fuel Plant
5.7. Safety Precautions
5.8. Operation and Maintenance of Oil-Handling Plant
5.8.1. Operation
5.8.2. Maintenance
5.9. Introduction to Ash- and Dust-Handling and Disposal
5.10. Type of Ash- and Dust-Handling Plant
5.11. Design of Ash-Handling Plant
5.11.1. Furnace Bottom Hoppers
5.11.2. Ash Sluiceway Liners
5.11.3. Jet Transmission
5.11.4. Ash Sumps, Ash Grabbing Pits and Reservoirs
5.12. Dust-Handling Plant
5.12.1. Dry Dust Transport Pump
5.12.2. Dust Storage Silos
Exercises
References
Contents of Volumes 1-8
Details
- No. of pages:
- 452
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483279329