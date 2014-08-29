Modern Plasmonics, Volume 4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction: Plasmonics and its Building Blocks
2. The Basics of Plasmonics
3. Optical Properties of Strongly Coupled Plasmonic Nanoparticle Clusters
4. Plasmonic Optical Nanoantennas
5. Waveguiding with Surface Plasmon Polaritons
6. Alternative Plasmonic Materials
7. Surface Electromagnetic Waves on Structured Perfectly Conducting Surfaces
8. Surface Plasmon Polaritons in Complex Settings and Generalized Geometries
9. Transformation Optics of Surface Plasmon Polaritons
10. Amplification and Lasing with Surface Plasmon Polaritons
11. Nonlinear Plasmonics
12. Quantum Plasmonics
13. Flexible and Self-Assembled PLasmonics
14. Plasmonics in Imaging, Biodetection, and Nanolasers
Plasmonics is entering the curriculum of many universities, either as a stand alone subject, or as part of some course or courses. Nanotechnology institutes have been, and are being, established in universities, in which plasmonics is a significant topic of research. Modern Plasmonics offers a comprehensive presentation of the properties of surface plasmon polaritons, in systems of different structures and various natures, e.g. active, nonlinear, graded, theoretical/computational and experimental techniques for studying them, and their use in a variety of applications.
- Contains material not found in existing books on plasmonics, including basic properties of these surface waves, theoretical/computational and experimental approaches, and new applications of them
- Each chapter is written by an expert in the subject to which it is devoted
- Emphasis on applications of plasmonics that have been realized, not just predicted or proposed
Ph.D. students; postdoctoral researchers; faculty in Physics, Chemistry, Electrical Engineering, Materials Science, and Biomedical Science departments; scientists in government and industrial research laboratories
- 460
- English
- © Elsevier Science 2014
- 29th August 2014
- Elsevier Science
- 9780444595232
- 9780444595263
"... a comprehensive overview that links the most up-to-date results with the knowledge base acquired over more than a century in the understanding of electromagnetic waves localized at metal surfaces." --Optics and Photonics News, February 2015
Alexei Maradudin Editor
Alexei Maradudin is a Research Professor of Physics at the University of California, Irvine. A condensed matter theorist, his research interests focus on phenomena occurring at surfaces and interfaces. These include studies of linear and nonlinear surface waves of various types, their propagation across rough surfaces, and their scattering by surface and subsurface defects; weak localization effects in the multiple scattering of light from, and its transmission through, randomly rough surfaces; inverse problems in rough surface scattering; and surface photonic crystals. He has published 400 articles devoted to these research areas.
Institute for Surface and Interface Science, University of California, Irvine, USA
J. Roy Sambles Editor
Electromagnetic Materials Group, School of Physics, University of Exeter, Exeter, UK
William L. Barnes Editor
Electromagnetic Materials Group, School of Physics, University of Exeter, Exeter, UK