Modern Plasmonics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444595263, 9780444595232

Modern Plasmonics, Volume 4

1st Edition

Editors: Alexei Maradudin J. Roy Sambles William L. Barnes
eBook ISBN: 9780444595232
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444595263
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 29th August 2014
Page Count: 460
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
163.00
138.55
252.68
214.78
175.00
148.75
235.00
199.75
22200.00
18870.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
235.00
199.75
140.00
119.00
22200.00
18870.00
175.00
148.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction: Plasmonics and its Building Blocks
2. The Basics of Plasmonics
3. Optical Properties of Strongly Coupled Plasmonic Nanoparticle Clusters
4. Plasmonic Optical Nanoantennas
5. Waveguiding with Surface Plasmon Polaritons
6. Alternative Plasmonic Materials
7. Surface Electromagnetic Waves on Structured Perfectly Conducting Surfaces
8. Surface Plasmon Polaritons in Complex Settings and Generalized Geometries
9. Transformation Optics of Surface Plasmon Polaritons
10. Amplification and Lasing with Surface Plasmon Polaritons
11. Nonlinear Plasmonics
12. Quantum Plasmonics
13. Flexible and Self-Assembled PLasmonics
14. Plasmonics in Imaging, Biodetection, and Nanolasers

Description

Plasmonics is entering the curriculum of many universities, either as a stand alone subject, or as part of some course or courses. Nanotechnology institutes have been, and are being, established in universities, in which plasmonics is a significant topic of research. Modern Plasmonics offers a comprehensive presentation of the properties of surface plasmon polaritons, in systems of different structures and various natures, e.g. active, nonlinear, graded, theoretical/computational and experimental techniques for studying them, and their use in a variety of applications.

Key Features

  • Contains material not found in existing books on plasmonics, including basic properties of these surface waves, theoretical/computational and experimental approaches, and new applications of them
  • Each chapter is written by an expert in the subject to which it is devoted
  • Emphasis on applications of plasmonics that have been realized, not just predicted or proposed

Readership

Ph.D. students; postdoctoral researchers; faculty in Physics, Chemistry, Electrical Engineering, Materials Science, and Biomedical Science departments; scientists in government and industrial research laboratories

Details

No. of pages:
460
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444595232
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444595263

Reviews

"... a comprehensive overview that links the most up-to-date results with the knowledge base acquired over more than a century in the understanding of electromagnetic waves localized at metal surfaces." --Optics and Photonics News, February 2015

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Alexei Maradudin Editor

Alexei Maradudin is a Research Professor of Physics at the University of California, Irvine. A condensed matter theorist, his research interests focus on phenomena occurring at surfaces and interfaces. These include studies of linear and nonlinear surface waves of various types, their propagation across rough surfaces, and their scattering by surface and subsurface defects; weak localization effects in the multiple scattering of light from, and its transmission through, randomly rough surfaces; inverse problems in rough surface scattering; and surface photonic crystals. He has published 400 articles devoted to these research areas.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Surface and Interface Science, University of California, Irvine, USA

J. Roy Sambles Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Electromagnetic Materials Group, School of Physics, University of Exeter, Exeter, UK

William L. Barnes Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Electromagnetic Materials Group, School of Physics, University of Exeter, Exeter, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.